Daddy Yankee, the “King of Reggaetón,” has announced his divorce from wife Mireddys González after nearly 30 years of marriage. According to ABC News, the Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, shared the news via his Instagram Stories on December 2, 2024.

“With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life,” Daddy Yankee wrote in Spanish. The couple, who were high school sweethearts and married in 1995, are ending their relationship after months of attempting to reconcile their differences.

Faith and Family Were Central to Daddy Yankee’s Statement

In his Instagram post, the artist reflected on the challenges of the decision. He revealed that his wife had filed for divorce and acknowledged the difficulty of the moment.

“My faith in Christ has been my refuge at all times and was a constant guide as we attempted to overcome our differences,” he said. Despite their efforts, González ultimately chose to end the marriage.

The reggaetón legend expressed his respect for her decision, stating, “I respect Mireddys’ decision, and I am grateful for the time we shared, full of blessings and values, love, and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority.”

Credit: Daddy Yankee/Instagram.

A Commitment to Privacy During This Transition

Daddy Yankee emphasized that this is a deeply personal matter and requested privacy as they navigate the process. He stated, “This is not an easy moment, but I understand that it is part of my life process. It is time to accept and continue.”

The rapper also thanked fans for their support and prayers, adding that this would be his only public statement about the divorce.

His attorney later told Rolling Stone that the divorce process began in September when González made her decision to file. Despite attempts to reconcile, “private efforts… did not yield the expected results.”

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González: A Partnership in Life and Music

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González were more than a married couple—they were also business partners. González served as the CEO of Daddy Yankee’s record label, El Cartel Records, and played a pivotal role in managing his career.

“She’s the boss. She has always been the boss,” Daddy Yankee told Billboard in 2021.

The couple shared two children, Jesaaelys, 28, and Jeremy, 26, and Daddy Yankee has another daughter, Yamilet, from a previous relationship.

Daddy Yankee’s Life After Reggaetón

The announcement comes two years after Daddy Yankee retired from the reggaetón scene in 2022. At the time, González praised her husband’s career in an Instagram post celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary, writing, “You’ve enjoyed Daddy Yankee for so long, but now it’s up to Raymond Ayala to enjoy what he’s built.”

Since retiring, Daddy Yankee has shifted his focus to Christian music, releasing singles like “Loveo” and “Bailando en la Lluvia.” In his divorce announcement, he reaffirmed his trust in God’s purpose during this new phase of his life.

“Now more than ever I trust that God has a purpose for every stage of our lives,” he concluded.