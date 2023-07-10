Fans Say Shakira Is Lewis Hamilton’s Good Luck Charm After British Grand Prix

Entertainment

Shakira, 46, was just spotted at yet another Formula One race, and fans have many thoughts. Yes, the “Monotonía” singer’s appearance at Sunday’s British Grand Prix is fueling the chisme that she may be romantically-linked to racing driver Lewis Hamilton, 38, after all. Even more? Fans are convinced our favorite Barranquillera is Hamilton’s amuleto de la suerte.

Shakira cheering on Lewis Hamilton again this week! pic.twitter.com/pYEGWCPjsp — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) July 9, 2023

This isn’t Shakira’s first rodeo — ahem, Grand Prix. She has actually attended three Formula One races this year, making pitstops in Miami’s Grand Prix in May, as well as the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona last month.

The Colombian star’s appearance at Miami’s race was 10/10 chaos, with few linking her to Hamilton. In fact, the next day’s boiling-hot tea focused on her possible relationship with Tom Cruise (Shakira was reportedly not into it).

However, everything changed once the singer was spotted at Miami restaurant Cipriani with Hamilton after the race. Days later, she was a guest on the racing driver’s yacht. Hm.

Yo cuando veo que Shakira vuelve a Barcelona pero con Lewis Hamilton. Reinaaaaa! pic.twitter.com/ON5W0zWXFC — Ale 🙂 ♡ (@AleMendoza_9) June 5, 2023

Similarly, Shakira’s Barcelona F1 appearance was just as spicy, especially with reports that Shakira was Hamilton’s special guest at the Mercedes Benz box.

For now, Shakira is giving us a big ol’ “Copa Vacía” of tea — A.K.A., she’s still giving us nothing. While the singer is keeping mum about her possible relationship with Hamilton, her recent appearance at the British Grand Prix is sending fans into a frenzy.

Shakira was spotted at the British Grand Prix, prompting fans to call her Hamilton’s “lucky charm”

So, even for non Formula One fans, it’s clear to see Hamilton is having a great run as of late. In fact, he won sixth place at Miami’s Grand Prix and an incredible second place in Barcelona’s race. Coincidence that Shakira was there cheering him on from the sidelines? Hm, we think not.

Once Shakira landed in London last Friday, fans began sounding the alarms. Just in time for the British Grand Prix taking place at Silverstone? Interesting.

As one user replied to the news, “We got Shakira, Lewis is winning on Sunday.” Not to dust-up old chisme, but Gerard Piqué did win the 2010 FIFA World Cup final with the rest of Spain’s team after meeting Shakira. Is this all a “Deja Vu”?

We got Shakira, Lewis is winning on Sunday idc ☝️ https://t.co/vIvNfTTdHw — Buc Nasty 🏁 (@premystic) July 7, 2023

By the time the Silverstone race began on Sunday, Shakira was spotted in the Mercedes Benz section cheering on Hamilton. Watch the moment here:

Shakira es captada en la escudería de Mercedes disfrutando de la carrera del Gran Premio de Gran Bretaña de la Formula 1 en Silverstone, donde Lewis Hamilton quedó de tercero. ¿Sospechoso? ¡Te leemos! #Hamilton #Shakira pic.twitter.com/XljQBW6XCx — Desenfoque RD (@DesenfoqueRD) July 9, 2023

By that point, Hamilton was going at lightning speed. You could even call him our very own Lightning McQueen:

Lewis Hamilton whenever Shakira is at the GP #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/GFVloqxnt1 — Ghita (@GR_145) July 9, 2023

Was the British racing driver trying his hardest to impress our queen Shakira? Honestly, if he was, we get it:

if shakira was watching me id race like that too, i get you lewis my goat — V. 🏎 (@1644advocate) July 9, 2023

As one Twitter user put it, “No wonder Lewis is driving like this. His girl Shakira is there.”

NO WONDER LEWIS IS DRIVING LIKE THIS. HIS GIRL SHAKIRA IS THERE #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/GeOGJz7mMI — munii🧃 (@m1nuyln) July 9, 2023

And now, a real life depiction of Hamilton at the British Grand Prix this weekend:

Lewis Hamilton when Shakira is on the paddock: pic.twitter.com/SHngPAK38j — mic (@ricciardaniel) July 9, 2023

As yet another fan theorized, Shakira seems to be Hamilton’s source of “good luck.” In fact, the racing driver gave yet another stellar performance, finishing the race third. We support the sorcery!

shakira's presence is giving lewis good luck — x (@SIRLCDH) July 9, 2023

Grand Prix viewers say an announcer called Shakira and Hamilton “friends”

Fans watching the British Grand Prix at home caught-on to an announcer calling Shakira Hamilton’s “friend.”

As per one Twitter user, the exact quote was, “Shakira is here, cheering on her ‘friend’ Lewis Hamilton.”

“Friend,” you say? Well, this dog is all of us right now:

Commentator: "Shakira is here, cheering on her 'friend' Lewis Hamilton:



Fans: pic.twitter.com/LbOz9ZYAFM — HBar (@hayb81) July 9, 2023

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, otherwise known as “besties”:

Shakira cheering on her “friend” Lewis Hamilton pic.twitter.com/XoOs7jHmpW — Lauren 💫 (@laurencoys) July 9, 2023

While Shakira and Hamilton are still keeping quiet about the possible romance for now, fans continue to call the singer his “lucky charm.” Others are pointing out his last two performances in Barcelona and Silverstone, writing, “Thanks for your service queen”:

thanks for your service queen 🫶 pic.twitter.com/kl443Jw31T — Marina (@xxoMarina) July 9, 2023

In fact, even more fans say Shakira is “doing the Lord’s work” cheering on Hamilton— maybe sprinkled with a bit of brujería?

Shakira doing the Lord’s work at last weekend’s GP.



Lewis on third 🥹 https://t.co/tPj3QE4A46 — fairy godmother ✨ (@reallyrobynn__) July 10, 2023

Us? All we know is that Shakira and Hamilton would make a very cute couple if they are actually together:

Shakira: No te diré que estoy en pareja con Lewis pero te daré señales… pic.twitter.com/l7an1kxFy5 — Miss Brightside. (@JohiiMessi) July 10, 2023

Still, is Shakira likely to admit anything between them anytime soon? Let’s allow her Paris Fashion Week outfit to answer that one:

Are you dating Lewis Hamilton ?



Shakira : pic.twitter.com/7WNouf6ZdI — 💋🌹 (@laroberouge) July 5, 2023

