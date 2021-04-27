Latidomusic

Exclusive: Pablo Alborán Talks His Decade in Music, Collabs With Maná, Camilo, And More

By April 27, 2021
On February 1, Spanish singer-songwriter Pablo Alborán celebrated 10 years of his debut album. In that decade, he’s charmed a global audience with his emotive voice. Alborán has also collaborated with artists from all over the world, including Colombian singer Camilo, American pop star Ava Max, and Mexican band Maná. His latest album, Vértigo, dropped in December, so he’s not slowing down. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Alborán reflected on the decade and talked about his biggest collaborations and what to expect next.

Pablo is celebrating 10 years in the music industry.

“I think in these past 10 years, I’ve learned to be more patient,” Alborán tells mitú. “I’m still chasing that same thrill. I still get excited with the love from my fans, the social media messages, and with the support from the people who’ve been with me since day one. All that continues to surprise me and bring me joy.”

Pablo’s debut single had Kelly Rowland raving back in the day.

Alborán actually launched his career 11 years ago when he uploaded a home performance of his breakthrough single “Solamente Tú” to YouTube. A few days later Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland proclaimed on Twitter, “I’m in love with Pablo Alborán!” His self-titled debut album was released in February 2011 and later that year, he received the first three of his nineteen career nominations at the Latin Grammy Awards. Demi Lovato performed “Solamente” with him there.

“I’m trying to take things more head-on,” Alborán says. “Before, I was maybe a little more thrown off by things. I was giving so much importance to everything and whatever problems. I believe I’ve learned to take things on more calmly.”

During last year’s COVID-19 quarantine, Pablo comforted his fans with “Cuando Estés Aquí.”

In those 10 years, Alborán also received two Grammy Award nominations. He’s known for his flamenco-inspired pop and his soaring ballads. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, he wrote the heartfelt “Cuando Estés Aquí” that became a quarantine anthem. All proceeds from the song benefit UNICEF in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s a song that saved me during the quarantine,” Alborán says. “It helped me connect with my fans. I’m talking about everything that we lived together. The lyrics reflect the generous and supportive side of what was happening that wasn’t really shown in the news. There was a positive side to see people helping each other and singing and dancing from their balconies in Madrid. I think this pandemic not only brought out the worst, but it also brought out the best version of ourselves. That’s what I hope.”

In quarantine, Pablo also supported his fans in the LGBTQ+ community when he came out.

While in quarantine, Alborán released a powerful personal video during Pride month. He came out as a proud gay man. Alborán saw the message as a way of expressing his truth and also as something that could empower his fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Today, I want my voice to be louder and for it to have more value and weight,” Alborán said in the video. “I’m here to tell you that I am homosexual and it’s okay. Life goes on, and everything will remain the same. There are so many people that did not have the same experience I did. That’s why today, without fear, I hope I can make somebody’s journey easier with this message. But, above all, I do this for me.”

At last November’s Latin Grammy Awards, with Alborán out, there was major LGBTQ+ representation in the top categories. “Cuando Estés Aquí” was nominated for Record of the Year. That category and Album and Song of the Year also included entries from other artists in the queer community like Kany García, Ricky Martin, and Jesse y Joy’s Joy Huerta.

Pablo is spreading the love in his latest album Vértigo.

Last year Alborán also kicked off his Vértigo album era. He released the lead single “Si Hubiera Querido,” a hot-and-heavy heartbreak bop. In the music video, a shirtless Alborán emerges from his internal struggle in the swimming pool. On the other side of the spectrum, there’s the magical love song “Hablemos de Amor,” where he paints an out-of-this-world romance with his words.

“It’s an album that speaks from a place of vulnerability,” Alborán says. “From a personal place. A place of intimacy. I speak about love from a very concrete place. I speak about pain, spite, jealousy, and how to love each other well. I talk about all the contrasts there is in love.”

Pablo hopes to tour the world soon when it’s possible to do so.

As more people are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, live concerts are becoming more of a reality. Alborán hopes to tour again soon “si Dios quiere.” He adds, “Hopefully we can travel to every part of the world.” Alborán promises that there are more collaborations and new songs on the way this year. Meanwhile, his fans can enjoy his music at home.

“The only thing I want to achieve with my music is that people can identify with it,” Alborán says. “That they feel a hug when they hear my songs. That they feel they have a companion here who feels and lives things like them when they’re listening to me. All I want to do is give a voice to their feelings.”

Since Alborán is celebrating 10 years of his debut album, we had him break down some of the biggest collaborations of his career.

“Rayando El Sol” with Maná

In April 2019, the legendary Mexican group recorded a new version of their 1990 hit “Rayando Al Sol” with Alborán. His powerful vocals paired well with lead singer Fher Olvera’s impassioned performance. The new music video was shot in Madrid.

“Wow!” Alborán exclaims. “That was a dream come true. Maná is a group that I’ve admired since I was a kid. Their songs have been with me my whole life. To be able to be part of a song so important like ‘Rayando El Sol’ that’s like an anthem for a lot of people. It’s a very big responsibility but an honor as well. I love them so much.”

“Tabú” with Ava Max

In November 2019, Alborán teamed up with American pop star Ava Max for “Tabú.” She’s known for her hits like “Sweet But Psycho” and “Kings & Queens.” That song was a crossover moment for her into the Spanish music world. In the music video, a shirtless Alborán goes to battle with a sword.

“That was a unique experience because that was the first time I made a song that was in Spanish and English,” Alborán says. “For me, that was a dream come true. For many years, I wanted to do this. Ava Max is an artist that makes another type of music that’s more electronic with elements of disco and dance. That was a very fun incursion.”

Alborán adds with a laugh, “That was an experiment that came out great. The response was very positive. It’s a song that you can’t stop dancing to and can’t stop listening to. I’m so excited to perform it at my concerts.”

“El Mismo Aire” with Camilo

Colombian singer Camilo dropped his breakthrough album Por Primera Vez last year. He re-released the heartbreaking ballad “El Mismo Aire” as a duet with Alborán. They recorded the music video that was shot from their corners of the world during the pandemic.

“Camilo is like my brother,” Alborán says. “He’s a friend who I always carry in my heart. Collaborating with him was very natural and it was also very casual because it started from an Instagram story I uploaded [singing the song] and he liked it. He called me.”

Doing his best Camilo voice, Alborán adds, “He told me, ‘Record this for God’s sake! We’ll make a video!’ We made the video from a social distance. I record my part at home during this pandemic, which was crazy. He recorded his part in Miami. That was one of the most surprising invitations because we have different styles. However, his way and my way of understanding the music are very similar. I appreciate him so much. I believe he’s a fighter. I went crazy for the song.”

“Y Duele” with Sofi de la Torre

This month, Alborán teamed up with fellow Spanish singer-songwriter Sofi de La Torre for her new single “Y Duele.” In the music video, they go on a wild road trip together.

“That was through my label,” Alborán says. “I listened to this artist that I loved, Sofi de la Torre. She showed me her song. I went crazy for the song. She told me, ‘Hey, would you like to be on this song? You liked it a lot.’ I jumped. I made a demo at home. She liked it a lot. It was very natural. She’s a marvelous girl. I appreciate her so much. I believe it’s a song that touches the soul.”

Hit-Maker JonTheProducer Drops Debut "Doctor" with Prince Royce, Mau y Ricky And Piso 21

Hit-Maker JonTheProducer Drops Debut "Doctor" with Prince Royce, Mau y Ricky And Piso 21
By April 23, 2021

Latin hit-maker JonTheProducer is stepping out as an artist. The producer released his debut single “Doctor” featuring Mau y Ricky, Piso 21, and Prince Royce. The guys battle the heartache blues in the music video.

One of JonTheProducer’s biggest hits is “Sin Pijama.”

Jon Leone, who is better known as JonTheProducer, is behind today’s top hits in Latin music. He’s a French-American producer of Jewish descent, but he’s found his groove in the Latin genre. His credits include the 38-times Platinum “Sin Pijama” by Becky G and Natti Natasha and the 4-times Platinum “No Me Acuerdo” by Thalía with Natasha.

He won his first Latin Grammy Award in November with Camilo.

JonTheProducer also helped Colombian pop star Camilo rise to prominence last year. He’s behind Camilo’s breakthrough album Por Primera Vez. JonTheProducer won his first Latin Grammy Award in November when Camilo’s “Tutu” took home Best Pop Song. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in March for his work on Camilo’s album.

“Doctor” is JonTheProducer’s first release an artist.

In November, JonTheProducer announced his signing with the label Good Family Group, in a partnership with Sony Music. “Doctor” marks his debut single as an artist. JonTheProducer worked on Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky’s hits and they return the favor. With Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce and Colombian group Piso 21, the guys commiserate over the heartache that’s got them hot and bothered. Like in his past hits, JonTheProducer turns this collaboration into an alluring and addictive track.

The “Doctor” music video plays out like a rom-com.

In the “Doctor” music video, JonTheProducer flips the script of the romantic comedy scenario. While women are usually featured in the movies getting over heartbreak with ice cream in bed, bubble baths, and spa sessions, it’s the guys that are indulging in all that here. Mau y Ricky, Prince Royce, and the Piso 21 members join JonTheProducer for the self-care activities.

Mau y Ricky recently signed on for a reality TV show that will follow their family life. They guys will star in the series with their father, Ricardo Montaner, sister, Evaluna Montaner, and Camilo, their brother-in-law.

Exclusive: Maluma Talks Sun Collab "Rumba," Working with The Weeknd, J.Lo And More

Exclusive: Maluma Talks Sun Collab "Rumba," Working with The Weeknd, J.Lo And More
By April 19, 2021

Maluma is teaming up with the biggest star in the solar system for his new single “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem).” As part of an Earth Day campaign with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, the Colombian superstar joined forces with the sun. He’s also coming on a decade in the music industry. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Maluma talked about the inspiration behind “Rumba” and the hottest collaborations of his career.

“Rumba” is part of Maluma’s campaign with Michelob.

“Collaborating with the sun was great,” Maluma tells mitú. “Maybe I’m the only artist in the world who has the opportunity. It’s a big thing for me. I enjoyed the process. I also enjoyed working with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold. They love the same things that I love like helping the world. I feel grateful.”

Maluma recorded “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)” for Michelob to celebrate the beer brand’s ULTRA Pure Gold lager that’s brewed with 100 percent renewable electricity from the sun. The warm reggaeton track was recorded featuring sounds from the actual sun. Maluma wrote it with Keityn and Edgar Berrera, who also composed “Hawái” with him.

“These two guys are geniuses,” Maluma says. “When we work together we’re a dream team. When this campaign came to the table, I told them that I needed a big song. I recorded it in Turks and Caicos around three weeks ago. The song came out great. I love it.”

This year Maluma will be celebrating 10 years in the music industry.

This year, Maluma will be celebrating a decade in the industry since the release of his debut single “Farandulera.” After dropping his breakthrough album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy in Oct. 2015, Maluma is one of the artists that helped globalize Latin music. He’s happy to be a part of the movement, but he also recognizes the stars that came before him.

“It’s not like we started this year or last year,” Maluma says. “This has been work that started with Ricky Martin’s ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and Shakira like 15 or 20 years ago. I feel like I’m part of it. I feel proud of it. I feel like we still need to do more things, more big things.”

Next up, Maluma’s fans can see him on tour this fall.

As for what’s next, the “Rumba” music video will be released on Earth Day, April 22. Maluma is also hitting the road this fall for his Papi Juancho Tour in the U.S. The tour kicks off in September and runs through late October.

“Coming back to the stage is something that I really need,” Maluma says. “I miss being with my fans. I miss hugging them. I miss going on tour. I miss the whole lifestyle. I can’t wait to see you guys on tour and sing of course for the first time all my new songs that I released this year.”

Since Maluma is also celebrating 10 years in the industry, we had him break down some of the biggest collaborations in his career.

Jennifer Lopez

Maluma will make his big-screen debut in Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez in Feb. 2022. The movie was pushed back to that date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two singers also collaborated on songs for Marry Me like “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”

“I always wanted to work on a big project,” Maluma says. “In a big movie. I had a couple of opportunities to work on other things, but I said ‘no’ because I was waiting for this big moment. Thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson and the whole team to make me part of the movie. I have a lot of beautiful moments. She’s great. She’s such a master for me. She taught me many things when we were working together. I would say from the beginning to the end, the whole experience was great.”

The Weeknd

Maluma teamed up with Canadian superstar The Weeknd for a Spanglish remix of “Hawái.” They pushed the song to No. 12 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Maluma helped The Weeknd with his Spanish in the remix.

“At the beginning, the first vocals he recorded, I had to tell him to change a little bit,” Maluma says. “The ‘Instagram’ part because he was saying it in the wrong way, like pretty bad Spanish. I sent him the vocals, like the way he had to say it, and then he changed it. He’s great. He’s super talented.”

Ziggy Marley

For his latest album 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ), Maluma teamed up with Jamaican star Ziggy Marley for the song “Tonika.” He performed the song for the first time with Bob Marley’s son at the Latin American Music Awards last week.

“That was great working with Ziggy,” Maluma says. “He’s one of my favorite artists too. I always wanted to work with him because I’m a huge fan of Bob Marley. It’s one of the best things I could’ve done in the album. He put the Marley DNA in my project and that was great.”

Shakira

Maluma and Colombian icon Shakira have teamed up on a number of collaborations, including the hit singles “Chantaje” and “Clandestino.” They also worked together on “Trap,” another cut from Shakira’s El Dorado album.

“I love working with Shakira, but I have to be honest, it’s not easy because she loves everything to be on-point,” Maluma says. “She’s super strict with everything that she does. I would love to work with her again. She’s a master for me too. She’s one of the first big stars that helped me and wanted to work with me. I’m forever grateful to her for giving me the chance to work with such a big artist.”

