When authorities in Ciudad Juárez entered the property known as “Crematorio Plenitud” on June 26, the last thing they expected was to find hundreds of human remains piled in unsanitary conditions. But after neighbors called the police to report a foul smell, officers discovered a funeral car with two corpses—and dozens more stashed throughout the building.

What followed was one of the most disturbing revelations in recent Mexican history. As of now, investigators have recovered 383 bodies, some of which may have been stored there since 2020. And that’s just the beginning.

The Crematorium operated legally, but something felt off

The building, located in the Granjas Polo Gamboa neighborhood, was not some underground operation. According to Luis Carlos Tarín Villamar from the state’s health commission (Coespris), Plenitud had all the necessary permits to operate. Still, the property had been functioning without refrigeration, and many of the bodies were decomposing or heavily embalmed.

In an inspection reported by La Verdad Juárez, investigators found bodies “stacked like sacks,” some on the floor and others on desks or furniture. The rooms reeked of decay. Floors were soaked with bodily fluids. Grease lined the walls. And some rooms held up to six bodies in just nine square meters.

According to the Director of Forensic Services, Javier Sánchez, all 383 bodies were embalmed. He noted that 218 were men, 149 were women, and 16 were still unidentifiable. Four of the bodies belonged to children, including two newborns.

🇲🇽

Hallan 383 cuerpos sin cremar en crematorio de Ciudad Juárez📍

Fiscal de #Chihuahua: 6️⃣ funerarias están implicadas, cobraban el servicio y solo almacenaban 💬

❗Cuerpos llevan 3-4 años en el lugar

2️⃣ personas detenidas;se investiga inhumación indebida y delitos sanitarios🔎 pic.twitter.com/sJXHBCxBBr — Eco News | Oficial (@EcoNews2025) July 1, 2025

Families were given fake ashes instead of real cremation

One of the most heartbreaking details? Many families received urns that didn’t contain their loved ones’ remains. As reported by ABC México, Chihuahua State Prosecutor César Jáuregui Moreno confirmed, “Evidently, they were handing out fake ashes, which prevented people from raising questions.”

People held funerals, gave tearful speeches, and mourned with what they believed were their relatives’ remains. Meanwhile, the actual bodies sat rotting inside a residential home turned crematorium.

According to Quinto Poder, many of the bodies were “treated, embalmed, and very likely had been through funeral services” before being sent to Plenitud. Some still wore the clothing from their wake.

Crematorio “ Legal “ en #juarez #CiudadJuárez #cdjrz Según las autoridades no hay delito que perseguir, solo falta administrativa

pues muy muy legal que digamos no se mira. Más de 200 cuerpos encontrados y al parecer siguen contando.#claudiasheinbaum #Morena #Chihuahua #PAN pic.twitter.com/ArUkccTvfR — TheUnknow1 (@LoDescoNocid0) June 28, 2025

The Crematorium worked with six funeral homes, now under investigation

The scandal extends beyond the crematorium’s staff. Six funeral homes are under scrutiny for subcontracting services to Plenitud without verifying the cremations had actually occurred. Those include Luz Divina, Del Carmen, Amor Eterno, Latinoamericana, Campillas Protecto Deco, and Ramírez, according to Proceso.

Authorities are investigating whether these businesses acted with negligence or full complicity. The central question remains: how could no one have known?

What we know about the people responsible for the Crematorium

Two people are in custody. One is José Luis Arellano Cuarón, believed to be the owner of Plenitud, and the other is Facundo Martínez Robledo, an employee. According to Infobae, both face charges for clandestine inhumation and violations of Mexico’s General Health Law. Prosecutors say they could face up to 17 years in prison.

“We have to get to the truth,” said prosecutor Carlos Manuel Salas during a press briefing. “It’s shocking and sad to think someone could run a business like this and sleep peacefully at night.”

El hallazgo de cientos de cuerpos en un crematorio en Ciudad Juárez, #Chihuahua despertó la duda de al menos 400 familias. Se preguntan si las cenizas que les entregaron y velaron, realmente son de sus familiares. Hoy, buscan respuestas en la Fiscalía del estado: pic.twitter.com/3XRnQmcGwc — Nacho Lozano (@nacholozano) July 2, 2025

How authorities are trying to identify the 383 bodies

The forensic identification process is slow and deeply complicated. According to La Verdad Juárez, the embalming chemicals damaged the DNA in many bodies. Still, forensic teams are collecting fingerprints, examining dental records, studying clothing, and documenting visible tattoos or amputations.

As of July 3, 96 bodies had been analyzed. Four had recoverable fingerprints, and another 15 are undergoing hydration treatment to try and restore biometric data. One body has already been returned to relatives after being identified by the clothing worn at the wake.

Families, though, are reeling. Many now suspect the ashes they received years ago were fraudulent. One woman, Gloria Criollo, told La Verdad Juárez, “We’ve already grieved. But now I’m wondering what we were really given. It’s not a dignified way to treat someone.”

The fallout from the Crematorium scandal isn’t over

The case has sent shockwaves through Ciudad Juárez. At least 600 people have come forward to authorities, hoping to learn whether their relatives are among the 383 bodies. Some brought funeral documents, death certificates, and smiling photos to help with identification.

More than 30 NGOs, including Centro de Derechos Humanos Paso del Norte, are demanding a full forensic investigation, greater government oversight, and justice for the victims and families. In a statement reported by Proceso, the organizations wrote: “We extend our solidarity to the families… who, after mourning, now face the trauma of having to do it again.”

Somos más de 200 personas, colectivos y organizaciones quienes exigimos a las autoridades que se lleve a cabo un proceso exhaustivo, científico y transparente de identificación forense para los 383 cuerpos encontrados en el crematorio. pic.twitter.com/2eHuSZZpRR — Centro de Derechos Humanos Paso del Norte A.C. (@CdhPasodelNorte) July 2, 2025

The grief of the community and the families left behind

The crematorium has been shut down indefinitely. Authorities set up a refrigerated trailer outside to preserve the bodies and established a tunnel system to protect the scene from public view. Meanwhile, prosecutors are working to build individual case files for each set of remains, including death certificates and any authorizations provided by families.

Still, many families say the damage is already done. Pedro Ruiz, whose uncle Gabriel was found inside one of the funeral cars, told ForoTV, “They committed a huge fraud. I want to be there for the new cremation. I need to see it with my own eyes.”

As of July 4, only one body has been fully returned to a family. Hundreds remain under analysis.

Back in the Granjas Polo Gamboa neighborhood, residents recall the daily smell of “burnt hair and flesh.” Irma Rojas, who lives nearby, said the stench seeped into their homes even with windows closed. And still, despite previous complaints and even a temporary closure in 2020, the business reopened and continued operating—until the truth surfaced through the air.