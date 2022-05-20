Who is Johnny Depp’s Lawyer, Camille Vasquez?

Fierce

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial has been a celebrity showdown for the ages, dividing public opinion and conquering the collective. However, one of Depp’s lawyers, 37-year-old Camille Vasquez, has made waves with the public for her aptitude. But who is she, and why do people seem to love her so much?

According to the New York Post, “Vasquez is an associate at high-profile law firm Brown Rudnick, which is representing Depp in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Heard… Vasquez specializes in litigation and arbitration, according to the firm’s website. Her focus is on plaintiff-side defamation cases — like the one Depp has brought against Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.”

Originally from San Francisco, Vasquez was born to Cuban and Colombian parents. For the last four years, she’s been an associate at Brown Rudnick. Before that, she worked as an attorney at Mannat, Phelps, & Phillips for just one year. She is part of a group of nine attorneys working on Depp’s case.

Vasquez was named magna cum laude at USC in 2006 before graduating from Southwestern Law center in 2010. She was also honored by The Best Lawyers in America during their 2021-2022 edition as “One to Watch.” Days into the Depp-Heard trial, she became a trending topic on social media for her strategic behavior during Amber Heard’s cross-examination.

“Mr. Depp is your victim, isn’t he?” Vasquez asked at one point.

“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn’t that right, Ms. Heard?” Vasquez asked this past Tuesday during the second day of Heard’s cross-examination. “You weren’t scared of him at all, were you?”

She even went as far as to state that Depp was responsible for Heard’s role in 2018’s “Aquaman,” to which Heard replied, “No, Miss Vasquez. I got myself that role by auditioning.”

Some of Vasquez’s popularity can be attributed to Depp’s, with fans starting the hashtag #IStandWithJohnnyDepp to show their support for the “Pirates” actor.

A video on TikTok, which has garnered nearly 30 million views and 5 million likes, shows Vasquez successfully objecting over and over during Heard’s redirect, so much so that Heard’s attorney is forced to give up on her line of questioning.

Comments on the video have made the public opinion on Camille Vasquez clear.

TikTok @mculokii

TikTok @mculokii

TikTok @mculokii

TikTok @mculokii

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com