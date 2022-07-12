New María Félix Bioseries Chronicles Her Turbulent, Glamorous Life

Entertainment

María Félix was the quintessential Mexican movie star of the 1950s and 1960s. She appeared in over 50 films during the span of her 30-year career in Latin America and Europe.

Despite a number of offers, Félix declined to make the move to Hollywood, preferring instead to work in her native Mexico.

Mexican Actress Maria Felix, circa 1950.

Courtesy of Getty Images

In essence, Félix walked so Salma Hayek could run — Félix actually wore a sexy little number in the film “French Cancan” that is deliciously reminiscent of Hayek’s iconic two-piece in “From Dusk Till Dawn” — although Félix certainly did some jogging of her own.

In a recent trailer released by Vix+, we see Félix’s story brought to life in a new Televisa Univisión bioseries titled, “María Félix: La Doña.”

“La Doña” refers to the name of her character in the 1943 film, Doña Barbara.

The all-Spanish trailer begins, “Soy una mujer con corazon de hombre.” Immediately, we’re hooked.

Sandra Echeverría of “La Usurpadora” tackles the role of Félix as an adult in the show.

Félix’s spunk, fearlessness and commanding presence are palpable in the two-minute sneak peek, which chronicles all of the turbulence and glamour of her vibrant life.

The trailer alludes to Félix’s strict upbringing, her four marriages and her intimate friendship with both Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, the latter of which painted a portrait of her that she would later call “muy malo.” The trailer also illustrates her fight for equity as a woman in the male-dominated world of cinema.

Although Félix passed away in 2002 at the age of 88, you get the sense from the trailer alone that Félix was a rare breed of woman: misunderstood, relentlessly ambitious and immortal. “María Félix: La Doña” is set to air on Vix+ on July 21.

However, that’s not the last you’ll see of La Doña. Mexican actress Eiza González, who recently starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in “Ambulance,” is taking Félix back to the big screen, where she belongs.

The project is currently in the works, with Gonzalez producing and starring in the upcoming biopic about Félix’s life.

“This is one of the most exciting moments of my life. I’ve always wanted to tell a story that features women, namely Latina women,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the project. “Maria was a pioneer of the feminist movement who helped lay the foundation for future female trailblazers. Maria is an inspiration to me and many others. Im so grateful to the Maria Felix estate for choosing us to share her story with the world!”

Now that’s another trailer we can’t wait to see.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com