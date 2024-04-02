“Euphoria” actress Hunter Schafer, 25, just confirmed that she was in a relationship with Rosalía, 31, in 2019.

In an interview with GQ, Schafer said she talked it over with Rosalía before sharing their relationship history. Confirming they dated for five months in the fall and winter of 2019, Schafer stated, “It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too.”

Hunter Schafer to GQ on her past relationship with Rosalía:



“It’s been so much speculation for so long. Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s f**king business!’ It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels… pic.twitter.com/kPqNH4aKmy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2024

The 25-year-old actress also mentioned how many fans speculated about their relationship for years. “It’s been so much speculation for so long,” she described. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!'”

She wasn’t kidding. Fans have long created theories about Schafer and Rosalía’s 2019 relationship, even pointing to the Spanish singer‘s hit “Tuya” as evidence. In fact, one X user— who posted a viral thread about her Schafer-Rosalía theory in June 2023— wrote today, “You guys called me crazy.”

Ahead, find all the details we know about Schafer and Rosalía’s 2019 relationship, and their “beautiful” friendship today.

This is why fans suspected Rosalía and Schafer’s 2019 relationship for years

In her GQ interview, Schafer explained that it took her a while to determine she was dating Rosalía— and they weren’t just hanging out as friends. However, post-2019, they are just besties. “I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” the actress explained. “[With Rosalía], she’s family no matter what.”

X user @motocarl_2 shared a thread detailing Rosalía and Schafer’s likely relationship timeline:

🔴 El single de Rosalía "TUYA" esconde una dedicación especial. Nos cuenta la historia de una noche de pasión entre Rosalía y alguien que fue muy importante en su vida: Hunter Schafer



abro hilo una vez más 🧵 pic.twitter.com/4m2UHQY4Lh — ︎ ︎sin altura (@motocarl_2) April 2, 2024

For one, we know that both stars attended Burberry’s Spring Summer 2020 show at London Fashion Week on September 16, 2019. This would line up with Schafer’s confirmation that they dated in Fall 2019. Watch Rosalía’s Instagram Story of Schafer at the fashion show here:

Los rumores de una posible relación entre Rosalía y Hunter no son una novedad y hemos podido verlas juntas compartiendo momentos muy especiales. En Septiembre 2019 asistieron juntas a un desfile de moda en Nueva Yorkpic.twitter.com/6P3Pmiv99p April 2, 2024

By October 2019, a video taken by a friend shows Rosalía and Schafer laughing and hugging on the street:

En Octubre del 2019 pudimos verlas fundirse en un abrazo en lo que parecía una cita romántica.pic.twitter.com/ovq5ZU0D7X — ︎ ︎sin altura (@motocarl_2) April 2, 2024

By December 2019, Rosalía invited Schafer to attend the Billboard Women In Music event with her, where she received a “Rising Star” award. During her acceptance speech, the Spanish singer stated, “Also thanks to my friend Hunter. Thank you for coming tonight to join me. I love you so much.”

Fans allege that their relationship ended shortly after Rosalía was spotted with Rauw Alejandro in November 2019 during Latin Grammy week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Video de Rosalía con Rauw Alejandro en un hotel de Las Vegas (Noviembre 2019) pic.twitter.com/EstwtSD151 — Rosalía Sources (@RosaliaSources) June 25, 2020

So that’s the end of the chisme, right? Not quite. Rosalía released her single “Tuya” in June 2023, which many fans believe is about Schafer.

TikTok user @motomamivideo speculates that “Tuya” describes a night between Rosalía and Schafer. In the track, Rosalía sings, “Solo esta noche eres mía, mía,” including the feminine possessive pronoun instead of the masculine “mío.” Of course, we’ll probably never be able to confirm the true inspiration behind the track.

What we do know, though? Rosalía and Schafer continue to be great friends, and were happily spotted at the Met Gala together in 2021: