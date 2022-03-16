Star Wars Series ‘Andor’ Starring Diego Luna Might Be Hitting Disney+ Earlier Than Expected – And We’re Already At The Edge Of Our Seats

wearemitu

We can barely contain our excitement about the upcoming Diego Luna-led Star Wars series “Andor,” set to premiere on Disney+ in the next few months.

The show is set to be a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which is all about rebels who try to steal the plans of the dangerous weapon, the Death Star.

Based on the Rebel Alliance, the plot partially follows intelligence officer Cassian Andor, played by none other than Mexican actor Diego Luna. While we won’t be discussing what happens at the end of the film (no spoiler alerts here!), it is a mission-based action adventure in the Galactic Empire. Thankfully, we now have “Andor” — and we can’t wait.

Star Wars' Andor series was previously expected to premiere in Q4 of 2022, but a new update suggests it's arriving on Disney+ even sooner.



2022’s “Andor” wrapped filming back in August 2021, and as a prequel to “Rogue One,” will center on Luna’s Captain Cassian Andor as he leads the Rebellion’s mission. Different from the film, the series will specifically revolve around Captain Andor, and some reports hint it might show us the character’s early life — and parts of the Rebellion’s tactics we’ve never seen before.

The new series’ timeline is between “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” and “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” and will be an adventure through the Rebellion’s quest. Even better? Rebel Alliance founder Mon Mothma is another character set to be a part of the show, played by Genevieve O’Reilly, while the cast will also include actors like Adria Arjona and Stellan Skarsgård.

The first look trailer for the series depicts Captain Andor saying, “everything I did, I did for the rebellion,” and shows clips of the official premiere as Diego Luna talks about the significance of “Rogue One” for fans. The actor explains that the movie “connected new audiences with the oldest fans” of the franchise, but it was “bittersweet” since there was “only one film.” But then, “magic” happened and we have “Andor” now.

The video also shows Luna walking through the series’ set, showing the sheer level of work within different departments like building of the sets, costumes, and more. About the show’s plot, Luna says, “there’s tons of possibilities to explore. It is the building of a revolution.”

Now, Star Wars insider Bespin Bulletin is lending some new information to the new series release date. It may arrive August 2022, with other reports saying it could be even earlier.

Talking about “Andor,” Luna told Deadline that we will “definitely see familiar faces” in the series, saying that filming it “was literally a transformation” for him. He said, “it’s something that I really wanted to do and that I thought I was not going to be able to do. I’m more than happy.” About Latino representation, Luna also talked about the importance of buying movie tickets to films with Latinos to “make sure we are represented more and represented better on screen.”

Luna also shared with The Hollywood Reporter that the format of “Andor” is “amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers” and “what happens in ‘Rogue One’ is something we can actually reflect on, and what’s behind something like [sacrificing an informant].” He also explained that “once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration” in the series.

