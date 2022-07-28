Mexican Dynamic Duo Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna Reunite for Hulu Original Series in Spanish

wearemitu

Disney’s Searchlight TV is teaming up with frequent collaborators Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna to produce “La Máquina,” a Spanish-language original series that follows a past-his-prime boxer and his manager, as they prepare for one final fight while navigating an underworld force, reports Deadline.

The limited series chronicles the boxer, played by García Bernal, and his final attempt at winning a title, after his manager, played by Luna, fixes him one last match that may result in his crowning glory.

“Daredevil” writer Marco Ramirez has reportedly been tapped as showrunner, while “Narcos” director Gabriel Ripstein will helm the project as director. Bernal and Luna will be producing the show under the banner of their company, La Corriente del Golfo, and will be producing the series alongside Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin and Adam Fishbach.

García Bernal and Luna are one of Mexico’s most celebrated cinematic duos. Having collaborated on more than 20 projects together, the two have written, produced, directed or starred in a number of high-profile Mexican productions, including 2001’s “Y Tu Mamá También,” 2008’s “Rudo y Cursi” and 2009’s “Sin Nombre.”

Courtesy of Getty Images

Shadow and Act reports, “It is a real honor to unite Gael and Diego onscreen again for ‘La Máquina,'” said Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, presidents of Searchlight. “Their friendship and chemistry is a joy to experience, and we’re delighted to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allows us to explore this world in a wholly original way.”

Both actors have found success independently as well, with Luna starring in “Star Wars: Rogue One” and García Bernal leading an ensemble cast in Amazon Prime’s “Mozart in the Jungle.” Meanwhile, Ramirez has been making a name for himself writing for a number of acclaimed series, including “Sons of Anarchy” and “Orange is the New Black.”

According to Variety, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich said, “We are proud to partner again with Searchlight Television on this forthcoming Hulu Original. Gael, Diego and Marco are world class storytellers and we look forward to bringing audiences their story and experiencing alongside them this last shot their characters get together.”

Disney acquired a minority stake in Hulu following the $71.3 billion 21st Century Fox acquisition that was finalized in 2019. Since then, Disney has used Searchlight Pictures, formerly known as Fox Searchlight, and its Searchlight TV subsidiary to produce programming aimed at adults, unlike much of the content on Disney+.

