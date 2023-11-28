Juanes, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee Rent Their Homes on Airbnb — But Why?

wearemitu

Colombian superstar Juanes, 51, just put his Envigado, Antioquia home on Airbnb for two lucky fans to enjoy “a magical view of Colombian mountains,” cuddle up to the singer’s fireplace, read his books, and maybe even play “Es Por Ti” on the piano (or at least try). The news comes in as a slew of other celebrities also announce their Airbnb collaborations — but what’s the catch?

Juanes explained in Airbnb’s press release, “I have never opened the doors of my house like this before. This is the most personal invitation I have made so far.” In his statement, the Carolina del Príncipe, Colombia-born star said the house is perfect for anyone who loves “traveling and connecting with nature.”

Loading the player...

Desde el próximo 28 de noviembre, a las 11:00 a.m., se podrá reservar la casa de @JUANES en Medellín a través de @Airbnb. pic.twitter.com/ApxeG8QbFI — Juan Alcaraz (@JuanAlcarazS_) November 21, 2023

While Juanes’ Airbnb home opened for booking today at 11:00 AM COT for free, it seems like it was only made available for a one-night booking for two guests. As a “sacred space” and “refuge” for the artist, this makes sense. But why is Juanes renting out his home in Antioquia in the first place?

Wall Street Journal recently published an explainer on the latest celebrity trend, where stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, DJ Khaled, and Mariah Carey are all renting out their homes for “dirt cheap.” While Paltrow opened up her Montecito, California home for free this year on Airbnb (a very Goop-y experience), DJ Khaled let one (lucky?) fan sleep in his luxury sneaker closet. Really:

Airbnb and @djkhaled are inviting sneakerheads to an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in a recreation of DJ Khaled’s legendary sneaker closet 👀 pic.twitter.com/6t2FD5kRR7 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 21, 2022

Apart from Airbnb happenings, Carey joined Booking to bring two fans into her New York City penthouse for a Christmas-themed photoshoot last year. But why are so many celebs opening up their homes this way?

As per the WSJ, celebrities are paid for these collaborations, although it’s anyone’s guess how much. And while they are surely taking home a great paycheck, many celebs make their guests sign nondisclosure agreements. Meanwhile, websites like Airbnb get fantastic press. Especially as rising rental prices are making many people vow to avoid the platform for life.

Ahead, find more celebrities who have put their homes up for rent — in case you want the superstar experience, too.

1. Cardi B

Back in October 2021, Cardi B, 31, announced on Instagram that her husband, Offset, had bought her a home in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic for her birthday. The investment property, priced at $1.49 million, has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two pools, and private access to the beach. The best part, though? It’s actually available on Airbnb.

One look at Airbnb’s website shows the home, titled “Modern 7 Bedrooms Villa on Private Beach Access,” is currently available for $600 a night. According to the listing, the home has 8,000 square feet, four stories, tennis club access, and even comes with a cooking service.

About the rental property, Cardi B explained on IG: “I’ve been telling [Offset] that I really want to invest in short-term home rental properties in the [Dominican Republic].” In her post, she also shared that Offset worked with her father to gift her the home.

nothing about to spend our savings by booking cardi b airbnb for a day — popular loner 🙇🏾‍♀️ (@__beingher) October 12, 2021

2. Daddy Yankee

Another celebrity who has put up his home on Airbnb in the past? Incredibly enough, the “King of Reggaeton” himself, Daddy Yankee, 46.

In fact, the “Rompe” singer put up his Luquillo, Puerto Rico mansion on Airbnb back in December 2021. An Airbnb press release at the time stated that the collaboration marked the first time Daddy Yankee had ever rented out his home, calling it a “peaceful mountain hideaway.”

“By hosting these stays, I want to share la cultura de mi gente, our pride and our flavor,” the singer explained. Airbnb opened up availability for three individual one-night stays for two guests, pricing each night at $85 as a tribute to Daddy Yankee’s 85 hit singles.

Not Daddy Yankee using his house as an Airbnb 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CIx0J6Lc5w — 𝖇𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖆 ❥ (@buttaricaan) November 17, 2021

Although Daddy Yankee was not actually at home during the guests’ stays, he did greet them virtually. Lucky fans also got to swim in his pool, play volleyball on a private court, and dance to a playlist curated by “El Cangri” himself.

¡oye! @daddy_yankee is offering fans la oportunidad of a lifetime—to stay in his personal home in luquillo 🇵🇷



bookings open on december 6 at 1pm EST. https://t.co/yc9ZtvRPyj pic.twitter.com/3ynDJKEFyi — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 16, 2021

3. Juan Gabriel

Another plot twist to this whole Airbnb celebrity saga? You can rent out Juan Gabriel‘s Acapulco home on Airbnb. We repeat: you can rent out Juan Gabriel’s home… and live like the late Divo de Juárez for a few days.

The home, titled “Luxurious Juan Gabriel Mansion in Acapulco” on Airbnb, is currently up for a whopping $1,402 a night. It accommodates 15 guests, includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and is affectionately referred to as “Casa La Consentida.”

Staying here gives you access to a gorgeous pool, Acapulco Bay views, and a “private chef, cleaning staff, and waiter.” As mitú previously reported, Juan Gabriel notoriously loved vacationing in his Acapulco home throughout his life. Still, he sold the home before his passing in 2016.

However, the original Juan Gabriel Airbnb listing has since been removed. Seemingly it has been replaced by this one, with some definite renovations. Either way, this video gives us all a closer look at the luxurious Acapulco abode… and we’re obsessed.

Andamos muy paseadores en Acapulco y pudimos entrar a la casa que tenía Juan Gabriel en el puerto, ¿Qué te parece? #FuriaMusical pic.twitter.com/A4c21Uqfho — Furia Musical (@furiaoficial) March 15, 2018

As the home’s online listing puts it, you can “enjoy Juan Gabriel’s favorite place to rest, and live the best personal moments of his successful life.”

4. Bad Bunny

Similar to Juanes and Daddy Yankee, Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny, 29, also once collaborated with Airbnb.

In March 2022, the “Dakiti” star rung in his “El Último Tour Del Mundo” tour by welcoming a fan into his 53-foot semi-truck. Opening up the truck for a one-night stay in Miami, the singer explained in an Airbnb press release at the time: “I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me.”

Check out the amazing truck’s trailer here:

Bad Bunny x Airbnb 🚚 pic.twitter.com/5gGo9jEAtt — Bunny’s Network (@badbunnynetwork) March 23, 2022

The truck was available to rent for three separate stays, allowing two guests each. Priced at $91 a night, it gave lucky fans access to a kitchen reminiscent of Bad Bunny’s own kitchen growing up in Puerto Rico, a photoshoot, and a Miami tour. Even cooler? The stay also included VIP tickets to Benito’s tour.

We can’t get over this:

The Bad Bunny Airbnb is beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/nAnKrZ9olS — Conejo Bonito (@elconejobonito) March 23, 2022

5. Lila Downs

Mexican singer-songwriter Lila Downs, 55, also made headlines last year for putting up her gorgeous Oaxaca, Mexico home on Airbnb.

The platform celebrated Día de Muertos by announcing the collaboration with Downs in a press release, sharing photos of the drop-dead gorgeous home. The best part? Unlike other celebrity collabs, the “La Cigarra” singer’s home is still currently up on Airbnb as “Casa de Lila.”

Casa de Lila es un pintoresco espacio rediseñado por Lila Downs, su esposo y su madre para acoger hasta a 15 huéspedes en una hermosa casa a las afueras de la capital de Oaxaca. Este alojamiento promete noches llenas de color, de buenas pláticas y gozo bajo un cielo estrellado. pic.twitter.com/ScKmGxiKwT — Airbnb México (@airbnb_mx) October 17, 2022

“I am a person who likes to be in pleasant places,” Downs explained to Airbnb. “Therefore, it is very important for me that my guests feel that part of Oaxaca and see the beauty that I perceive from this part of the world.”

The home in Oaxaca de Juárez can accommodate up to 15 guests, has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a garden, a pool, and a “country setting.” Priced at $584 a night, one reviewer wrote, “Lila’s house is beautiful, it feels very quiet,” while another added: “The villa was beautiful and romantic.”

As Downs told Airbnb last year, listing her Oaxaca home also helped her out financially while not being able to perform live during the pandemic. She also loves how it helps “to promote the value of Oaxaca traditions.”

We’re definitely putting this one on our wish list!

6. Mariah Carey

Last but certainly not least, the “Queen of Christmas” herself also recently put up her homes for rent — well, sort of.

Mariah Carey, 54, collaborated with Booking to open up her New York City penthouse to two lucky fans. And while the singer’s listing did not include actually sleeping in her home, the fans were given the chance to take part in a holiday photoshoot in her home.

According to Secret NYC, the fans also received a three-night stay at the Plaza Hotel, tickets to the singer’s concert, plus private tours and a shopping spree. Yes, a “Fantasy” if we ever heard of one. Check out the incredibly festive promo video here:

Mariah Carey promociona junto a Booking un tour por su departamento. pic.twitter.com/fFwqNYarKZ — ShowMundial (@ShowmundialShow) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Carey collaborated with Booking again to give away a two-night stay at a Beverly Hills mansion she stayed at for several months this year.

“My family and I enjoyed all the luxuries this beautiful home has to offer,” the singer explained. “And now, one of my Lambs has the opportunity to experience L.A. in true Mimi fashion.”

Taking place last June, one X user also reported that the lucky winner also got a shopping spree. They even received some epic signed merchandise:

The fan who won the stay at @MariahCarey 's Beverly Hills vacation home with Booking, got a nice surprise. In addition of the 2 nights stay, restaurants, shopping spree, MC left signed items 😃 (source: xdigital416 , thx Patrick for the info) pic.twitter.com/Z9Baa2dqMr — Gilles aka Cake (@gillesakacake) June 28, 2023

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com