Qué chimba de jersey! Colombian singer Karol G, 33, will reportedly be featured on Fútbol Club Barcelona’s jersey for the upcoming El Clásico match. The game, which will be held on April 21, will see FC Barcelona battle it out against Real Madrid— all while allegedly donning Karol G’s logo.

Karol G is the CHOSEN artist to be part of Spotify's partnership with Barcelona FC for the next classic with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/Hn9GJx7HOc — Karol G Access (@accesskarolg) March 11, 2024

Ahead, find all the details you need to know on the alleged upcoming collaboration between La Bichota and Barça.

Karol G may team up with FC Barcelona for an upcoming jersey collaboration

As per Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona will reportedly feature Karol G on a special jersey for El Clásico. The team has not yet confirmed the news, but fans are already freaking out about it (it’s us, we’re fans).

This would mark the team’s latest artist collaboration, following past jersey sponsorships by Drake, Rosalía, and The Rolling Stones. It would also make Karol G the first Latino artist to be featured on Barça’s jersey.

Interestingly, the Bichota collab is actually part of a Barça deal with Spotify. FC Barcelona and Spotify first partnered up in March 2022, bringing musicians into Barça’s fandom. This time around, the upcoming Karol G jersey will allegedly feature the singer’s iconic barbed wire heart logo.

As true Bichota fans know, Karol G has the logo tattooed on her left arm, and it is even painted on the side of her private jet.

Speaking about her iconic heart design, Karol G told Allure in 2022: “The tattoo represents a moment in my life where I questioned myself a lot. I strengthened and weakened myself a lot.”

“It was a very important moment for me personally, not for my career. For Carolina.” The barbed-wire heart is also the logo of Karol G’s Con Cora Foundation, which supports women in vulnerable situations.

Now, that very same heart will reportedly appear on Barça’s new jersey, which may look like this:

❗The Karol G x Barcelona shirt for El Clásico could look like this.



— @sport pic.twitter.com/FDGjWldM0E — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 11, 2024

This latest move by the Spanish soccer club may be a chance to appeal to their diverse fanbase— and send a message of women’s empowerment. A 2017 study that included 12,400 interviews found that the team’s players, style of play, and values are “especially attractive” to female fans. In fact, in Catalonia and Spain, 40% of FC Barcelona fans are women. This statistic rises to 42% in China, and 44% in Turkey.

Even more, as per Los Angeles Times, five of the 10 markets surveyed had at least a 40% female fanbase.

Another cool fact? If the Karol G-Barça rumors are true, we’ll reportedly get the chance to buy the iconic jersey, too. We’ll take two please!