Kanye West Hires Lawyer Camille Vasquez To Defend Him As He Loses Business Partnerships

Kanye West, 45, has reportedly hired Johnny Depp’s defamation trial lawyer Camille Vasquez, 38.

Kanye West has hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/S4WQKVKfhL — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 21, 2022

As you might know, Vasquez became widely recognized when representing Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, securing his win and awarding the actor millions of dollars in damages. With Depp v. Heard arguably becoming one of the most followed trials in the last decade.

Fast-forward to today, Kanye West continues to make comments toward the Jewish community that warrant severe consequences by the media and masses alike. Writing on Twitter that he will go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” the rapper was promptly blocked from using both Twitter and Instagram. Even more, his tweet came around the same time he debuted a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, causing many longtime fans to sever their admiration for him for once and for all.

Here's the deal: Kanye West was kicked off several social media sites for several reasons, including disparaging and threatening America's Jewish population. If he's the kind of person @adidas chooses to represent their brand, we need to respond accordingly.

Boycott Adidas NOW. — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) October 23, 2022

The “Love Lockdown” artist then went on the Drink Champs’ podcast and said more deeply alarming comments — hurling insults at the Jewish community and even spreading fake news that George Floyd died from fentanyl instead of being murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin. This led to Floyd’s family announcing they are suing West for $250 million in damages, citing “harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.”

While it is still up in the air who will represent West in that legal battle, California lawyer Vasquez and the rest of the Brown Rudnick team will now represent him when it comes to his business affairs.

This comes after Balenciaga officially cut ties with the rapper, with the brand issuing a statement that read: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

