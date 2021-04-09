Latidomusic

Exclusive: Maluma Talks “Amor En Coma” with Manuel Turizo and Supporting Colombian Artists

By April 9, 2021 at 7:16 am
PHOTO COURTESY OF MANUEL TURIZO

Rising Colombian heartthrob Manuel Turizo released his new album Dopamina. One of the most hotly-anticipated tracks on the LP, “Amor En Coma” featuring Maluma, is also out. In an upcoming interview with Latido Music, Maluma talked about supporting the new wave of Colombian acts like Turizo.

Turizo sounds better than ever on his second album.

Dopamina is the second album from Turizo. He’s back with a fresh collection of reggaeton bangers that reflect the 20-year-old’s growth from his last LP. His signature baritone voice is richer and there’s more emotional depth in the lyrics. The songs are more grown too. Let’s just say “Caliente” with will.i.am and Dominican star El Alfa lives up to its name.

Manuel and Maluma team up for the emotional “Amor En Coma” music video.

“Amor En Coma” is one of the more romantic moments on the album. Two of Colombia’s hottest stars come together for the soaring track. In his career, Turizo is at a place that Maluma once was with his breakthrough album, 2016’s Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy. In a preview of his interview with Latido Music, Maluma spoke about supporting artists like Turizo.

“These collaborations I’m doing with these artists that are kind of new, I’m doing it because no one did with me at the beginning,” Maluma tells mitú. “I want to tell the world that there is a lot of talent here in Colombia and Latin America. This new wave that is coming is pretty big. I’m happy to help them and be a part of their process. I feel like it’s a good moment to start helping new projects, start helping new artists, and to keep going.”

Maluma and his compatriots are proudly representing Colombia.

In the past few years, Maluma, J Balvin, and Karol G have helped Colombia become a force in the reggaeton music scene. Like Shakira before them, these superstars are also pushing back on negative stereotypes of the country that are often reinforced in movies and TV shows like Netflix’s Narcos.

“It’s nice to go out to the states or Europe and when people talk about Colombia, they’re not talking anymore about Pablo Escobar, or about war, or about drugs,” Maluma says. “They talk about good music, good actors, good culture, and good sports. That makes me pretty happy that we’re changing the face of our culture.”

Turizo’s album also features OG reggaetoneros like Wisin y Yandel. One of the best moments is his collaboration with fellow heartthrobs-on-the-rise Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers in “La Nota.” Stay tuned for our full interview with Maluma very soon. For now, check out the dates for his Papi Juancho Tour this fall.

Mon Laferte Talks Regional Mexican Album ‘Seis’ and Singing With Gloria Trevi

BY  | April 9, 2021 AT 7:53 am
MAYRA ORTIZ

Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte is back with her new album Seis. Across the 14 tracks, she tackles various regional Mexican music genres while enlisting the support of local legends like Gloria Trevi and Alejandro Fernández. That alternative edge that Laferte is known for is still present. In an interview with Latido Music, she talked about her inspiration for the album and the stories behind a few of the songs.

Chavela Vargas was a big inspiration for the album.

Laferte is from Chile, but she’s lived most of her music career in Mexico, so these sounds are familiar sounds to her. Another famous Mexican transplant, Costa Rica-born Chavela Vargas, was a major inspiration for Seis.

“She was a very free woman,” Laferte tells mitú. “I admired her freedom and her gall. She didn’t care what anyone thought. She was who she was. She sang her songs with heart and soul. She left her life in every song.”

There’s even a banda moment on Seis.

Regional Mexican music is heard around the world, especially in Chile. Before moving to Mexico, the sound of the country was part of Laferte’s childhood. She dabbled in banda music for the first time in “Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón” with Banda El Limón De René Camacho.

“This album is an homage to Mexico, so it had to have a bit of everything that the country is known for,” Laferte says. “It was very important for me to represent banda music on this album. The truth is banda has always been interesting to me.”

“La Mujer” with Gloria Trevi

In a highly-anticipated moment on the album, Laferte teamed up with Trevi for “La Mujer.” She reveals this was a heavily requested collaboration by both their fan bases. In the incredible music video, Laferte and Trevi dance together in front of a giant vagina. The girl power here is everything.

“Gloria is someone who I have always admired since my childhood,” Laferte says. “She’s always been an inspiration to me because she’s a powerful woman too. She’s like Chavela. She’s a woman that rose from the ashes. We were practicing the choreography for the music video and I had so much fun with her. She was just as I imagined she would be.”

During the interview, I blurt out that this was a big moment for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community. “It’s a big moment for me too!” Laferte says with a laugh. “[To my fans in the community] I send them big kisses, a lot of love, and give them my thanks for listening to my music and for all the support.”

“Esta Morra No Se Vende”

Another girl power moment on the album is “Esta Morra No Se Vende.” Laferte is living her best Norteña life in this song that speaks to overly-advertised consumerism. She even lets out a grito to boot.

“That was one of the last songs I wrote for the album,” Laferte says. “Now with what’s happening with social media, this is an ode to ostentation. That I have expensive things. That I have this. That I have that. I believe that’s the reality that me and many other women face. You’re not going to buy me with your money, or your likes, or your numbers of any kind.”

“Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor” with Alejandro Fernández

“Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor” was the first single from Laferte’s Seis album. With Mexican music royalty, Fernandéz, she has a mariachi music moment. Even though the artists haven’t been able to meet face-to-face, they came through with a dreamy duet.

“When we recorded the song, we were at the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Laferte says. “When we were very closed-off and didn’t go out. It was all done from a distance. He was very nice and very professional, but we didn’t see each other. Till this day we haven’t seen each other in person but only through technological means. He’s very cool. Very sweet. He has a beautiful voice.”

“Aunque Te Mueras Por Volver”

One of the most striking songs on Seis is “Aunque Te Mueras Por Volver.” This is most similar to the alternative drama that Laferte has served before in her greatest hits. If there was ever a need for a James Bond theme song in Spanish, this would be the perfect fit.

“The song was inspired by cinema like James Bond and all that,” Laferte says. “It also has that spirit of the music from the time of Frank Sinatra, Raphael from Spain, and José José from Mexico. Like that orchestral era with beautiful voices. The lyrics are the story of my life.” With a smirk, she adds, “Aunque te mueras por volver, but you already lost your chance.”

Latin Music Revenue in the U.S. Grew in 2020, Up 20 Percent in Streaming

BY  | April 8, 2021 AT 10:42 am
STILLZ

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that grips the globe, Latin music in the U.S. saw a 20 percent rise in streaming revenue in 2020. The genre posted a fifth consecutive year of overall revenue growth last year, according to the RIAA on Wednesday.

Latin music posted its best revenue in the U.S. since 2005.

The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) released the 2020 year-end report on Latin music.

“Latin music continues to ‘punch above its weight’ – posting its fifth straight year of growth amidst the challenges and disruptions of the COVID economy,” wrote RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne in an annual revenue report.

After accounting for 5 percent of overall music revenue in the U.S. in 2019, that percentage rose to 5.4 percent last year. Latin music is heavily consumed on streaming and video platforms. Revenue for the genre is at its highest since 2005, the era when reggaeton music first broke through thanks to Puerto Rican acts like Daddy Yankee, Ivy Queen, and Tego Caulderón.

Bad Bunny had the highest-certified Latin music single of 2020.

Over a decade later, and it’s still reggaeton and Boricua artists that are leading the pack of Latin music stars. According to the RIAA, Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” was the highest-certified Latin music single of 2020. The hit song from his Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning YHLQMDLG album was certified 24-times Diamante. The RIAA is responsible for certifying albums and singles as platinum and gold. Latin music accounted for 15 percent of the certifications in 2020.

The news about Bad Bunny shouldn’t be a surprise as Spotify revealed last year that he was the most-streamed artist globally on the platform. He was followed by Canadian superstar Drake and Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin.

The RIAA credits Latin music’s 20 percent streaming growth in 2020 to the fans who are turning to paid streaming subscriptions. YouTube is another major platform where Latin music is consumed. Billboard reported that 30 percent of the top 100 music videos of 2020 were from Latin music artists.  

