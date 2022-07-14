Ricky Martin Could Face Jail Time After Abuse, Incest Allegations Surface

wearemitu

Ricky Martin has been a longtime contender as the King of Latin Pop, having topped the Billboard charts numerous times, sold 70 million records and won over 200 awards.

His infectious energy and vocal range, coupled with his unwavering Puerto Rican pride, has been captivating audiences since the 1980s when he was a part of boy band Menudo.

Recent allegations of domestic abuse against Martin have been issued, resulting in a restraining order and an ugly legal battle set to begin on July 21. These allegations were made by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez.

According to Marca, Sánchez claims he had just ended their 7-month relationship, and that Martin had not taken it well, stalking him, loitering outside his home and calling persistently.

Sánchez also alleges that there was physical and psychological abuse during the relationship.

In a Twitter post earlier this month, Martin wrote: “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations.”

He goes on to explain that he cannot provide further details since it is an ongoing legal matter and expresses gratitude for all the kind messages he had received so far.

The artist’s legal team seems to be optimistic, stating, “We are confident that when the true facts come to light in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

The Puerto Rican judicial system does not take any of the allegations lightly, especially incest. If proven guilty, the pop icon could face up to 50 years in prison.

