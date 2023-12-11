J Balvin Responds to ‘Amigos’ Rumors, Shares if It’s About Bad Bunny

Entertainment

J Balvin responded to fan speculation over whether his new single, “Amigos,” has any relation to his and Bad Bunny’s friendship. In an interview with The Associated Press, Balvin said the song has nothing to do with Bad Bunny.

“I ain’t got time for that. I got a lot of love for the guy,” he said. “The friend that I know at the time was amazing, you know? So, like, he might he going through something. I see him as like a little brother, so it’s like being mad at your little brother, so, like, I’m not going to take it personal.”

Rumors about Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s friendship have been swirling for months

Ever since Bad Bunny released his latest album “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” there have been questions about the status of his friendship with J Balvin.

In the song, “Thunder & Lighting,” Bad Bunny calls Balvin out by name saying: “Ustedes me han visto con los mismos, mientras ustedes son amigos de todo el mundo, como Balvin.”

Ahead of the “Amigos” release, an ad appeared on the Las Vegas Sphere. It read “J Balvin doesn’t need more friends.” Some fans could have misinterpreted this as a response to Bad Bunny’s song. However, Balvin assured the AP, it’s not in response to anything.

Balvin says the song is about a relationship that’s gone cold

He got to tease the song on the Sphere, the largest LED screen on Earth, after playing two shows at last month’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. On Thursday, Balvin debuted the song and its music video on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

With “Amigos,” Balvin said he’s giving his fans what they want. It’s what he calls “romantic reggaeton,” according to the AP.

According to Balvin, the song is about relationships that lose their passion and turn into friendships: “Fue la culpa de la rutina, de que lo nuestro se jodiera,” he sings. “Yo, tuve que soltarte aunque eso me doliera.”

