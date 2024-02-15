Well, it seems like manifestation really works. Shakira, 47, just announced her much-anticipated studio album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” which will be out on March 22. This will be the Colombian singer‘s 12th album, and marks her first full body of work in seven years. Waiting for this album may have been “La Tortura,” but we finally have “Suerte.”

On X, Shakira said that recording the album was “an alchemical process,” adding that she owes much of her inspiration to her fans. “I created [it] together with all of you,” she stated. “My pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way.”

Las mujeres ya no lloran.

(Women no longer cry)

Mi nuevo álbum que llega este 22 de marzo, no lo he creado sola sino con todos ustedes, y con mi manada de lobas que han estado allí acompañándome en cada paso.



La producción de esta obra, ha sido un proceso alquímico.



Al… pic.twitter.com/QmI5k5pTmv — Shakira (@shakira) February 15, 2024

Ahead, find what we know so far about “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” including its four special album covers and track list.

Shakira will drop her new album on March 22 with four vinyl album editions

In her press release about the upcoming album, Shakira shared emotional details about writing each track. “While writing each song I was rebuilding myself,” she revealed.

The Barranquilla-born star also gave insight into the album cover, which shows diamond “tears” coming out of her eyes. She wrote, “While singing [the new songs], my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

Interestingly, the singer has played with the idea of tears transforming into diamonds before. In fact, back in February 2023, Shakira released a special-edition sweatshirt commemorating her iconic Bizarrap session. The sweatshirt, designed by her artist niece Isabella Mebarak, shows Shakira’s tears turning into diamond-like money signs:

Limited edition sweatshirt designed by my niece! Available now on https://t.co/3KDraxDmzP



Sudadera edición limitada diseñada por mi sobrina! Ya disponible en https://t.co/3KDraxDmzP pic.twitter.com/qjPbZRlrPZ — Shakira (@shakira) February 17, 2023

Even more, both the sweatshirt and Shakira’s new album title are riffs on her Bizarrap session lyric: “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan.”

Speaking of songs, what can we expect from the new album’s track list? According to Pitchfork, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” will feature 16 songs, including seven previously-released tracks. These well-known hits include her Bizarrap session, Karol G collaboration “TQG,” and her song with Manuel Turizo, “Copa Vacía.”

Moreover, as per Billboard, Shakira will release four different album covers, and each will get a special vinyl release. You can see the four artwork editions here, which were shot by Spanish photographer and longtime collaborator Jaume De Laiguana:

All of the covers of @Shakira's new album, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,’ out March 22.



Which one is your favorite? 💿 pic.twitter.com/XQy632x6Y1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 15, 2024

Even more, if you’re extra excited for the upcoming album, you can pre-save it on Spotify to get a countdown clock, updates, and more exclusives.

As you can expect, fans are freaking out about the upcoming album— and yes, we are those fans. One X user wrote with excitement, “Our 7 year ‘no-Shakira-album’ drought will soon come to an end.” Por fin:

Our 7 year “no-Shakira-album” drought will soon come to an end pic.twitter.com/A1nFF7v5w5 — ✨Dani✨ (@danipal20) February 12, 2024

Here, find a real-life portrayal of our reaction after hearing the news:

NEW SHAKIRA ALBUM INCOMING OH MY GOD OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/Cyb0yj1Gvp — santiago (@_evilfag) February 11, 2024

Just 35 more days to go. Now, all we need are the dates for her reported upcoming tour!