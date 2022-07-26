Tenoch Huerta’s “Black Panther 2” Character, Namor, Is Already a Funko Pop! Figurine

wearemitu

The hype for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is at an all-time high after the latest trailer debuted at Comic-Con this week.

Already, pre-orders are rolling in for the related Funko Pop! figurines, including ones for Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor, Mabel Cadena’s Namora and Alex Livinalli’s Attuma, according to the MCU Portal.

The Mesoamerican anti-heroes will be featured in the upcoming “Black Panther” film as a reimagining of the Atlanteans from the comic books. Based on a few glimpses from the trailer and the corresponding Funko figurines, harnessing the power of water will still be an integral part of these characters, as they were in the source material.

In addition to Namor’s figurine, which features the character holding a spear with a blue tip, the figurines for both Namora and Attuma feature the characters wearing traditional Mesoamerican garbs.

Namora sports a colorful headdress, while Attuma is seen wearing an animal skull on his head.

Not much is known about the specifics surrounding the film’s story, but fans did get a hint from the new trailer, which sees the people of Wakanda mourning the loss of King T’Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman until his untimely death in 2020) while preparing to face off against Wakanda’s latest threat: the Atlanteans.

Comic Book reports that in addition to the Atlantean Funko Pop! figurines, “Black Panther” fans will be able to snag figurines of Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and more.

If that weren’t enough, Xataka reports that a recent Twitch stream from writer and journalist Jeff Grubb confirmed an open-world “Black Panther” video game developed by Electronic Arts, more well-known to gamers as EA. Not much is known about the game, as it’s still in the early development stages.

As for Huerta, he’s used his newfound platform to elevate the voices of, in his words, the Latin American migrants who made it possible for him to come to the United States and make a name for himself in one of the world’s most popular franchises. Huerta has used many of his interviews during Comic-Con as an opportunity to show his appreciation for his community and his culture.

El actor mexicano @TenochHuerta reconoció el trabajo de los migrantes latinoamericanos que abrieron paso para que llegara ser protagonista de una de las franquicias más reconocidas en el mundo. pic.twitter.com/bylZVnFiny — AJ+Español (@ajplusespanol) July 26, 2022

The trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was viewed more than 172 million times in just 24 hours, according to NBC News, making it one of the MCU’s most successful trailer debuts. For perspective, the original “Black Panther” garnered just 88 million views in the same time frame.

The entire cast and crew of “Wakanda Forever” agree that the film was made in honor of its original star, Boseman, who succumbed to a battle with colon cancer in 2020. Boseman was nominated for a posthumous Oscar for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and was featured in Marvel’s “What If?” animated series in 2021.

Fans of the “Black Panther” movies were ecstatic about the new trailer, with some fans going so far as to point out a few of the specificities and details that make the clip so impactful.

The beautiful rendition of “No Woman, No Cry” in the Black Panther trailer was done by the incredible Nigerian artist TEMS#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/lA0OJk4BgB — Ellaaa (@Idk84026143) July 24, 2022

Atlantis being inspired by Aztec culture and Namor being played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta in Black Panther Wakanda Forever is about to be the hardest shit the marvel has ever done pic.twitter.com/qEiED8E9aj — Armani (@historyoarmani2) July 24, 2022

The Power Black Panther holds, making everyone emotional and in awe plus having Mexicans and Central Americans all giddy about Mesoamerican indigenous culture representation🔥 I literally cried when I saw Namor, his costume and art it's beautiful 🥺 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/TDLNekz61A — ☂ (@616faltine) July 24, 2022

I know I jokingly thirsted over Tenoch Huerta as Namor, but this clip of Mabel Cadena really puts into words how I feel about the representation in the new Black Panther film. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ej4qbUCKaU — Ed (@igeekedout) July 25, 2022

I'm glad Black Panther is giving the actors an opportunity to grieve on screen. Of course they'll recast eventually but everyone who worked Chadwick cast and crew alike deserve the opportunity to honor Chadwick in the very next BP movie that was close to filming when he passed. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 24, 2022

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com