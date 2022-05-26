Guillermo del Toro and Gael García Bernal Sing Ranchera Duet on Cannes Stage

Entertainment

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is an especially important one, as the world-renowned showcase of the year’s best new films celebrates its 75th anniversary.

In honor of that achievement, Cannes held a special ceremony at the Grand Theater Lumière, filled with a star-studded audience that included Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Stewart, Nicolas Winding Refn, Isabelle Huppert, Viggo Mortensen and more.

However, when more than 100 of the ceremony’s attendees were brought on stage for a group photo, two of them decided it was time to sing a song.

Compatriotas director Guillermo del Toro and actor Gael García Bernal were seen singing “Ella,” a classic ranchera tune by José Alfredo Jiménez.

The two were caught on camera by none other than playwright Jeremy O. Harris, who was also in attendance. In the video, Bernal can be seen yelling out a grito while del Toro responds with “Hijo de la ch——!”

Am I on acid? #cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/jzVOKs9zvu — Dandy Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 24, 2022

The reactions on Twitter were, predictably, amazing:

THIS IS SO PRECIOUS, I'M CRYING https://t.co/8Wo4NdAor7 — nini ✨ race week 🏁 (@poetdamerons) May 24, 2022

Quédate con quien se aferre a tu panza como Gael con Guillermo. https://t.co/pTaBPltsTJ — Jorge Baez 🎬 (@Cuacarraquear2) May 24, 2022

