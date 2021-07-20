Cuban Artist Emilio Sanchez Honored With New Forever Stamps From U.S. Postal Service

wearemitu

The United States Postal Service regularly honors influential and beloved figures of history with Forever stamps. Emilio Sanchez, a Cuban artist who lived in New York, is the latest figure to be honored with a Forever stamp.

You can now get Emilio Sanchez artwork for your stamp collection.

The U.S. Postal Service honors Emilio Sanchez on the anniversary of his 100th birthday with four commemorative Forever stamps featuring his colorful architectural lithographs and paintings. 📬🎨 ##artistemiliosanchezstamps https://t.co/q1vKz7BuoL — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) June 10, 2021

Sanchez is famous for this lithographs that explored light and shadows using buildings in Mexico, the Caribbean, and the United States. The Cuban artist became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1968 and spent his life living in New York and creating art.

Sanchez moved to New York in 1952 after attending Columbia University and working on his craft. His first art show was in New York in 1949 and his career grew quickly after that with his work showed in New York and Mexico City in 1951.

Sanchez’s stamps are available at the USPS website for $11.99.

USPS presents the new Emilio Sanchez stamps — showcasing four of the revered Cuban-American artist’s most famous lithographs. 🎨🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/unrtHd8bfN — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) May 10, 2021

The artist explored new subjects throughout the decades as he created new pieces for solo shows throughout North America, Central America, and South America. Despite his time exploring different subjects for his art, the architectural lithographs are what emerged as his signature style.

During the 1980s and 1990s, the artist’s work started to showcase his intimate and almost lifelong connection with New York City. After decades of highlighting Mexican, Caribbean, and even Moroccan architecture, Sanchez’s New York-themed works of art became prevalent in his later years.

The Emilio Sanchez Foundation has kept the artist’s legacy alive.

I don’t even have any plans to send any mail soon but the designer in me just had to snap up a couple sheets of the Emilio Sanchez stamps 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/DQNLLGIQ60 — Ariel Norling (@ariel_n) June 29, 2021

Sanchez, who died in 1999, put in his will that he wanted a foundation created to help artists and distribute the rest of his works to the world. The Emilio Sanchez Foundation was created in 2005 and has distributed thousands of pieces of his work to museums in the United States, Cuba, and Puerto Rico. The foundation has also contributed to the Cuban Artist Fund, El Museo del Barrio, and the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California.

Sanchez’s work has been enjoyed by art lovers around the world with various shows and exhibits. The artist has permanent collections in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art, National Gallery of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes de La Habana, Bogotá Museum of Modern Art, La Tertulia Museum, and the National Gallery of Australia.

