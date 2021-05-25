Pitizion And Mabiland Leading MTV’s ‘Latin Flow’ Series On Women In Reggaeton

MTV Latin America is giving a platform to the Colombian women on the rise in reggaeton. Pitizion, Daniela Legarda, and Mabiland are among the artists featured in the new docu-series Latin Flow.
Karol G is not the only Colombian woman in reggaeton.
Reggaeton is a genre that’s historically been dominated by men. Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen helped pave a way for women in Latin America, Spain, and the U.S. that have risen in her wake. Colombia’s Karol G is one of the biggest reggaeton artists right now. There are more women coming up behind her that MTV Latin America is highlighting in the series Latin Flow.
Latin Flow will follow the lives of Colombian artists like Pitizion, Daniela Legarda, Mabiland, and Loy. The show will also include appearances from Nati Boulier, Itzza Primera, and La Mona Osario. Those in Latin America can start watching the show on June 10 on MTV. For those in the U.S., episodes will be released to Amazon Prime Video on the same day.
Pitizion was recently nominated for a Latin Grammy Award.
Colombian actress and singer Pitizion received her first big breakthrough last year when she was nominated at the Latin Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist. Her music video for “Ella” has over 61 million views on YouTube. Pitizion recently showed a different side to her artistry with the beautiful ballad “Gracias a Ti.”
Mabiland will be representing the LGBTQ+ community on the series during Pride month.
It’s going to be exciting to see Mabiland in the series as she’s an artist in the LGBTQ+ community. In March, she featured in Colombian group Piso 21’s song “Déjalo” from their album El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo. Mabiland recently dropped the music video for her haunting ballad “DEM.”
In his new single “Presente y Futuro,” Colombian Llane sings about having a bright future. The reggaeton-pop song reflects the former Piso 21 member’s own journey as a solo artist. In the two years since leaving the band, Llane is finding there are no limits to what he can do. In an interview with Latido Music, Llane talked about his recent hits, his resilience, and his album that’s coming soon, Presente.
Llane has faced a lot of grief in his life.
“Today I get to tell my story,” Llane tells mitú about his solo career. “Now everything gets to revolve around my story and my life.”
In Feb. 2019, Llane shocked the world when he announced his departure from Piso 21. He’s had a difficult life. When Llane was a child, his father was kidnapped and murdered during a period of violence in Medellín. A few months after he left Piso 21, his mother passed away. Llane documented his struggles and his hopes to change the stigmas surrounding Colombia in the video “La Vida Continúa.”
“I like when people can identify with me,” Llane says. “I like when people can relate with my positive thoughts. What I have in mind now is clean thanks to God. I had to decontaminate myself of a lot of things because I’m a person who lived through those stigmas. Now I feel like I’m at my equilibrium.”
Llane officially launched his solo career towards the end of 2019.
Llane officially launched his solo career in Oct. 2019 with his debut single “Más De Ti.” The bubbly love song would reflect that positivity that he embraces in his life now. Similarly in “Será” with fellow Colombiano Manuel Turizo, they sing about overcoming difficulties in a relationship.
“[My songs are] a story of love,” Llane says. “Like when a girlfriend makes you feel a mountain of emotions or warms your soul. Each song has different feeling. I also like to talk about myself. Where I’m going. About my land Medellín. I like to put out there how I view life.”
Llane can do it all, including boleros.
Llane might seem like another reggaetonero, but he’s an all-around pop star. The diversity of his songs reflect that well. “Insisto” is a hard-hitting ballad and the beautiful “Como Antes” is his pop bolero. Llane cites people like Spanish singer Rosalía and Nuyorican icon Marc Anthony as examples of those versatile artists that he hopes to be like.
“You have to make good use of what you have inside you,” Llane says. “Some people can improvise well. Some can make great songs for other artists. Everyone has their own thing. How great it is to be able to make good use of all of that.”
Llane is looking forward with his new single “Presente y Futuro.”
Llane’s new single “Presente y Futuro” best exemplifies his positive state of mind. With Puerto Rican artists Zion and Alvaro Diaz, they sing about taking advantage of the opportunities in front of you. At the same time, they’re trying to woo their lovers with sweet words about the future. The song was also inspired by global quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I dedicate ‘Presente y Futuro’ to all of us for being such fighters,” Llane says. “For loving and valuing each other, so that we can move forward. We value more the people who love us. We love ourselves more and the future we’re going to build will be better.”
Llane admires the bravery of his fans in the LGBTQ+ community.
In most of Llane’s music videos, the man has his shirt all the way unbuttoned or he’s completely shirtless. In “Presente y Futuro,” the talented dancer is busting a move sin camisa. Like the other Latin pop stars, they all have their fans and admirers in the LGBTQ+ community. Llane lights up when I ask him if he has a message of support for the community.
“I believe they’re brave people and I admire that,” Llane says. “The bravery to accept yourself as who you are is something that we all need to do. I applaud them for having the power to face the difficult decision of talking openly about things and putting them on the table. That’s something I value a lot.”
Right now Llane is living his best life.
As for what’s next, Llane’s debut album is Presente is due out in September. He’s also a judge on The Masked Singer in Colombia. Llane will later make his acting debut soon in a series that he’s shooting.
“There’s going to be collaborations that my fans will love,” Llane says. “[As a solo artist], I can make all my dreams a reality now. I believe that my present moment is an excellent moment.”
Latin hit-maker JonTheProducer is stepping out as an artist. The producer released his debut single “Doctor” featuring Mau y Ricky, Piso 21, and Prince Royce. The guys battle the heartache blues in the music video.
One of JonTheProducer’s biggest hits is “Sin Pijama.”
Jon Leone, who is better known as JonTheProducer, is behind today’s top hits in Latin music. He’s a French-American producer of Jewish descent, but he’s found his groove in the Latin genre. His credits include the 38-times Platinum “Sin Pijama” by Becky G and Natti Natasha and the 4-times Platinum “No Me Acuerdo” by Thalía with Natasha.
He won his first Latin Grammy Award in November with Camilo.
JonTheProducer also helped Colombian pop star Camilo rise to prominence last year. He’s behind Camilo’s breakthrough album Por Primera Vez. JonTheProducer won his first Latin Grammy Award in November when Camilo’s “Tutu” took home Best Pop Song. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in March for his work on Camilo’s album.
“Doctor” is JonTheProducer’s first release an artist.
In November, JonTheProducer announced his signing with the label Good Family Group, in a partnership with Sony Music. “Doctor” marks his debut single as an artist. JonTheProducer worked on Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky’s hits and they return the favor. With Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce and Colombian group Piso 21, the guys commiserate over the heartache that’s got them hot and bothered. Like in his past hits, JonTheProducer turns this collaboration into an alluring and addictive track.
The “Doctor” music video plays out like a rom-com.
In the “Doctor” music video, JonTheProducer flips the script of the romantic comedy scenario. While women are usually featured in the movies getting over heartbreak with ice cream in bed, bubble baths, and spa sessions, it’s the guys that are indulging in all that here. Mau y Ricky, Prince Royce, and the Piso 21 members join JonTheProducer for the self-care activities.
Mau y Ricky recently signed on for a reality TV show that will follow their family life. They guys will star in the series with their father, Ricardo Montaner, sister, Evaluna Montaner, and Camilo, their brother-in-law.