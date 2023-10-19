Cryptic Messages Show Daddy Yankee and Wife of 30 Years Could Be Separating

Entertainment

Fans all over the world are shouting, “Say it ain’t so” as rumors swirl about Daddy Yankee, 46, and his wife, Mireddys González, 46, separating.

The “Rompe” star and his wife of nearly 30 years are arguably the king and queen of reggaetón— and if the rumor is true, many fans say they won’t believe in love anymore.

The possibility of this separation cuts deep for Daddy Yankee’s fanbase. Especially after he publicly professed his love for González back in December 2022. While the star kept his romantic life private for decades, his Instagram post about his wife might make you cry.

The singer called González his “loyal companion” since they met as teenagers living in San Juan, Puerto Rico, became high school sweethearts, and married in 1994. Throughout the video, Daddy Yankee refers to how he met his wife while living in “poverty” in the Villa Kennedy Housing Project.

“Thank you for being my best friend when I fell. Without your courage, I wouldn’t have gotten up,” the singer tells González. “Thank you for faithfully waiting for me when I had to travel to find bread for all of us.”

“Thank you for the barrio that joined us in poverty, because in that place, I found my true riches,” he added. “A lot of times, I have read that you were lucky to have found me in the journey, but people don’t know that I was the lucky one that found a diamond in [the projects].”

With thousands of fans commenting at the time, “I don’t believe in love but I believe in this couple ❤️” and “You’re always an example in absolutely everything,” news of their possible separation comes as a shock to many.

Daddy Yankee y su esposa se dejan de seguir en redes , según Telemundo. pic.twitter.com/wgI9tcXTub — Enfoqueurbanotv (@Enfoqueurbanot1) October 19, 2023

However, it may be true. According to People en Español, Daddy Yankee and González unfollowed each other on Instagram, meaning they may no longer be “el jefe” and “la jefa.” Here is everything we know so far about the longtime couple’s possible split.

¿Daddy Yankee y Mireddys González se van a divorciar? 💔 — 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐤 (@JulioBarriga) October 18, 2023

Here is why several outlets are reporting Daddy Yankee and González’s possible split

Many news outlets report trouble in paradise, stemming from González posting a selfie on Instagram with a cryptic caption.

In August, the mother-of-three and CEO of El Cartel Records wrote, “When something bad happens to you, you have three options: let it mark you, let it destroy you, let it make you stronger.” Hm.

However, fans truly began to question if González and Daddy Yankee were separating once she posted another cryptic IG post yesterday. The post reads, “Here I am, breathing a new day, thanks to you, God.” She also posted the caption, “Thank you God.”

While the singer’s longtime wife limited the comments on the post, many fans were still about to comment — and express their dismay.

One fan wrote, “Please tell me you guys didn’t separate, please 😢😢. You and Daddy [Yankee] 😢😢👏. If not, I won’t believe in love.” Another chimed in, “I can’t believe that you and [Daddy Yankee] aren’t together anymore. [They must be] false rumors.”

González has not included her husband in any Instagram post since June, when she posted a birthday message for their daughter, Jesaaelys Ayala González, 27. Back in April, González shared a post celebrating her 28th anniversary with Daddy Yankee, writing, “Words will never exist that permit me to express what you mean to my life.”

“Every day is perfect to remember how blessed I am to have you as my husband, I love you.” she added.

One of the cutest posts González has shared about her relationship, though? A video she shared back in December 2021 that shows the two as a young couple before fame:

Adorable posts aside, though, outlets are reporting that González has also recently posted interesting Instagram Stories. As per Univision, she wrote, “I’m going to write on my resume, ‘Expert in suspecting things that later result to be true.” Oh no…

She also posted on her IG Stories, “It’s not about who is nice to your face, it’s about who is loyal to you behind your back.”

Even more, their daughter’s recent IG Stories may indicate a separation

Moreover, Daddy Yankee and González’s influencer daughter, Jesaaelys, posted an Instagram Story that has some people scratching their heads.

The 27-year-old daughter of the “Con Calma” singer is famously close to her parents. While she often shares IG posts dedicated to her mother and father, she once posted an emotional tribute to both of them for their 26th anniversary:

“To my mom and dad who are celebrating today. I am so thankful to God for having such exemplary parents like you guys,” she wrote at the time. “There are no words to describe all the love I feel for them. They are the most important people in my life.”

Fast-forward to just this week, though, and the 27-year-old influencer may have offered insight into the possible separation. Ayala González posted a message on her Instagram Stories that read, “I need to turn everything off, not exist for a while, not feel, not think, nothing.”

Meanwhile, neither Daddy Yankee or González have released a statement regarding the alleged separation. While they seem to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, the singer still has several adorable posts up with his wife— including this one:

Still, fans are already reacting to the (possible) news of a split. One X user wrote, “How could Daddy Yankee and his wife break up? I don’t have faith in humanity anymore.”

¿Como así que Daddy yankee se dejó con la esposa ? Ya no hay fe en la humanidad 🥹🥹 — 💜 (@AG24252627) October 19, 2023

Many others say they “won’t believe in love anymore” if the rumor is true:

Ahora si dejo de creer en el amor.. como es que daddy yankee ya no está con Mireddys — girl del 98✨ (@mafegonzalz) October 18, 2023 Meanwhile, others say they will possibly mourn the breakup even more than Daddy Yankee and González, and… facts:

Se dejan Daddy yankee y Mireddys y el despecho lo voy a agarrar soy yo — pao (@paolaANDREAlanz) October 19, 2023

One question, though? If this is true, González will still be “Mommy Yankee” to us:

My son once asked me if Daddy Yankee’s wife was called Mommy Yankee and now I think about this at least once a week — Kim B. (@sneetchstar) September 4, 2020

