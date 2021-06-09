‘In The Heights’ Star Leslie Grace’s 5 Greatest Hits

Latidomusic

Dominican-American singer Leslie Grace is making her big-screen debut in In the Heights this Friday. Her journey to reach this new pinnacle in her career is nearly a decade in the making. In those years, Grace has come through with hits across genres like bachata, reggaeton, and even K-Pop.

Leslie Grace stars as Nina Rosario in In the Heights.

Grace is starring in the movie adaption of hit Broadway musical In the Heights by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes. The story will not only be a moment for major Latinx representation on the big screen, but also for the Latinx-Caribbean communities in New York City. As an Afro-Latina, Grace will also be breaking ground for Black Latinx representation as Nina Rosario.

While we’re all waiting for In the Heights to be released on June 11, here’s five of our favorite hits by Leslie Grace to tide us over.

“Will U Still Love Me Tomorrow”

Grace was discovered in 2012 by salsa music maestro Sergio George. He’s known for putting Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce on the map. Like Royce before her, Grace started out making bachata remakes of classic hits. For her debut single, she came through with a beautiful Spanglish cover of “Will U Still Love Me Tomorrow” by The Shirelles.

“Be My Baby”

A year after “Will U Still Love Me Tomorrow,” Grace took on another great American classic, “Be My Baby” by the Ronettes. There’s nothing like this gorgeous blend of doo-wop and bachata music. The song was included on her self-titled debut album along with “Tomorrow.”

“Si Una Vez (If I Once)”

In 2017, Grace tackled the music by late Tejana legend Selena. With the help of Texas-born brothers Play-N-Skillz, they reimagined Selena’s classic “Si Una Vez” as a reggaeton bop. Puerto Rican OG Wisin gave the song some edge while Frankie J sweetened the collaboration. Among the recent Selena covers, none of them hold up like this one.

“Lo Siento”

Grace was one of the first artists to cross Latin music with K-Pop. In 2018, Super Junior released a few Latin crossover collaborations with Mexican group Reik and Grace. The group teamed up with her for the slick and sensual bop “Lo Siento.” We’re going to need more moments of Leslie serving in K-Pop soon. And for fun, check out Super Junior’s incredible cover of Luis Miguel’s “Ahora Te Puedes Marchar.”

“Conga”

This year, Grace remade Cuban-American icon Gloria Estefan’s “Conga.” She was handpicked by Gloria and Emilio Estefan to breathe new life into the song. Grace added new verses to the song with Meek Mill while hip-hop producer Boi-1da was at the helm of the collaboration. This refreshing update of “Conga” speaks to Grace’s versatility as a Latina pop star.

