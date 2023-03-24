Becky G’s Fiancé Faces Cheating Rumors From Anonymous Instagram User

crema

Football players everywhere are shaking in their cleats right now. Yet another professional footballer, Sebastián Lletget, is facing rumors of cheating on his fiancé, singer Becky G. Just months after Shakira caught Gerard Piqué having an affair, football finally has a scandal that doesn’t somehow involve FIFA!

An anonymous woman reveals alleged affair with Sebastián Lletget

The rumors surfaced on Instagram after an anonymous woman posted videos and images of Lletget supposedly cheating on Becky G with her just two months after announcing their engagement.

Sebastián Lletget has *allegedly* cheated on Becky G. The couple just got engaged recently.



Lletget lost his spot in the USMNT, got bounced around by teams in MLS, and now about to lose Becky G is just over a year. The man is fumbling HARD.



pic.twitter.com/bcnnGWxek9 — Anthony (@anthonykyaw) March 23, 2023

“Sebastian, your boyfriend, cheated on you in February and I have all the proof,” she wrote in the post. “I can send them to you privately. A lot of the press is contacting me because I will not remain silent.” The post includes a brief video and a voice message he reportedly sent her.

The post includes a video of Lletget partying at Shoko Nightclub in Madrid. The woman says she has more audio messages, chats, and videos. Another screenshot shows an Instagram DM with some of the messages blacked out. However, the woman included an excerpt where Lletget says, “Please believe me. We can start again.”

The video ends with a pretty damning piece of evidence: a voice message from Lletget explaining himself to the anonymous woman. She says she has a lot more evidence to send to Becky G if she wants it.

Social media users agree — he fumbled the bag

People are bewildered by Lletget’s decision to cheat on his fiancé, especially because she is Becky G, of all people. One tweet also notes that, in the last year, Lletget lost his spot on the US Men’s National Team. Additionally, the Men’s League is transferring him from team to team. He did, indeed, fumble the bag big time.

Unsurprisingly, people had some…not so kind words to say.

You gotta be a bottom of the barrel smooth-brained shit sipping mouth breather to ever even consider cheating on Becky G. I meeeaaaannnn, good lord 😮‍💨 what a fumble her fiance made pic.twitter.com/7hmiAB6AR1 — 💜𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒂 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒕⁷🪞 (@Se0kedInLuv) March 23, 2023

Sebastian Lletget I just wanna talk 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ImTtmnVXml — Yeth⁷ (@lunagemini8) March 23, 2023

if shakira and becky g have taught me anything it’s to never trust a soccer player… stay safe out there guys pic.twitter.com/N2J1j381g9 — HANNIE MISSES TXT (@gongpoz) March 24, 2023

One Twitter user reminded us of an interview with Becky G and Lletget that is now taking on a whole new meaning.

As a fan of Becky G for many years now, my heart hurts for her. I couldn’t help but think back of the podcast she did with sebastard and how they spoke on the subject of cheating. I truly wanted her to have a fairy tale ending. I was rooting for them to get married @iambeckyg pic.twitter.com/bqcUAkztR7 — michael (@mcmikael10) March 23, 2023

However, some are hoping to see Becky G and Shakira team up in the near future.

Becky G and Shakira when they drop a collab to end football players once and for all pic.twitter.com/L7wNPyIOZD https://t.co/K7jq3MCVSZ — m. SAW SCREAM (@obxbassett) March 23, 2023

BECKY G’S MAN CHEATED ON HER??????



Nah this Karol G x Shakira x Becky G song boutta go hard af. — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) March 23, 2023

someone get becky g in the studio with karol g & shakira — amarys (@cynthiaamarys) March 23, 2023

Although we can only call these rumors, for the time being, the evidence is there. Between the video, the texts, and the audio messages, there’s not much he can say to get out of this one.

