Exclusive: Maluma Talks Sun Collab ‘Rumba,’ Working with The Weeknd, J.Lo And More

By April 19, 2021 at 8:54 am
CESAR PIMIENTA

Maluma is teaming up with the biggest star in the solar system for his new single “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem).” As part of an Earth Day campaign with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, the Colombian superstar joined forces with the sun. He’s also coming on a decade in the music industry. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Maluma talked about the inspiration behind “Rumba” and the hottest collaborations of his career.

“Rumba” is part of Maluma’s campaign with Michelob.

“Collaborating with the sun was great,” Maluma tells mitú. “Maybe I’m the only artist in the world who has the opportunity. It’s a big thing for me. I enjoyed the process. I also enjoyed working with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold. They love the same things that I love like helping the world. I feel grateful.”

Maluma recorded “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)” for Michelob to celebrate the beer brand’s ULTRA Pure Gold lager that’s brewed with 100 percent renewable electricity from the sun. The warm reggaeton track was recorded featuring sounds from the actual sun. Maluma wrote it with Keityn and Edgar Berrera, who also composed “Hawái” with him.

“These two guys are geniuses,” Maluma says. “When we work together we’re a dream team. When this campaign came to the table, I told them that I needed a big song. I recorded it in Turks and Caicos around three weeks ago. The song came out great. I love it.”

This year Maluma will be celebrating 10 years in the music industry.

This year, Maluma will be celebrating a decade in the industry since the release of his debut single “Farandulera.” After dropping his breakthrough album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy in Oct. 2015, Maluma is one of the artists that helped globalize Latin music. He’s happy to be a part of the movement, but he also recognizes the stars that came before him.

“It’s not like we started this year or last year,” Maluma says. “This has been work that started with Ricky Martin’s ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and Shakira like 15 or 20 years ago. I feel like I’m part of it. I feel proud of it. I feel like we still need to do more things, more big things.”

Next up, Maluma’s fans can see him on tour this fall.

As for what’s next, the “Rumba” music video will be released on Earth Day, April 22. Maluma is also hitting the road this fall for his Papi Juancho Tour in the U.S. The tour kicks off in September and runs through late October.

“Coming back to the stage is something that I really need,” Maluma says. “I miss being with my fans. I miss hugging them. I miss going on tour. I miss the whole lifestyle. I can’t wait to see you guys on tour and sing of course for the first time all my new songs that I released this year.”

Since Maluma is also celebrating 10 years in the industry, we had him break down some of the biggest collaborations in his career.

Jennifer Lopez

Maluma will make his big-screen debut in Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez in Feb. 2022. The movie was pushed back to that date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two singers also collaborated on songs for Marry Me like “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”

“I always wanted to work on a big project,” Maluma says. “In a big movie. I had a couple of opportunities to work on other things, but I said ‘no’ because I was waiting for this big moment. Thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson and the whole team to make me part of the movie. I have a lot of beautiful moments. She’s great. She’s such a master for me. She taught me many things when we were working together. I would say from the beginning to the end, the whole experience was great.”

The Weeknd

Maluma teamed up with Canadian superstar The Weeknd for a Spanglish remix of “Hawái.” They pushed the song to No. 12 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Maluma helped The Weeknd with his Spanish in the remix.

“At the beginning, the first vocals he recorded, I had to tell him to change a little bit,” Maluma says. “The ‘Instagram’ part because he was saying it in the wrong way, like pretty bad Spanish. I sent him the vocals, like the way he had to say it, and then he changed it. He’s great. He’s super talented.”

Ziggy Marley

For his latest album 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ), Maluma teamed up with Jamaican star Ziggy Marley for the song “Tonika.” He performed the song for the first time with Bob Marley’s son at the Latin American Music Awards last week.

“That was great working with Ziggy,” Maluma says. “He’s one of my favorite artists too. I always wanted to work with him because I’m a huge fan of Bob Marley. It’s one of the best things I could’ve done in the album. He put the Marley DNA in my project and that was great.”

Shakira

Maluma and Colombian icon Shakira have teamed up on a number of collaborations, including the hit singles “Chantaje” and “Clandestino.” They also worked together on “Trap,” another cut from Shakira’s El Dorado album.

“I love working with Shakira, but I have to be honest, it’s not easy because she loves everything to be on-point,” Maluma says. “She’s super strict with everything that she does. I would love to work with her again. She’s a master for me too. She’s one of the first big stars that helped me and wanted to work with me. I’m forever grateful to her for giving me the chance to work with such a big artist.”

2021 Latin American Music Awards Highlights: Ozuna, Eslabón Armado, Karol G and More

2021 Latin American Music Awards Highlights: Ozuna, Eslabón Armado, Karol G and More

By April 16, 2021 at 1:12 pm
BY  | April 16, 2021 AT 1:12 pm
ESLABONARMADOOFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

The 2021 Latin American Music Awards were last night and Bad Bunny emerged victorious. Even though the Puerto Rican superstar was absent, he won five awards.

Karol G and Nicki Minaj were big winners.

Right behind Benito, who took home Artist of the Year, was Karol G, with three wins. She won for her smash hit “Tusa,” which also made her collaborator Nicki Minaj a three-time winner. “Tusa” won the Song of the Year award over Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” and Colombian singer Maluma’s “Hawái.”

Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro also won big.

In the New Artist of the Year category, rising Puerto Rican pop star Rauw Alejandro took home the award. Like Bad Bunny, he was also absent from the ceremony. “Thanks to all those who voted for me,” Alejandro wrote in his Instagram stories. “I’ll see you all soon. Wait for me.”

The night was also filled with plenty of performances. Latido Music is here with five of our favorite Latin AMAs performances.

Eslabón Armado

Eslabón Armado is the Mexican-American trio that is reviving the sierreño sound in regional Mexican music. They’re doing it with their own emo spin on the genre. The guys won two awards: Favorite Regional Mexican Duo or Group and the Favorite Duo or Group general category. In one of their first major award show performances, the crowd was treated to Eslabón Armado’s “Con Tus Besos” live.

Ozuna

Last night Ozuna was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution Award for his incredible music career. The moment was extra special for the Puerto Rican superstar because his grandmother gave him the award. Ozuna was in tears of joy over the gesture. He also performed a medley of hits like “Vaina Loca” and “Dile Que Tu Me Quieres.”

Karol G

Fresh off her new album KG0516 topping Billboard‘s Latin Album chart, Karol G performed at the Latin AMAs. She gave her first live performance of “El Makinon” with rising Latina singer Mariah Angeliq. The sensual performance was a show of girl power at the awards.

Maluma

Maluma performed a few times at the Latin AMAs. He teamed up with Wisin, Myke Towers, and Anitta for their remix of “Mi Niña.” He also joined fellow Colombian act Piso 21 for their hit duet “Más de la Una.” His best performance of the night was “Tonika” from his 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) album. He sang it with Jamaican music royalty Ziggy Marley for the first time.

David Bisbal and Carrie Underwood

In one of the most-anticipated moments of the night, Spanish singer David Bisbal teamed up with country music superstar Carrie Underwood. The duo debuted their duet “Tears of Gold” live and Underwood sang in Spanish.

carrie underwooddavid bisbaleslabon armadoKarol Glatin amaslatin american music awardsMalumaOzuna

Maluma Teams Up With Luxury Brand Balmain For This Must-Have Fashion Collection

Maluma Teams Up With Luxury Brand Balmain For This Must-Have Fashion Collection

By April 15, 2021 at 1:45 pm
BY  | April 15, 2021 AT 1:45 pm
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Univision

It’s 2021 and we have no shortage of epic collaborations between some of the world’s biggest Latino stars and top fashion brands. Everyone from J Balvin and Bad Bunny to Cardi B and now Maluma have entered the fashion industry to sell a lifestyle. And people are buying!

Maluma and French fashion house Balmain bring us a limited-edition collaboration.

Colombian superstar Maluma has partnered with French fashion house Balmain to launch a limited edition collection that will be available from April 12 through June 1 in all Balmain stores, including brick and mortar and online.

The collection, which includes sneakers, blazers, t-shirts, pants and other ready-to-wear clothing, will also be available at Saks Fifth Avenue as of April 15.

The Balmain + Maluma line marks the first time ever the brand has designed a line with a celebrity. And it seems like the brand’s creative designer is pretty excited about the collab. Through photos on his Instagram, Olivier Rousteing referred to the reggaetón singer as his inspiration, captioned with supportive laudatory messages about merging their cultures and joint design process.

“Maluma, more than him being an incredible singer,” Rousteing notes, “[brings] a lot to the fashion community with his joy and his happiness and the fact that he’s always playing up his style from different kinds of houses from around the world, mixing different cultures as well… I think the collaboration with Maluma is obviously giving to Balmain and pushing the aesthetic more internationally.”

Maluma also seems to be pumped for the opportunity!

Although Balmain has featured other celebrities in advertising campaigns and runway shows, it has never actually enlisted a celebrity to help design a full, name-branded line.

The brand’s high profile, along with the haute-couture retail price of the collection, underscores how entrenched Maluma is now in the global fashion world and how valuable his endorsement and name is perceived by high fashion.

“It’s been one of my goals to work with a respected fashion house on a collection, but this journey was more exciting, as Olivier pushed me to design with him and sketch looks that I personally will wear off the stage and showcase high couture with a bit of Papi Juancho,” says Maluma, referencing both his album name and alter ego.

But if you want a piece of the collection be prepared to drop those coins.

Credit: Phraa / Balmain

Items in the Balmain + Maluma collection range from a black cotton T-shirt that retails for $495, to $1,500 high top sneakers to a $2,555 multi-color print bomber jacket.

collabsfashionfashion brandsMalumaStyle