Becky G’s Fiancé Faces Cheating Rumors From Anonymous Instagram User
Football players everywhere are shaking in their cleats right now. Yet another professional footballer, Sebastián Lletget, is facing rumors of cheating on his fiancé, singer Becky G. Just months after Shakira caught Gerard Piqué having an affair, football finally has a scandal that doesn’t somehow involve FIFA!
An anonymous woman reveals alleged affair with Sebastián Lletget
The rumors surfaced on Instagram after an anonymous woman posted videos and images of Lletget supposedly cheating on Becky G with her just two months after announcing their engagement.
“Sebastian, your boyfriend, cheated on you in February and I have all the proof,” she wrote in the post. “I can send them to you privately. A lot of the press is contacting me because I will not remain silent.” The post includes a brief video and a voice message he reportedly sent her.
The post includes a video of Lletget partying at Shoko Nightclub in Madrid. The woman says she has more audio messages, chats, and videos. Another screenshot shows an Instagram DM with some of the messages blacked out. However, the woman included an excerpt where Lletget says, “Please believe me. We can start again.”
The video ends with a pretty damning piece of evidence: a voice message from Lletget explaining himself to the anonymous woman. She says she has a lot more evidence to send to Becky G if she wants it.
Social media users agree — he fumbled the bag
People are bewildered by Lletget’s decision to cheat on his fiancé, especially because she is Becky G, of all people. One tweet also notes that, in the last year, Lletget lost his spot on the US Men’s National Team. Additionally, the Men’s League is transferring him from team to team. He did, indeed, fumble the bag big time.
Unsurprisingly, people had some…not so kind words to say.
One Twitter user reminded us of an interview with Becky G and Lletget that is now taking on a whole new meaning.
However, some are hoping to see Becky G and Shakira team up in the near future.
Although we can only call these rumors, for the time being, the evidence is there. Between the video, the texts, and the audio messages, there’s not much he can say to get out of this one.
