Is 90s rock-era Shakira back? After the star shared a preview of her upcoming song “Tiempo Sin Verte,” many fans think so. “Dónde Están Los Ladrones,” who?

The Barranquilla-born singer shared a 17-second snippet of the song on X. She captioned it with, “This is a sound I feel is very me.” Immediately, fans commented on how the track “sounds a lot like 1995 Shakira.” Others cheered about “old Shakira” being back, while even more say the song reminds them of the star’s 2005 “Oral Fixation, Vol. 2” album. You be the judge:

Loading the player...

Un sonido que siento muy mío…🤘🏼”Tiempo sin verte” de mi álbum #LMYNL se acerca la fecha…Marzo 22 LMY❌💧https://t.co/zfsHUjXcLX pic.twitter.com/cW0YQ1OTLs — Shakira (@shakira) March 13, 2024

“Tiempo Sin Verte” will be released alongside the rest of Shakira’s upcoming album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” on March 22. For now, we only have a few seconds of the track— but we’re already jamming out to it. As for the lyrics, they can be translated to, “It’s been a while since I’ve seen you, and I’m still here. And there’s not a day that I don’t think about you.” Later in the song, Shakira sings, “Tell me. Do you still love me and do you remember me?”

Of course, our minds are already swirling about who the song is about (if it is about anyone). But for now, this is us listening to the preview on our phones until further notice:

Así me tiene el adelanto que compartió Shakira de “Tiempo Sin Verte”. pic.twitter.com/DzO6afDB83 — WWSHAK (@WWSHAK) March 14, 2024

Ahead, find other details Shakira has shared so far about her upcoming album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.”

Shakira shared her album’s track list and a few other song previews

Last month, Shakira unveiled the track list for her upcoming album. The collaborations are incredible, including her track “Puntería” featuring Cardi B., “La Fuerte” with Bizarrap, “Cohete” alongside Rauw Alejandro, and “Entre Paréntesis” with Grupo Frontera.

Apart from the collaborations, the Colombian star’s album will also give us four new solo tracks: “Tiempo Sin Verte,” “Cómo, Dónde, y Cuándo,” “Nassau,” and “Última.”

Shakira has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, Out March 22nd. pic.twitter.com/6ZIkhgbcPT — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 29, 2024

Apart from sharing the snippet of “Tiempo Sin Verte,” Shakira also blessed fans with a preview of her Grupo Frontera collab. She called the recording session “one of the best” she has ever had, saying the song is “a small tribute to the Regional Mexican genre I like so much.”

“Working with Grupo Frontera,” Shakira added. “Was seeing, witnessing, and feeling firsthand the pure, genuine energy of a band like theirs, of the Regional Mexican genre.” The preview is lit:

Nuestra primera sesión con @frontera_grupo con esta canción (Entre Perentesis). Mi pequeño homenaje al género regional mexicano que tanto me gusta! 🇲🇽🇨🇴 Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran 💎 Marzo 22 ➡️ https://t.co/zfsHUjXcLX pic.twitter.com/V9HBEq9Jxx — Shakira (@shakira) March 12, 2024

We also have a (tiny!) bit of her upcoming solo song “Cómo, Dónde, y Cuándo,” which you can hear in the background of this video:

Aquí parte del sonido rock de Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Cómo, dónde y cuándo… disponible MARZO 22 ➡️ https://t.co/c1T8d4T1dK pic.twitter.com/5xcyo6N7op — Shakira (@shakira) March 7, 2024

Shakira said this is “the most rock-heavy song in the album” and is “realistic but optimistic.” She also shared one of the lyrics: “In between routines and stress, life is a b**ch, I know. But for every withered flower, another blooms again.”