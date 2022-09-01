The Male Dancer Bad Bunny Kissed At The VMAs Speaks Out, Calls The Reggaetonero A ‘Mastermind’

wearemitu

In a moment that broke the internet for a split-second, Puerto Rican reggaetonero Bad Bunny surprised everyone by kissing both a female and male backup dancer during his performance for the MTV VMAs. Now, the male dancer just shared some of his thoughts on that iconic night, and what it’s like to work with El Conejo Malo.

The “Te Boté” rapper made history by becoming the first non-English-language performer to win the VMAs’ Artist of the Year award, accepting it from his New York City concert at Yankee Stadium. Explaining to viewers, “I always said and always believed from the beginning that I could become big, that I could become one of the biggest stars in the world, without having to change my culture, my language,” he made Latinos feel an epic burst of pride all around the world.

Bad Bunny’s special VMA performance of “Titi Me Preguntó” was just as iconic, delivering the catchy tune surrounded by dancers. At that point, something happened no one expected: the singer leaned over and kissed one of his female backup dancers, only to follow it up by kissing one of his male dancers as well.

The latter dancer, Nigel O’Brian, is currently on tour with El Conejo Malo and decided to take to Instagram to talk about the experience. Posting videos and photos of the performance, including the now-legendary kiss, O’Brian began his caption with, “MOM AND DAD LOOK, ANOTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT 😭😭😭.”

He continued, “VMAs 2022 and on tour with the #1 artist in the world. And the best part, making history with my peers alongside a mastermind 😭🙏🏼,” referring to Bad Bunny, of course.

The backup dancer, who has also worked with stars like Nio García and Rauw Alejandro, described that he still doesn’t know “how to process that all his sacrifice was worth it,” especially knowing it’s what he “really wants” in life.”

He ended his message with “We did it cabrones and we’re going for more,” closing it out by writing, “From Juana Diaz for the entire world,” most likely referring to the small town in Puerto Rico.

With comments like, “You’re God’s favorite right now” and “Making history,” it’s clear most people are applauding Bad Bunny and O’Brian’s kiss, with some even seeing it as an expression of solidarity with the queer Latin rap community.

As detailed by Elle Mexico, the kiss came just days after singers Tokischa and Villano Antillano were criticized and sent death threats after they kissed at a San Juan, PR concert. Antillano is a crucial figure in the queer Latin rap scene who hails from Bayamón, while Tokischa is a Dominican artist who identifies as bisexual.

Many fans took to Twitter to talk about the significance behind Bad Bunny’s kiss, pushing back against theories that it was actually an ode to the Madonna-Britney Spears kiss at the 2003 VMAs. One user wrote, “Bad Bunny’s kiss with a man was monumental… It took place barely a few days after Villano Antillano and Tokischa were publicly criticized (to the point of death threats) for kissing.”

Bad Bunny’s (@sanbenito) kiss with a man was monumental but it also needs to be contextualized. It took place barely a few days after Villano Antillano (@villanomalandro) and Tokischa were publicly criticized (to the point of death threats) for kissing at a show in San Juan. — J.Meléndez-Badillo (@jorellmelendezb) August 29, 2022

Got to love Benito!

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com