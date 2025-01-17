The ongoing legal battle between Daddy Yankee and his estranged wife, Mireddys González, just hit another twist. The reggaeton icon faced González in court on January 14, where the stakes rose even higher with shocking new financial revelations. Here’s a breakdown of everything happening in this high-profile case.

What’s Really Going On Between Daddy Yankee and Mireddys?

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González are locked in a tense legal dispute involving millions of dollars and control over two of his companies: El Cartel Records and Los Cangris Inc. According to Ciber Cuba, the artist accused González and her sister, Ayeicha González, of attempting to withdraw $100 million from his business accounts without his consent in late 2024.

The dispute escalated when Daddy Yankee claimed the González sisters were not cooperating with the transfer of critical corporate documents. His legal team argued that the files they received were disorganized, incomplete, and, in some cases, outdated.

$46 Million Transaction Shocks the Courtroom

The most jaw-dropping moment of the recent hearing came when Daddy Yankee’s legal team revealed a previously unknown transaction worth $46 million. This discovery came just hours before the January 14 court session. According to El Vocero de Puerto Rico, the singer’s lawyer, Carlos Díaz Olivo, explained that the funds were disbursed during one of the artist’s tours. He described the commission rate as “unusual” and claimed Daddy Yankee had no knowledge of the transaction.

When questioned, the González sisters’ team allegedly failed to provide answers about the transaction. The tension in the courtroom underscored just how complex this case has become.

Momento cuando el licenciado Carlos Díaz Olivo revela en la vista de hoy que @daddy_yankee se enteró anoche de otra transacción valorada en $45 millones la cual desconocía y que su esposa Mireddys González no supo explicar detalladamente.#MoluscoUrbanNews pic.twitter.com/klt1tPG3WO — Molusco (@Moluskein) January 14, 2025

Who’s Representing Mireddys González Now?

Adding another layer of intrigue, González recently hired a high-profile lawyer, Mariel Colón Miró, known for representing notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. This move was seen as a strategic attempt to bolster her legal defense.

Her legal team continues to deny any wrongdoing, insisting that González and her sister were not responsible for managing the companies’ finances. In fact, they claim Daddy Yankee himself handled most of the financial decisions, a narrative his team strongly disputes.

Daddy Yankee’s Take: “I Felt Betrayed”

Speaking outside the courthouse, Daddy Yankee didn’t hold back about how the situation has affected him. “Jesus also felt betrayed,” he told reporters, comparing his experience to biblical proportions. While the comment sparked mixed reactions online, it highlights the emotional toll this case is taking on the artist.

Despite the drama, Daddy Yankee said he remains focused on reclaiming control of his businesses. “I am at peace,” he told Primera Hora. “This process has been approached with tranquility and composure.”

Where Do Things Stand Now?

The court has instructed both parties to continue exchanging documents. Primera Hora reported that the process will now be managed by González’s attorney, Mariel Colón Miró, to ensure compliance. However, deadlines for completing the transfer remain unclear.

Meanwhile, tensions are high as accusations of mismanagement and manipulation fly from both sides. Daddy Yankee’s legal team has expressed concerns about the integrity of the documents they’ve received, accusing the González sisters of altering or withholding key information.

A Long Road Ahead for Daddy Yankee and Mireddys

This legal battle comes after Daddy Yankee and Mireddys announced their separation in December 2024, ending nearly three decades of marriage. What started as a personal split has now turned into a high-stakes corporate showdown with millions of dollars on the line.

For now, the “Gasolina” singer is determined to secure his legacy and take back control of his companies. With both sides refusing to back down, this case is far from over.