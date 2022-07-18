Ricky Martin Denies Incest Allegations Following Nephew’s Restraining Order

wearemitu

Ricky Martin, who was served a restraining order from a previously unnamed petitioner, is now embroiled in a legal battle over allegations that he had been sexually abusing his 21-year-old nephew for seven months.

Martin and his lawyer, Martin Singer, vehemently deny the allegations.

According to Marca, the identity of the petitioner was revealed by Martin’s brother, Eric, to be Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. Because the case involves allegations relating to incest, Martin could face up to 50 years in prison according to Puerto Rican law.

Sanchez alleges that Martin physically and mentally attacked him, and couldn’t accept the end of their seven-month relationship, leading Martin to obsess over Sanchez, call him incessantly, and show up at his house, reports the LA Times.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Singer told Variety. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Additionally, Singer branded Sanchez as someone “struggling with deep mental health challenges,” and claimed that Sanchez threatened to destroy the life of an unnamed woman. Martin is due in court on July 21.

Despite the allegations, Martin released an EP of new songs on July 13, to mostly positive reviews. Songkick confirms that in addition to the new music, Martin is scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on July 22 and 23, just one day after his July 21 court date.

Martin is also involved with another lawsuit against him, filed by his former manager, who claims that Martin owes her more than $3 million in unpaid commissions.

The manager, Rebecca Drucker, worked for Martin from 2014 to 2018, and then again from 2020-2022, according to Deadline.

Drucker claimed that Martin’s “personal and professional life [were] in absolute turmoil,” and that she protected him from a “career-ending allegation” in 2020.

