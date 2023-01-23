Thanks to Shakira, People Are Revealing Weird Ways They Caught Partners Cheating

wearemitu

The internet exploded last week when the news broke that Shakira learned about Piqué’s infidelity because of a jar of strawberry jam. Shakira knew Piqué hated that jam and would never eat it. Since she was out of town before coming home to discover the empty jar, Shakira knew something was afoot.

However, the pop star is not the only person to uncover their partner’s infidelity through some seemingly random, out-of-place item. Not by a long shot. In fact, a new thread on Twitter confirms just how many people have taken something as small as a receipt and used it to confront their partner with much more severe allegations.

These people didn’t do enough to cover up their tracks while cheating

Firstly, the original tweet tells an oddly similar story to Shakira’s:

i found out my ex was cheating from a smoothie receipt in his car. Shakira found out from a jar of jam. I don’t care how crazy we look or sound, when something doesn’t feel right, women will always find out. 🤭 — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 18, 2023

But this was only the beginning. Twitter users everywhere chimed in with stories of their own.

First, the OP tells another story of using her detective skills to weed out a cheater.

I also had an ex who I found out was cheating through his snap score LOL — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 18, 2023

She also explains exactly how the receipt led her to discover her partner had been cheating on her.

YEP! Exactly he bought two smoothies while being at “work” and one had mangoes which he was very allergic to ☺️ when I confronted he said it was for a coworker but after pushing him because he would work night shifts alone he eventually broke and told me 🙂 — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 18, 2023

One user chimed in with an ol’ faithful: accidentally stumbling upon Facebook DMs that tell the tale.

Omg I found one of my exes Facebook messages as well, he was cheating and getting nudes from her while telling me she was just a WoW friend lol — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 19, 2023

Additionally, one woman found out her ex was cheating on her with other men by pretending to be a woman on social media.

WHAAAT — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 19, 2023

One guy was contacting his ex through email, which is basically the 21st-century equivalent of a homing pigeon.

I audibly sighed. I’m so sorry. Hope you’re faaaar from him now — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 19, 2023

Even the ones who pretend to care end up disappointing you eventually…

TIKTOK JOINING US TOGETHER LIKE THE AVENGERS FR. I SWEAR WE HAVE ALL DATED THE SAME GUY pic.twitter.com/QRC5XASkIL — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 19, 2023

One particular cheater forgot to hide the pads from his girlfriend who uses tampons.

stop. Did he try and say they were for you or something? — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 19, 2023

He also couldn’t seem to stick to one story.

He did at first but I told him I didn’t believe him, then he tried to switch it up and say it was for his little sister. She NEVER visits him. Couldn’t even stick to one story lmaoo — your indigenousness (@juliajovanna) January 19, 2023

Additionally, one guy brought his sick girlfriend food he made with the other woman.

New fear ✨ unlocked ✨ — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 21, 2023

The OP chimes in with yet another story about uncovering infidelity.

me just casually trying to budget HIS expenses for the month just find some girl he got with finger blasting herself. I just wanted to do quick maths man — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 20, 2023

Somehow, one woman found out her partner was cheating thanks to an Apple Watch, of all things…

NOOO. What 🙁 — Rissa Brown (@Mushyee) January 19, 2023

they left it in the kitchen and I was cleaning, kept hearing it go off and thought it was my phone. figured out the easiest pw, and seen the texts about a hangout at the beach when they told me they were staying late for work lmfao. I ignored other evidence til that point 🙁 — ana (@notdeadyetlolz) January 19, 2023

There you have it. If you’re cheating, eventually your partner will find out. Even if it means finding a sock in your laundry or an earring in your car.

