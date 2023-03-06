Best Moments At Lele Pons, Guaynaa’s Wedding — From Chayanne’s Dance Moves To Becky G Singing

Entertainment

Venezuelan-American influencer Lele Pons and Boricua reggaetonero Guaynaa tied the knot in Miami this past weekend — and let’s just say it was a wedding to end all weddings.

Just picture it: Natalia Jimenez sings your first dance song alongside mariachis, Chayanne dances to his own hits like “Torero,” Natti Natasha teams up with Becky G to give a rendition of “Sin Pijama,” and Paris Hilton and Anitta are bridesmaids. Feels surreal? Well, Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s wedding did all that and more.

Everything to know about the celebrity-filled Miami affair

The epic wedding took place on Saturday, March 4 at Miami’s Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, with the bride wearing an insane gown by Zuhair Murad that would make even Cinderella quake in her glass slippers (we’re obsessed!). While Pons’ various outfit changes throughout the night were iconic, nothing beats the amount of celebrity guests who attended.

One celebrity guest we’re still not over? None other than Puerto Rican pop legend Chayanne. Something that has even more mind-blown, though? The “Yo Te Amo” singer is actually Lele Pons’ uncle. Here is heartwarming video evidence of the celeb singing his own song “Dejaría Todo” at the wedding alongside Guaynaa:

Just as adorable? Chayanne and his niece also danced to his iconic song “Tiempo De Vals,” which talks about it being “time to love”— A.K.A., perfect for the occasion. One look at the video shows what a special moment it was for both of them… not to mention Chayanne’s unforgettable time singing along to his own song “Torero.”

Cómo es que a la boda de Lele Pons fueron personas que JAMÁS creí que iban a estar en un mismo lugar. Por ejemplo: Chayanne, Paris Hilton, Camila Cabello, Sebastián Yatra, Stefi Roitman. Son como varios multiversos unidos pic.twitter.com/Rs5A4HOTQx — juli🔮 (@cronopiatw) March 5, 2023

Apart from Chayanne, here are all the celebrities that attended

Now on to even more celebs. Singers Natti Natasha and Becky G were also in attendance, who rose to the occasion when it was time to hit the dance floor. The two teamed up to sing their hit track “Sin Pijama” with none other than fellow megastars Sebastian Yatra and Justin Quiles serving as backup vocalists (or dancers?). Either way, we just wish we were there:

Mas que una boda parecía la alfombra roja de unos premios y una mega rumba. Lele Pons botó la casa por la ventana!

Venezolana tenía que ser pic.twitter.com/xAO1m9pxWs — Leiris (@leirisgsm) March 5, 2023

Here, you can also see Becky G singing her hit song “MAMIII,” handing over the mic to a very excited Pons. We’ve never had wedding FOMO this hard:

Becky G Cantando "MAMIII" ayer en la Boda de Lele Pons y Guaynaa

ARRIBA LAS MAMISSS pic.twitter.com/p2a5b6MJn4 — Becky G Mundo (@BeckyGMundo) March 5, 2023

Natti Natasha and Becky G were the best wedding animadoras there ever were, and snapped several pics with fellow celebs… including Brazilian powerhouse Anitta:

📸 Natti Natasha junto a Anitta y Becky G . pic.twitter.com/YwDBiTscXv — Natti Natasha México (@teamnattimex) March 5, 2023

In fact, Anitta was actually one of Lele Pons’ bridesmaids, alongside none other than… Paris Hilton. What? Yes — one glimpse at Pons’ TikTok shows how she “revealed” her wedding look to all her bridesmaids that morning, which included Anitta and Hilton in gorgeous seafoam-green gowns. As one TikTok commenter wrote, “The fact that Paris Hilton is a bridesmaid is blowing my mind but I love it.”

Here are some of the photos Anitta posted of the wedding, also showing how DJ Steve Aoki was there. Did we ever expect to see an Anitta-Guaynaa-Steve Aoki selfie? Maybe not, but we’re dying at all these pictures:

Yes, there were even more celebs there — including Diplo and Natalia Jimenez

Speaking of DJ’s, Diplo was also in attendance, posting a selfie on his Instagram Story alongside Becky G, Natti Natasha, Justin Quiles, and Play-N-Skillz. Diplo captioned the photo with, “I’m basically Latino now,” which… we’ll sort of accept for a day, and just because of this picture. Epic:

Does it get better? Indeed. Lele Pons and Guaynaa had one of the most romantic first dance moments ever recorded, dancing to “Me Muero” by La Quinta Estación. But that’s not the best part— Natalia Jimenez was there to sing it live, accompanied by mariachis:

Natalia Jiménez cantando en la boda de Guaynaa y Lele Pons pic.twitter.com/AWD65Jd82H — Chuy ✨ (@ChuyCano_) March 5, 2023

Here’s another glimpse:

Pons wasn’t the only one with a star-studded friends by her side as bridesmaids — Guaynaa’s groomsmen were just as incredible. The singer posted photos to IG that show his groomsmen included Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizo, and brotherly duo Mau y Ricky. Here are a few photos Yatra posted, too:

And in case you’re wondering, Yatra and Turizo sang a few of their own hit songs, too:

Imagínense haber ido a la boda de lele pons y guaynaa, show gratis de sebastian yatra, manuel turizo, del mismo guaynaa, becky g, natti natasha… y luego toparte con chayanne bailando su mismísimo tiempo de vals, steve aoki, mau y ricky, etc pic.twitter.com/ehAvuxRsel — rapunzelita (@rapunzelqueso) March 5, 2023

Yes, Camila Cabello danced to “Suavemente” at Pons and Guaynaa’s wedding

Unbelievably, we’re not quite done yet. Colombian star Greeicy was also in attendance, as well as Mexican singer Kimberly Loaiza. Spanish singer Aitana was also there, as well as… Camila Cabello. Has there ever been a wedding like this?

CAMILA CABELLO AT LELE PONS’ WEDDING SHE LOOKS SO GOOD OMG pic.twitter.com/GDxKQEiYI7 — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) March 5, 2023

Just as an extra, here’s a video of Becky G, Camila Cabello, Lele Pons and Manuel Turizo dancing to Elvis Crespo’s “Suavemente,” because we needed it this Monday afternoon:

Lele Pons got married and Camila Cabello and Becky G were in attendance pic.twitter.com/yNgumZAsty — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 5, 2023

About their wedding, Guaynaa wrote on IG that they are “so happy,” and “thankful” to all the people that attended. He said they “succeeded in creating an unforgettable moment” for the “book of their lives,” and it was magical for them. He “never expected feeling so many beautiful things” that night, and it “flew by” for them. The rapper said their wedding felt like “a school party” instead of a celebrity-filled wedding, and we have to agree. As he wrote, “Now is when the good part starts.”

Natti Natasha y Becky G animando mientras Lele Pons y Guaynaa perrean en su boda. pic.twitter.com/JdBg9Txclm — Natti Natasha España 🇪🇸 (@nattinatspain) March 5, 2023

Now, a video of the two of them singing their song “Se Te Nota” together, because we can’t stop watching:

Natti Natasha y Becky G detrás de Lele Pons y Guaynaa mientras cantan juntos “Se te nota” en su boda. pic.twitter.com/e3vd0lpunK — Natti Natasha España 🇪🇸 (@nattinatspain) March 5, 2023

