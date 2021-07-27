Dominicana Singer-Actress Leslie Grace Will Be Playing ‘Batgirl’ In the Upcoming Movie

wearemitu

Credit: Getty Images

Bachata? More like Bat-chata! Dominicana singer and “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace will star in the upcoming “Batgirl” movie, according to reports. The announcement came after weeks of rumors that Warner Bros was looking at a stable of young actresses to fill the highly-coveted role.

Dominicana triple-threat Leslie Grace will be the first Latina actress to play a live-action version of ‘Batgirl.’

For those who are unfamiliar with her storyline, Batgirl is the alter ego of Barbara Gordon (who also happens to be Commissioner Gordon’s daughter). Batgirl has been a staple in the Batman comic book series since her debut in 1961. She is one of the most famous female superheroes, alongside giants like Wonder Woman and Supergirl.

Leslie Grace took to Instagram to celebrate her new role, posting a series of Batgirl-related pictures. “Barbara Gordon at your service…It is my honor to be your new #Batgirl!” she captioned her post, along with a few bat emojis. She also posted the caption in Spanish: “Barbara Gordon, tu #Batichica, aquí para servirle con mucho honor!”

“Batgirl” is just another chapter in Leslie Grace’s meteoric rise from The Bronx to the red carpets of Hollywood.

Grace is a successful artist with three Latin Grammy nominations under her belt. Back in 2012, at 17-years-old, Grace became the youngest woman ever to shop the Latin airplay charts with “Will U Still Love Me Tomorrow”. And back in June, she also wowed critics with her nuanced and charismatic performance as Nina Rosario in “In the Heights”. And it appears that, since then, she has turned her ambitions to the silver screen.

As she told People en Español in 2019: “I’m starting a whole new chapter of my career, which is the acting side. … I started auditioning for different things for a couple of years before I landed this role, which has been one of the biggest blessings in my life,”

Leslie Grace (née Martinez) will be the third Latina actress this year that Warner Brothers has hired to star in a DC comics movie.

In February, Warner Bros announced that they cast newcomer Sasha Calle to star as Supergirl in the upcoming “Flash” movie. They also recently cast Rachel Zegler to play an unknown role in the upcoming “Shazam” sequel, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”. It looks like DC is really doubling down on their efforts to promote more diversity in their projects. We can’t wait to see how this Afro-Latina queen looks in her bat-suit.

