Exclusive: Maluma Talks “Amor En Coma” with Manuel Turizo and Supporting Colombian Artists
Rising Colombian heartthrob Manuel Turizo released his new album Dopamina. One of the most hotly-anticipated tracks on the LP, “Amor En Coma” featuring Maluma, is also out. In an upcoming interview with Latido Music, Maluma talked about supporting the new wave of Colombian acts like Turizo.
Turizo sounds better than ever on his second album.
Dopamina is the second album from Turizo. He’s back with a fresh collection of reggaeton bangers that reflect the 20-year-old’s growth from his last LP. His signature baritone voice is richer and there’s more emotional depth in the lyrics. The songs are more grown too. Let’s just say “Caliente” with will.i.am and Dominican star El Alfa lives up to its name.
Manuel and Maluma team up for the emotional “Amor En Coma” music video.
“Amor En Coma” is one of the more romantic moments on the album. Two of Colombia’s hottest stars come together for the soaring track. In his career, Turizo is at a place that Maluma once was with his breakthrough album, 2016’s Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy. In a preview of his interview with Latido Music, Maluma spoke about supporting artists like Turizo.
“These collaborations I’m doing with these artists that are kind of new, I’m doing it because no one did with me at the beginning,” Maluma tells mitú. “I want to tell the world that there is a lot of talent here in Colombia and Latin America. This new wave that is coming is pretty big. I’m happy to help them and be a part of their process. I feel like it’s a good moment to start helping new projects, start helping new artists, and to keep going.”
Maluma and his compatriots are proudly representing Colombia.
In the past few years, Maluma, J Balvin, and Karol G have helped Colombia become a force in the reggaeton music scene. Like Shakira before them, these superstars are also pushing back on negative stereotypes of the country that are often reinforced in movies and TV shows like Netflix’s Narcos.
“It’s nice to go out to the states or Europe and when people talk about Colombia, they’re not talking anymore about Pablo Escobar, or about war, or about drugs,” Maluma says. “They talk about good music, good actors, good culture, and good sports. That makes me pretty happy that we’re changing the face of our culture.”
Turizo’s album also features OG reggaetoneros like Wisin y Yandel. One of the best moments is his collaboration with fellow heartthrobs-on-the-rise Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers in “La Nota.” Stay tuned for our full interview with Maluma very soon. For now, check out the dates for his Papi Juancho Tour this fall.
