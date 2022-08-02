Oscar-Nominated Actress Yalitza Aparicio Will Appear on the New Season of ‘Los Espookys’

wearemitu

Fans of HBO’s “Los Espookys,” which debuted in 2019 to critical acclaim, only have six more weeks left to wait until the new season. Of course, those six weeks directly follow a hiatus that lasted three years as a result of the pandemic, but better late than never, right?

According to Forbes, the new season picks up where the last one left us, with Andrés (Julio Torres) learning to co-exist with his inner demons while Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) will have to uncover the mystery behind the ghost of a beauty queen that seems to be following him everywhere.

Elsewhere, Uncle Tico (Fred Armisen) must find a new path following the realization that he’ll never be able to live out his dream of being a valet driver. Tati (Ana Fabrega) is having trouble adjusting to her newlywed lifestyle, while her sister Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) has set her sights on dismantling the status quo.

Like season one, this new chapter in the “Los Espookys” saga will run just six episodes, starting on September 16. The show was created by “SNL” alums Fred Armisen and Julio Torres, who star in the series, alongside co-star Ana Fabrega, who has been featured in a few episodes of “At Home With Amy Sedaris” in addition to working as a writer on “The Chris Gethard Show.”

Vulture reports that all six episodes will be directed by either “Crystal Fairy and the Magic Cactus” director Sebastián Silva or co-creator and star Ana Fabrega. HBO hasn’t yet confirmed writing credits, but if season one is any indication, the show’s three creators will probably be handling all scripting duties, especially since the pandemic forced a lot of productions to reduce their crew sizes as much as possible.

Season two of LOS ESPOOKYS, created by Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres, will premiere September 16 on HBO MAX pic.twitter.com/pYAKPJQUAB — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) July 28, 2022

The main cast will be joined by season one’s supporting players, including Sonia (River L. Ramirez), Beatriz (Giannina Fruttero), and Juan Carlos (José Pablo Minor), according to Pride. Additionally, the new season will see a slew of special guests, like Isabella Rosselini, Kim Petras, and “Roma” actor Yalitza Aparicio, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 2019.

Fans of the show can’t wait to jump back into the espookiness, with its unique blend of comedy, horror, and heart. The Lorne Michaels-produced series was released to critical acclaim in 2019, where it earned a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The trailer promises a season that is “more fantastic, more mysterious,” and “more espookier than before.” Fans have already taken to social media to express their excitement, and to urge people to check out this criminally underrated series before the second season premieres this September.

If this isn't MY life!!!



In preparation for season two of Los Espookys, I've been rewatching the first season and it's everythiiiing pic.twitter.com/dQEgdwGaTU — Real Queen of Horror (@LovelyZena) July 30, 2022

los espookys is a very special show to me cause its the only accurate representation of someone named andrés — 𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬 (@barbzforbernie) July 28, 2022

Y'all slept on season one, Los Espookys is the best queer show you haven't seen with gay, lesbian and ace main characters https://t.co/us5b6Q23tD — Fabby "Magnus" Bear (@Fabby_Garza) July 28, 2022

YALITZA IN LOS ESPOOKYS THIS IS MY JOKER https://t.co/oOBmkp6eGc — Andrea G 📚🎬 (@alifebydreaming) July 28, 2022

Los Espookys totally flew under my radar but it's such a fantastic show. Real glad they're getting a season 2 after 3 years. — C&C Power Hour (@CnCPowerHour) August 1, 2022

Los Espookys is for all the brown kids who got called a rocker foo growing up — manic at the disco (@bailestristes) July 28, 2022

Season two of “Los Espookys” premieres September 16 on HBO!

