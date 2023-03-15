Piqué Finally Speaks Out About Shakira’s Bizarrap Diss Track

Entertainment

It’s official — soccer star Gerard Piqué, 36, finally responded to his ex Shakira‘s now-infamous Bizarrap diss track about their breakup.

While Shakira, 46, released the chart-topping, record-breaking track back in January, it took her ex-partner a full two months to speak his thoughts about it. Then again, the song did make Shakira our generation’s Paquita La Del Barrio, bringing in lyrics like “You left me with your mom as a neighbor, the press at my door, and a debt with the government,” and that “sal-Piqué” line. Not to mention the “Clara-mente” lyric that references the former Barça player’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

This is what Piqué said when asked about Shakira’s Bizarrap session

So what was Piqué’s big response? Well, we have a feeling he had a lot more to say about the Bizarrap session behind closed doors — some allege Piqué’s family calls Shakira “bruja” after all. That being said, the soccer player kept his official response decidedly subtle.

Gerard Piqué appeared on Cataluña-based radio show “El Món a RAC 1” for an hour-long chat, where he spoke about his storied, nearly-two-decade career and his new Twitch-based Kings League. Still, the most noteworthy part of the conversation was undoubtedly his comments on Shakira’s song about him.

Yes, Gerard Piqué has heard Shakira’s song about him — because the whole world has

Interviewer Jordi Basté asked him, “Have you heard the famous song?,” clearly referring to Shakira’s now-legendary track (what else?). The Barcelona-born former player responded, “Yes, yes obviously.” Considering it’s still playing in just about every club, radio station, and grocery store in the world, that makes a lot of sense.

Piqué continued, looking just a bit disgruntled: “I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t think it’s appropriate.” That being said, he did talk about it — and brought parenting into the conversation.

He explained, “I think people have a responsibility, especially those of us who are parents, to try to protect our kids.” Oof. Piqué went on, “Apart from that, I don’t want to say anything about it. Everyone makes their own decisions, and I don’t feel like talking about that anymore.”

But he did go on: “Because I think, in the end, the only thing I want is for them to be okay,” most likely referring to the children he shares with Shakira, 10-year-old Milan and 8-year-old Sasha.

Meanwhile, Shakira has talked about her sons’ input in her career— including the Bizarrap session

It’s important to note that Shakira recently revealed in an interview with Mexican outlet NMás that her sons help her with her music all the time — including the Bizarrap session. She said they “participate” in getting creative with her, thinking up the robot idea for her “Te Felicito” video, and begging her to do a collab with “Argentine god” Bizarrap.

Shakira explained, “[Milan said], ‘You have to do something with Bizarrap,'” and she listened — meaning we have to thank the 10-year-old for blessing our ears forevermore.

Gente diciendo Shakira no piensa en sus hijos al momento de hacer canciones al ex

In the interview, Shakira said making the song was “a necessary creative outlet” for her “healing process” after her breakup. In fact, she told Elle in September 2022 that her separation plunged her into “the darkest hour” of her life. She explained to the outlet it all felt like a “bad dream” and sometimes still thought she was “going to wake up at some point.” In fact, she remembered once believing her relationship was “special” and “sacred,” but of course, that changed quickly.

While we’ve never gotten official confirmation about what happened, it clearly has a lot to do with Piqué’s 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. And truly, the Bizarrap session’s lyrics are enough to substantiate all those cheating rumors. As in, Shakira found out he cheated by realizing Marti was eating her strawberry jam. In her home. Us? We would’ve probably gone further than just some lyrics!

After making the song, Shakira feels as “strong as a lion” again

Still, the song’s lyrics clearly exposed what Piqué allegedly did, with Shakira singing: “I was out of your league, that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” “Good luck with my so-called replacement,” “I’m worth two 22-year-olds” and of course, “She’s got the name of a good person, Clara-mente, she’s not how she sounds.”

But those lyrics were crucial to Shakira picking herself back up. As she told NMás, she would be in a “very different place” if she hadn’t written them. Which is exactly the reason she can now be as “strong as a lion” again for her two sons.

Even more? Here are both Milan and Sasha proudly supporting their mom performing the hit song on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”:

La gente preocupándose por los hijos de Shakira y ellos están felices gozándose el éxito de su mami.

What do you think about Piqué’s response?

