It started with signs. Then chants. Then smashed storefronts.

On July 4, hundreds of people took to the streets of Mexico City to protest the rising cost of living in neighborhoods like Condesa and Roma. They called out mass tourism, the influx of digital nomads, and a housing crisis that has priced many locals out of their own homes. Some held signs reading “Gringo go home,” while others marched with banners demanding rent control and government action.

By nightfall, the peaceful protest turned chaotic. Videos shared by the Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times showed demonstrators vandalizing more than a dozen businesses, including a Starbucks and a popular taco chain. Protesters harassed tourists dining at upscale taquerías. Some tagged city walls with phrases like “My culture is not your trend” and “Kill a gringo.”

Why the protests in Mexico City are happening now

Since the pandemic, neighborhoods in Mexico City have seen a dramatic shift. According to The New York Times, the city has become a magnet for Americans and Europeans, many of whom are remote workers lured by the promise of cheaper rent and a warmer lifestyle. Longtime residents say the transformation has made life unaffordable.

A report by the Los Angeles Times explains that many locals now face skyrocketing rents, especially in central neighborhoods once known for affordable housing. Tortillerías and corner stores have been replaced with wine bars and Pilates studios that advertise in English. Some renters have been evicted. Others are commuting for two hours just to get to work.

This growing frustration boiled over on U.S. Independence Day. A coalition of grassroots organizers, including Frente Anti Gentrificación Mx, promoted the protest as a stand against “American imperialism.” In a post on social media, the group described gentrification as “a silent expulsion.”

Some protests in Mexico turn violent, raising concerns about xenophobia

While many of the marchers condemned gentrification without promoting hate, a smaller group took a different turn. According to ABC News and the Associated Press, some demonstrators broke windows, looted stores, and threatened diners. Others burned effigies and painted anti-American graffiti.

President Claudia Sheinbaum called the acts “xenophobic” and said Mexico must remain open and fraternal. At a news conference, she emphasized that “gentrification is a phenomenon that needs to be addressed,” but cautioned that protests must not become an excuse for discrimination.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada also acknowledged the damage caused by gentrification. She pledged to increase affordable housing, telling reporters, “We must continue implementing measures and public policies to combat these phenomena.”

Still, tensions remain high. The protests in Mexico City reflect a broader global conversation.

Protests in Mexico echo global backlash against mass tourism

Mexico isn’t alone. Cities like Barcelona, Lisbon, and Venice have also seen mass demonstrations in recent years, with residents demanding housing reform and limits on short-term rentals. Mexico City’s current housing crisis has been years in the making. Experts told ABC News that gentrification in this area is the result of government failures and policies that actively encouraged tourism.

In 2022, then-Mayor Sheinbaum signed a deal with Airbnb and UNESCO to promote Mexico City as a destination for remote work. That decision sparked concern about the effect of short-term rentals. Today, there are more than 26,000 properties listed on Airbnb in the city, according to Inside Airbnb, an organization that tracks the platform’s impact.

While Airbnb claims it contributed over a billion dollars to the local economy in 2024 and supported 46,000 jobs, the backlash has been intense. Protesters argue that those profits come at the cost of displacing working-class residents.

👉"Gringos, dejen de robar nuestras casas"



Manifestantes en la Ciudad de México rompieron vitrinas durante la mayor protesta contra la gentrificación este año, denunciando:

-Aumento descontrolado de rentas por llegada masiva de *nómadas digitales* (principalmente) gringos pic.twitter.com/MnrGxOl4m7 — aapayés (@aapayes) July 6, 2025

The heart of the protests in Mexico: inequality and a lack of housing regulation

Experts, such as sociologist Antonio Azuela and UNAM researcher Luis Salinas, say the real problem is the absence of regulation. In an interview with ABC News, Azuela pointed to Mexico’s lax housing laws. Salinas added that development projects have pushed affordable housing to the outskirts of the city while the government treats housing “like merchandise.”

There are about 2.7 million homes in Mexico City, but nearly 800,000 more are needed. Recent legislation aimed at capping short-term rentals and controlling rent has largely stalled. Salinas said enforcement of these policies won’t begin until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Some protesters blame foreigners. Others blame platforms like Airbnb. But many point fingers at the government.

“Gentrification isn’t just foreigners’ fault,” Frente Anti Gentrificación Mx said in a public statement. “It’s the fault of the government and these companies that prioritize the money foreigners bring. Meanwhile, young people and the working class can’t afford to live here.”

🗳️📌 Sheinbaum condena la violencia y la xenofobia en las protestas anti-gentrificación en la CDMX. pic.twitter.com/N34NhCfk0u — Juan Ortiz 🗳️👁‍🗨 (@Juan_OrtizMX) July 7, 2025

Public officials are walking a fine line

President Sheinbaum has condemned the violence but promised stronger policies. Mayor Brugada has committed to building more affordable housing. But according to political scientist Viri Ríos, who wrote in El País, the roots of the crisis run deeper.

From 2005 to 2021, home prices across Mexico rose by 247 percent, Ríos noted. Even areas with low tourist activity, such as Morelos, saw price hikes of nearly 200 percent. While Mexico City saw a slower rise since the pandemic, housing remains out of reach for many.

In the meantime, Roma, Condesa, Juárez, and Centro continue to transform. English dominates restaurant menus and street chatter. And longtime Chilangos feel more like visitors in their own neighborhoods.

What started with rent hikes has now become a full cultural reckoning. The protests may have ended, but the debate is only getting louder.