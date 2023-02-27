Dr. Simi, Who? People Are Going Crazy Over These Chayanne Pillows

wearemitu

We thought we’d never see the day when pillows with singer Chayanne’s face on them would be trending on the internet, but, here we are.

Honestly, we get it — our abuelas, tías, moms have been obsessed with the “Dejaría Todo” star for decades, and we are, too. Chayanne pillows are a movement, with fans taking their plushies on planes, giving them as Christmas gifts, and snapping photos of them in other countries. Dr. Simi, who?

He visto que subieron muchos memes con esta almohada, ¿Quién la tiene? manden su foto con la suya 😂 pic.twitter.com/vva4NC7Cyh — CHAYANNE (@CHAYANNEMUSIC) February 26, 2023

The singer finally jumped on the trend that’s been brewing for a while

Yesterday, Chayanne gave into social media trend and asked his fans to send photos of their own pillows. He wrote, “I’ve seen you’ve uploaded a lot of memes with this pillow. Who has it? Send a photo with yours 😂.”

He’s not wrong — fans haven’t stopped uploading photos with their Chayanne pillows for months. Just like Dr. Simi, the trend continues to grow, and it may have all started back in September 2022. One Twitter user posted an entire body pillow (a pun if there ever was one) with a shirtless Chayanne on it, and history was made:

Fui a Arenales por ver unas medias y encontré esto pic.twitter.com/yfwS2mrKoT — Ana Lucía (@analuciakiwi) September 15, 2022

While people surely had pillows with the singer on them before then, the viral tweet seemed to spark more interest — and the Chayanne almohadita trend was born. As one Twitter user put it, “Aren’t we all supposed to have a Chayanne pillow?” Wiser words have never been spoken.

Cómo así?! No se supone que todos tenemos que tener la almohada de Chayanne? https://t.co/UoexQWmLfL pic.twitter.com/bBEumO4R8b — Daniel Giraldo Gallego (@DanielGiGa14) February 27, 2023

Almohadita Chayanne is the best Chayanne

So why the trend? Does the Chayanne pillow bring good fortune? Salud, dinero? In the words of Walter Mercado, “Mucho, mucho amor?” We’ll never know — all we know we can cuddle up to one of our favorite stars now, even if it is in pilllow form.

As one Twitter user wrote, “God, is it too late in the month to spend everything I have left on a Chayanne pillow?” Another agreed, “I want to beat capitalism and the Matrix and at the same time, I need this Chayanne pillow.” And all we can say is… same. Yet another user said whoever posts Chayanne pillow pictures gives them a thousand years of life, and you know what? Also same.

Las señoras que suben fotos con la almohada de Chayanne me dan mil años de vida — Alice (@Alice_sinner) February 27, 2023

So now, a collection of the best Chayanne pillow locations we’ve seen, because we need it this Monday afternoon. The Boricua singer is known for his megawatt smile, smooth dance moves, epic baladas like “Y Tú Te Vas,” and now, for pillows that make everyone happy. A stellar resume if there ever was one. Enjoy:

This fan took his pillow on a plane ride, and to see the sights around Argentina:

Yo te llevé a Argentina y todo pic.twitter.com/8bPFaExeoT — BarcaGamer (@barcagameryt) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, exhibit B is none other than Chayanne-Otaku, the manga character we didn’t know we needed. You know, because, the internet:

Tienes todo un multiverso como Chayanne Otaku 🤭 pic.twitter.com/FDtqpm8opo — Sofía Pichihua (@zophiap) February 27, 2023

Did you ever think you would see the day where SpiderChayanne was a thing? We didn’t either, but it’s making us feel quite bendecidos right about now:

Mi sobrino de 17 años en Pasto (Colombia) tiene la versión más pro: SpiderChayanne pic.twitter.com/9aqSaXQ9b5 — Camilo Arias (@ParanoidCamilo) February 26, 2023

It’s the “Circle of Life” — first you’re a 2000s era best-selling pop icon, then you’re also a pillow giving us “Lion King” vibes:

Te amo rey 🫶🏻 gracias por existir mi amorrrrr 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/B0cJ5KUYzT — Ana María Ruiz (@AnaMaRuizP) February 27, 2023

We can all finally cuddle with Chayanne, which might just be exactly what we didn’t know we needed:

Tomando la siesta a tu lado mi rey 👑 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PudpuVeQ7r — Perli♡ (@Spottypaprika13) February 26, 2023

A shirtless Chayanne plushie? Why not?

Yo tengo mi almohada de Mi Chayanne 😍🥰☺️ pic.twitter.com/BOfncTw0qf — Tatiana Fonseca G (@tfonsecag) February 27, 2023

Here, video proof your tía (or mom, or abuela) will love this Chayanne pillow for Mother’s Day:

Como cuando a la tía le pasan cosas con Chayanne versión almohada!!! @taniaorozcoarav pic.twitter.com/IISZv5ob0w — Luis Bastias (@LEDOBAS) February 27, 2023

And last, the Chayanne Pillow Award goes to this Twitter user who’s already amassed five pillows (and counting):

yo tengo 5, papá. vuelve por favor pic.twitter.com/fjkwrtrTSj — ricky tafolla (TEMPORADA Wendy's) (@rickytafolla_) February 26, 2023

