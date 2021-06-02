Latidomusic

Pabllo Vittar, Esteman, MULA + More Queer Latin Acts For Your Pride Playlist

By June 2, 2021 at 7:42 am
ESTEMANMUSIC / MULABAND / PABLLOVITTAR / INSTAGRAM

June is here and that means it’s time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Every year we’re seeing more queer representation in Latin music. In honor of the occasion, Latido Music has compiled a Latin Pride soundtrack featuring eight of our favorite Latin music acts in the LGBTQ+ community. A friendly reminder that we should be celebrating queer artistry all year round. Without any further ado, here’s our list of bops.

Esteman – Si Volviera A Nacer

Colombian singer-songwriter Esteman released his fourth album Si Volviera a Nacer on May 28. The openly gay artist teamed up with a variety of Latin acts like Daniela Spalla, Miranda!, Marco Mares, and Rozalén. The title track is a folk-pop bop featuring Mexican singer Lila Downs. Going on a decade into his career and Esteman is still delivering music that can move your soul.

Ambar Lucid – “Get Lost In The Music”

Dominican-Mexican artist Ambar Lucid is the latest Latina to sign with 300 Entertainment. She follows in the footsteps of Argentina’s Maria Becerra in joining the label that also includes Megan Thee Stallion. Lucid identifies as queer and in her music, she seamlessly switches between English and Spanish. Her upcoming EP Get Lost in the Music will be released on June 18. Ahead of that, she delivered the title track, which hits like a shimmering ’60s bop.

MULA – Mundos

Dominican band MULA released their second album Mundos in November. The trio of queer women puts a fresh electronic twist on sounds from the Caribbean and their native D.R. MULA rose to prominence in 2019 after featuring on Dave Nada and Tittsworth’s song “Te Encontré.” A standout on the Mundos album is the dreamy “Delirio.”

Javi Soleil – “Vívela”

Soleil first made a splash in 2007 as part of the group D’Nash that represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2017, the Seville native launched his solo career with the EP Maldita Locura. Now Soleil is proudly out as a gay man. He dropped his first release of 2021, “Vívela,” just in time for Pride month. He blends elements of flamenco with synth-pop, which culminates into a carpe diem anthem made for the clubs.

Villano Antillano – “Pájara”

In Puerto Rico’s trap music scene, Villano Antillano is an emerging queer voice. They identify as non-binary, which means they do not subscribe to the gender binary of male or female. In their breakthrough single “Pájara,” Antillano reclaims Spanish slurs that often hurled at the LGBTQ+ community and harnesses those words as a source of empowerment. They recently performed the queer anthem for SXSW Online.

Mabiland – “DEM (Intro)”

Colombian singer-songwriter Mabiland teased her highly-anticipated next album with “DEM (Intro)” in April. She says it’s a piece of what’s to come, but this haunting offering feels like a whole R&B meal for the soul. Mabiland is also putting her soul sound in reggaeton music from recent features on Piso 21’s “Déjalo” and CIAN’s “¿Qué Pasa?” There’s more Mabiland music coming this month, so stay tuned to her upcoming MTV series Latin Flow.

Pabllo Vittar – “Ama Sofre Chora”

Brazil’s premier drag pop star Pabllo Vittar is back with her new single “Ame Sofre Chora.” While she’s known for coming through with club bangers, this latest single shows off a more sentimental side to her artistry. The tropical ballad interestingly blends the bubbly sounds of Brazil with a bachata music twist. Keep those innovative bops coming, Pabllo!

Pablo Alborán – “Saturno”

During Pride Month 2020, Pablo Alborán came out as a proud gay man. During this year’s Pride Month, the Málaga native is going viral on TikTok with “Saturno.” The heartbreakingly beautiful ballad was included on his 2017 album Prometo. If you want something more upbeat for your Pride playlist, there’s always Alborán’s flamenco-pop bop “Tabú” with American singer Ava Max.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Exclusive: Pablo Alborán Talks His Decade in Music, Collabs With Maná, Camilo, And More

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

No Pride Playlist Will Be Complete Without Javiera Mena’s ‘I. Entusiasmo’ EP

Latidomusic

No Pride Playlist Will Be Complete Without Javiera Mena’s ‘I. Entusiasmo’ EP

By May 28, 2021 at 9:55 am
BY  | May 28, 2021 AT 9:55 am
@RODPHOTOGRAPHY

Chilean singer-songwriter Javiera Mena is back with her new EP I. Entusiasmo. Just in time for Pride month, she comes through with new dance tracks and a few ballads.

Javiera Mena gave us the first taste of Entusiamso last year with “Flashback.”

I. Entusiasmo is Mena’s first taste of new music since 2018’s Espejo album. She teased the EP in March 2020 with the dazzling lead single “Flashback.” For those who are familiar with Mena’s disco-influenced tracks, this one adds to her immaculate collection.

The Greek god Eros was an inspiration for Javiera Mena’s Entusiamso EP.

“The concepts of enthusiasm, passion, desire, and Eros bind all of the EP’s songs, which is why I chose that name,” Mena said in a statement. “The drive to chase after something, whether another person or an action runs through all of the songs. This doing impulse is linked to Eros, not just to the sexual Eros associated with carnal desire, but also the Eros that motivates people to do things.”

The theme of passion and love runs deeply through the ballad “Dos.” Mena released the track back in March and she tackles the tribulations of a love triangle. Though it’s a slowed-down moment for her, there’s nothing subdued about it. Mena brings on the melodrama with this stunning slice of electronica.

“Diva” is another one of Javiera Mena’s anthems for the LGBTQ+ community.

The openly lesbian artist also comes through with another queer anthem. Mena’s given us “Espada” before. She teams up with Spanish producer Chico Blanco for a house music-inspired moment called “Diva.” No LGBTQ+ Pride playlist will be complete without this one. The Latine synth-pop queen holds onto her crown with this fierce club anthem.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: 9 LGBTQ Latinos Fighting To Make The World A Better Place

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Chilejaviera menaLesbianLGBTQ

Dalex And Trey Songz Highlight Non-Binary Couple’s Romance In “XLEY” Music Video

Latidomusic

Dalex And Trey Songz Highlight Non-Binary Couple’s Romance In “XLEY” Music Video

By at 9:46 am
BY  | May 28, 2021 AT 9:46 am
RICH MUSIC LTD

Rising Puerto Rican singer Dalex teams up with R&B superstar Trey Songz for their collaboration “XLEY.” In the music video, they highlight the romance between a couple that identifies as non-binary.

Dalex is one of the artists leading the R&B wave in reggaeton.

Dalex is one of the singers representing R&B in reggaeton music. He’s come up in the genre alongside fellow Puerto Ricans like Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno, and Lenny Tavárez, and his Panamanian labelmate Sech. Growing up in Philly, Dalex was inspired by American R&B artists. “Collaborating with my idol Trey Songz, who has been a huge influence on [my] music career, is a dream come true,” Dalex said in a statement.

Trey Songz is singing in Spanish in “XLEY.”

“XLEY” is notably the first time that Trey Songz has dabbled in Latin music. He fits well in the song because it’s more of a pure R&B track that’s just sung in Spanish by Dalex. Songz also sings a few lines in Spanish. Both artists are smooth operators as they try to win over their lovers with sweet and sensual rhymes. This bicultural R&B banger is irresistible in any language.

Trey Songz and Dalex’s “XLEY” music video features a couple that identifies as non-binary.

In the music video, Dalex and Trey Songz soundtrack the romance between a non-binary couple. The identity in the LGBTQ+ community recently made headlines when Demi Lovato came out as non-binary. As the couple in the video identifies, non-binary means that you don’t subscribe to the binary of a male or female gender. Non-binary folks usually ascribe to being non-gendered or genderfluid. For both singers to highlight a love story like this right before Pride month is very thoughtful and inclusive.

Trey Songz’s most recent album was last year’s Back Home. Dalex also dropped his last album Modo Avión in 2020.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Demi Lovato Has Come Out As Nonbinary And Uses They/Them Pronouns

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
dalexLGBTQNon-Binarytrey songz