The Mexico City metro train system is becoming a thing of urban legend. The public transportation option for millions of residents and tourists has given some people real-life glitch in the matrix moments. Sometimes people experience arriving at stops that don’t seem to exist and others experience a change in the way that time passes. The stories are everywhere and people are lowkey obsessed with the idea of the matrix coming apart in the Mexico City metro system.

A TikToker is compiling stories of Mexico City metro matrix glitches

In the video, TikToker @nenamounstro takes viewers through a couple of examples of weird things. All of them are focused on the Mexico City metro system. Some people claim to have missed stops because the train simply skipped them or they ended up at completely different stops than they had imagined.

The TikToker is invested and walks people through the several stories people have shared about the Mexico City metro system. One of the first stories that she shares is of a woman who is on the train going to work for her father. She was running late and knew when she had to get off. Yet, as the train moved along, she found herself still waiting for her stop after it was already to have passed. Instead, she claims that the train passed the same stop three times and never delivered her to her train stop. Once she finally got to a stop close to hers, she left and walked to work.

So many people have stories about the Mexico City metro system that the video itself garnered responses from viewers. So many people have come forward with their own stories highlighting the wild moments they faced while riding in the metro system.

Viewers are sharing their own stories of bizarre experiences in the Mexico City metro system

As one commenter shares, they were getting off at the Moctezuma stop to change direction on a different line. When they got off the train, they claim that they experienced time literally coming to a stop. There was a street vendor that was selling goods but when the rider got close to them coming down the stairs, they said that everything froze. There was no sound. The vendor was not moving. There was no one walking through the subway station. Just completely frozen. They kept walking and when they made it down the second flight of stairs, they say that everything restarted. There was noise from the trains, the vendor was moving, and people started to fill the station making their way off and on the trains.

Another person claims that they experienced a bizarre moment recently. The comment paints the Mexico City metro system as still being a place for people to still experience weird moments in the matrix. For this commenter, the train ride started out like a normal ride. They knew their destination and how long it would take them to get here.

Relying on their experience, the rider stepped out at the stop and was immediately greeted with a different station that left them feeling scared. They stayed on the platform and waited until a new train came along to take them out of there. Once on the new train, they arrived at their destination and everything was back to normal.

Everyone sharing their story has the same feeling. It always seemed like something that could never happen to them until it does then it leaves them feeling confused and uneasy. So, has this ever happened to you in the Mexico City metro system? Let us know!