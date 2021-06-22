Rachel Zegler Has Been Tapped To Play Snow White In Live-Action Adaptation

wearemitu

Rachel Zegler made news when she was first cast to play María in Steven Spielberg’s take on “West Side Story.” Now she is making news again as she will be the next Snow White.

Rachel Zegler is going to be Snow White.

Credit: @rachelzegler / Twitter

The Colombian-American actor was in high school when she got cast to play María in “West Side Story” and people were thrilled to see her taking on the role. The role was originally played by Natalie Wood and seeing a Latina take the role made people so excited for the project. Now, a Latina is tackling an iconic and important Disney character.

Zegler is clearly excited about the path her life is taking.

I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021

The young actor took to Twitter to celebrate the way her life is unfolding. As she said in a tweet, she feels like she manifested her life to this point. That is something to be admired. It is encouraging to see a Latina taking on big roles right now. Disney has been developing a live-action Snow White retelling since 2016 and five years later we finally know who Snow White will be.

Fans are also very clearly excited to see this casting.

I just heard the news and NO WAY! It only keeps getting better and better for you. You deserve it! pic.twitter.com/dw6xKYh9tm — alias (@itsjustanotherx) June 22, 2021

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale,” Marc Webb, who will be directing the movie, said in a statement to Variety.

Congratulations, Rachel!

And now… Snow White?!? My kids can’t wait! Congrats!!! You are on FIRE. — Eric Lange (@MrEricLange) June 22, 2021

Snow White is one of Disney’s most iconic Disney princesses. Some people on Twitter are annoyed to see a Latina cast in a retelling of an Anglo story while others are just over-the-moon with the idea of one of our own taking on the role. Either way, this is big for Zegler and should be celebrated.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com