John Leguizamo Speaks Out Against Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Tweets and ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Colombian-American actor and producer John Leguizamo, 62, is the latest celebrity to speak out against Kanye West‘s alarming hate speech and anti-Semitism.

Leguizamo took to Instagram on Monday to post a video of himself talking about the “Donda” rapper’s recent disturbing behavior, which included West debuting a “white lives matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

The rapper also went on a deeply troubling anti-Semitic tweet rant, writing that he will go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” and seemingly alluding to United States Armed Forces’ DEFCON alert state.

The “Chef” actor started out the Instagram video with, “Kanye West has legally changed his name to Ye… I feel ridiculous calling him Ye, but he should be able to decide what people call him, right?” Leguizamo then went on to describe West’s scary antics, and theorized that the rapper might partially be doing these things for attention.

The “Freak” performer said, “Apparently Ye wasn’t getting enough attention, so he fixed that by wearing a ‘white lives matter’ shirt.” He continued, saying how “just in case people weren’t pissed off enough,” West then went on an offensive, anti-Semitic tweet storm.

Kanye West has more than 3 million followers. He threatened to go "death con 3" on Jewish people. I don't hear his GOP supporters coming out to condemn this. Instead, Jewish people are being told to get over it because he isn't serious. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 9, 2022

The since-deleted tweet tirade also included the rapper saying he “can’t be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew,” while continuing, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

People are debating whether West’s tweets constitute hate speech or a real threat, particularly now that Instagram and Twitter have locked the rapper out of his accounts and restricted him from posting.

To that, Leguizamo has the best possible response (because of course he does): “Come the f**k on, please, there’s no possible scenario in which you saying you’re ‘going “death con 3’ on someone isn’t threatening.”

Kanye West goes on a hate speech rant about the "Jewish media" and talks over Chris Cuomo:



"La la la la la la … This is not hate speech, this is the truth." pic.twitter.com/EP1kzeidWT — The Recount (@therecount) October 18, 2022

There’s no doubt West’s tweets were deeply dangerous to the Jewish community, with millions of people reading and possibly being influenced by his hate speech.

And while Twitter and Meta still have the rapper locked out from posting any more harmful content, other media outlets continue to give him a platform — such as Drink Champs’ podcast hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

While the Drink Champs’ hosts have now taken down Kanye West’s episode from last week because of “false and hurtful” comments such as spreading disinformation about George Floyd dying from fentanyl — not police officer Derek Chauvin murdering him by kneeling on his neck. He also once again said several anti-Semitic comments, such as “You’re used to getting screwed by the Jewish media” and “Jewish people have owned the Black voice.”

BREAKING: George Floyd’s family has filed a $250M lawsuit against Kanye West over his comments on Drink Champs‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/qLe9ywQ9K8 — RapTV (@Rap) October 18, 2022

About the now-deleted interview, N.O.R.E. told Hot 97’, “as a Black man, I feel like I failed.”

Then there was also West’s recent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, where he said Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour controlled the masses’ reaction to his “white lives matter” shirt, saying, “All her dolls had something to say.”

He mentioned a truly disturbing conspiracy theory about the Gap knowing about the Uvalde shooting beforehand and even called singer Lizzo “clinically unhealthy.”

1. Kanye West does an interview with Tucker Carlson filled with antisemitism and conspiracy theories.

2. Carlson edits it out, airs interview, stresses West is politically astute and “not crazy.”

3. Fox praises him for days.

4. West spends following week doing anti-Jewish rants. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 17, 2022

As you may expect, several other notable public figures have taken aim at West’s rhetoric, such as New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who tweeted, “It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are – not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large.” She continued, “We must reject this [trash] wherever we see it.”

There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are – not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large.



We must reject this 🚮 wherever we see it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2022

