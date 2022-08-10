Mexican Actress Yalitza Aparicio To Star in New Horror-Suspense Film ‘Presencias’

wearemitu

Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca-born actress Yalitza Aparicio is best known for her Academy Award-nominated performance in director Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” but her latest movie role promises to be just as gripping.

The amazing Yalitza Aparicio on the set of her new film PRESENCIAS 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/silTqlhoJj — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) March 31, 2021

Aparicio, 28, will star in the Luis Mandoki-directed film “Presencias,” which will be available on TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+ streaming service. The actress explained in a press conference that the horror-suspense movie, “Is a story about a man who, after his wife’s murder, launches his own investigation to find her killer.”

Also starring Argentine actor Alberto Ammann, the movie zeroes in on an investigation that turns creepy fast — and takes place in a secluded cabin from the character’s childhood. As the actress described, “Before long, [the man] notices many strange occurrences taking place and is forced with facing a terrifying reality.”

YALITZA BUSY AND EMPLOYED ON HER UPCOMING FILM PRESENCIAS pic.twitter.com/h6N9XvFXMJ — ryan gosling defense manager (@ryansgosling) March 31, 2021

“Presencias” is definitely a departure from 2018’s “Roma,” which centers on class relations in 1970s Mexico through the eyes of two housekeepers. While “Roma” is fraught with tension, with plot undercurrents like an unwanted pregnancy and infidelity, “Presencias” uses traditional suspense elements to be a true nail-biter.

Aparicio spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about the genre: “I feel like out of all the genres, suspense was the one I thought about the least, but it is incredible to see how it also has a certain difficulty to it.” About the upcoming film, she continued, “I feel like you can let your imagination go the farthest in these types of stories.”

💪🟪 Yalitza Aparicio saltó a la fama por su papel en la película “Roma” y desde entonces ha trabajado por la defensa de los derechos humanos https://t.co/mTMMdGgxi5 pic.twitter.com/JBglbS3yYf — LaCaderadeEva (@LaCaderadeEva) August 9, 2022

The “Los Espookys” actress also told the outlet that she immediately connected to the movie’s script. “When I had the opportunity to read the script, I thought: ‘This is the type of story that I like to see… because you never know what happens next.” Finding it “fun to play” with audience’s expectations of the plot, Aparicio said this is a movie that will have us all “on the edge of our seats.”

Grab the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos popcorn because we’re in.

Another interesting element? Aparicio also shared that part of “Presencias” was shot in Tlalpujahua, a town in Michoacán “where the architecture and the local traditions are a point of pride” for Mexico. Calling it a “magical village,” the 28-year-old actress explained that “it’s always Christmas” there, referring to the town’s world-renowned production of handmade Christmas ornaments.

Academy Award nominee Yalitza Aparacio set to make her return to acting in Luis Mandoki's upcoming horror film PRESENCIAS



Filming is currently underway. pic.twitter.com/szeE0qIZmG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 10, 2021

Aparicio made it clear that she always looks to break with stereotypes in her career, and for that reason, has refused to accept many of the projects she’s been offered. That being said, “Presencias” is “something new” for her, and allowed her to “experiment.”

She explained that she’s all about “breaking with stereotypes in casting,” which is why she could “not accept offers for roles that were always the same.”

We can’t wait to watch this!

