Pabllo Vittar, Esteman, MULA + More Queer Latin Acts For Your Pride Playlist

June is here and that means it’s time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Every year we’re seeing more queer representation in Latin music. In honor of the occasion, Latido Music has compiled a Latin Pride soundtrack featuring eight of our favorite Latin music acts in the LGBTQ+ community. A friendly reminder that we should be celebrating queer artistry all year round. Without any further ado, here’s our list of bops.

Esteman – Si Volviera A Nacer

Colombian singer-songwriter Esteman released his fourth album Si Volviera a Nacer on May 28. The openly gay artist teamed up with a variety of Latin acts like Daniela Spalla, Miranda!, Marco Mares, and Rozalén. The title track is a folk-pop bop featuring Mexican singer Lila Downs. Going on a decade into his career and Esteman is still delivering music that can move your soul.

Ambar Lucid – “Get Lost In The Music”

Dominican-Mexican artist Ambar Lucid is the latest Latina to sign with 300 Entertainment. She follows in the footsteps of Argentina’s Maria Becerra in joining the label that also includes Megan Thee Stallion. Lucid identifies as queer and in her music, she seamlessly switches between English and Spanish. Her upcoming EP Get Lost in the Music will be released on June 18. Ahead of that, she delivered the title track, which hits like a shimmering ’60s bop.

MULA – Mundos

Dominican band MULA released their second album Mundos in November. The trio of queer women puts a fresh electronic twist on sounds from the Caribbean and their native D.R. MULA rose to prominence in 2019 after featuring on Dave Nada and Tittsworth’s song “Te Encontré.” A standout on the Mundos album is the dreamy “Delirio.”

Javi Soleil – “Vívela”

Soleil first made a splash in 2007 as part of the group D’Nash that represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2017, the Seville native launched his solo career with the EP Maldita Locura. Now Soleil is proudly out as a gay man. He dropped his first release of 2021, “Vívela,” just in time for Pride month. He blends elements of flamenco with synth-pop, which culminates into a carpe diem anthem made for the clubs.

Villano Antillano – “Pájara”

In Puerto Rico’s trap music scene, Villano Antillano is an emerging queer voice. They identify as non-binary, which means they do not subscribe to the gender binary of male or female. In their breakthrough single “Pájara,” Antillano reclaims Spanish slurs that often hurled at the LGBTQ+ community and harnesses those words as a source of empowerment. They recently performed the queer anthem for SXSW Online.

Mabiland – “DEM (Intro)”

Colombian singer-songwriter Mabiland teased her highly-anticipated next album with “DEM (Intro)” in April. She says it’s a piece of what’s to come, but this haunting offering feels like a whole R&B meal for the soul. Mabiland is also putting her soul sound in reggaeton music from recent features on Piso 21’s “Déjalo” and CIAN’s “¿Qué Pasa?” There’s more Mabiland music coming this month, so stay tuned to her upcoming MTV series Latin Flow.

Pabllo Vittar – “Ama Sofre Chora”

Brazil’s premier drag pop star Pabllo Vittar is back with her new single “Ame Sofre Chora.” While she’s known for coming through with club bangers, this latest single shows off a more sentimental side to her artistry. The tropical ballad interestingly blends the bubbly sounds of Brazil with a bachata music twist. Keep those innovative bops coming, Pabllo!

Pablo Alborán – “Saturno”

During Pride Month 2020, Pablo Alborán came out as a proud gay man. During this year’s Pride Month, the Málaga native is going viral on TikTok with “Saturno.” The heartbreakingly beautiful ballad was included on his 2017 album Prometo. If you want something more upbeat for your Pride playlist, there’s always Alborán’s flamenco-pop bop “Tabú” with American singer Ava Max.

