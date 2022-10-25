Michael B. Jordan Says There Was ‘A Lack’ Of Mexican Representation In The ‘Creed’ Franchise, ‘Can’t Wait’ For Canelo’s Role

Entertainment

If you’re a fan of the “Creed” movies, A.K.A. the natural progression of the “Rocky” franchise we’ll never get enough of, you might already be gearing up for the much-anticipated release of “Creed III” in early 2023. Just one look at the trailer just made our hearts beat faster — and yes, it might have something to do with Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez’s surprise appearance.

While excitement for “Creed III” is at an all time high, you might be pleasantly surprised to know that the new film “incorporate[s] Mexican culture” in order to finally give the trilogy the representation we all deserve.

After all, there’s no doubt the country’s contributions to the sport are immense, especially considering legendary Mexican boxers like Julio César Chavez, Rubén “Púas” Olivares, and of course, Canelo himself.

'Canelo' Álvarez, apareció en el tráiler de la película Creed III, que protagoniza el actor Michael B. Jordan. 🎥 🍿



➡️ https://t.co/XMLTSCFmg1 pic.twitter.com/GLEP1knsYB — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) October 19, 2022

“Creed” star, director and producer Michael B. Jordan explained at a recent press conference for the new film that the decision to bring Álvarez into the movies had a lot to do with much-needed Mexican representation and inclusivity.

Jordan described how the team reflected on “the history of boxing,” noting how “Mexican culture is such a pillar within the sport.” Still, he “felt like there wasn’t really a lot of representation throughout the films in that type of way,” and wanted to change that.

Explaining how not including Mexican characters in the films just “didn’t seem like the reality” he lived in, Jordan said he “wanted to incorporate Mexican culture into this film.” And that he did — while the jury’s still out on whether the movie will include other aspects of the culture, Álvarez’s appearance is exciting in more ways than one.

While it seems like Jordan and Álvarez have a friendship in real life, with the “Black Panther” star visiting the boxer in his changing room before fighting Gennady Golovkin last month, it appears their professional relationship is just as important to them.

Michael B. Jordan meets with Canelo Alvarez in the changing room before Canelo’s fight with Gennady Golovkin tonight.



Alvarez is also confirmed to star in ‘CREED 3’. pic.twitter.com/x9vD9vskQX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 18, 2022

Jordan shared on his Instagram stories two photos alongside Canelo on the “Creed III” set, captioning them with, “Directing the legend himself @Canelo in Creed III. Can’t wait for the world to see on March 3.”

He continued, sharing his admiration for the boxing star: “A star inside the ring and out… Welcome to the family. Good luck this weekend!”

Canelo Alvarez is going to be in Creed III, Michael B Jordan has revealed… pic.twitter.com/IzaxfwEFJE — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 16, 2022

As Jordan himself put it at the press conference, he felt that there was “a lack” of Mexican characters in the “Creed” films, and it “didn’t seem truthful and honest to the sport of boxing” at large.

That’s exactly the reason he wanted to bring in Canelo, and can we just say we’re even more excited for the movie now?! Count us in.

“Creed III” premieres on March 3, 2023.

