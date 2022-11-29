Nope, Namor’s Bulge Wasn’t Edited Out Of ‘Wakanda Forever’

Entertainment

While few can stop talking about box-office smash “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” one talking point just caught us off-guard. Some viewers are focusing on underwater ruler Namor for an unlikely reason — and actor Tenoch Huerta just shared his thoughts.

It all started with the teaser back in July

OK — so where do we start? Fans of the franchise watched the official teaser back in July, and some noticed a rather prominent detail. While many became instantly-obsessed with underwater kingdom Talocan, others couldn’t help but notice Namor’s bulge (really).

The trailer depicts Huerta’s character Namor ruling his sea paradise and going into sea battle. Shown at minute 1:35, Namor wears Maya-inspired jade and gold, carries a spear, and sports green shorts… or what some people are calling a speedo. While this makes sense being constantly in and out of water, many felt the outfit left little to the imagination.

While that was already a trending topic in itself, the release of the movie opened yet another can of worms. Eagle-eyed viewers immediately noticed that Namor’s crotch area looked much smaller in the movie than in the original teaser.

This prompted countless fans to question Marvel’s move, with one viral Twitter user exclaiming, “GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK.”

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

As you can expect, because the whole situation is pretty hilarious, Twitter users continue to poke fun at it. One user imagined visual effects artists begging to go home while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige instructed them to “remove Namor’s penis.” LOL.

VFX artists: "Please just let me go home!"



Kevin Feige: "No, now remove Namor's penis." https://t.co/rjS1jhmmNk — View (read 📌) (@ermitkay) November 22, 2022

Tenoch Huerta finally clarified the situation for all of us

While viewers continue to question what’s real and what isn’t, “Wakanda Forever” actor Huerta finally set the facts straight. The Mexican celeb explained to Rolling Stone that “the original was the photo [on] the right. Without [the bulge].” Meaning, someone actually edited it to make it bigger in the teaser. What?!

The actor continued, “No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue.” Huerta made the situation as clear as day: “I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.” Ok then!

Tenoch Huerta behind the scenes of #WakandaForever. pic.twitter.com/moaCh9hB5y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2022

Now that the mystery (bulge-gate?) has officially been solved, fans continue to laugh about why this was a thing in the first place. As one Twitter user wrote, “I don’t know why, but everytime I see news [about] this. I have to laugh. Justice for Namor’s bulge 🤣🤣🤣 .”

