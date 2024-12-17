The reggaeton king’s split with his wife of nearly 30 years, Mireddys González, has gone from private heartbreak to public legal drama. What started as a seemingly amicable breakup has now escalated into lawsuits, accusations, and chisme we can’t look away from.

Daddy Yankee’s divorce is officially the entertainment headline of the moment, and here’s everything we know so far.

Daddy Yankee Accuses Mireddys of Unauthorized Transfers

According to HOLA, Daddy Yankee—real name Ramón Ayala—has filed a $100 million lawsuit against his estranged wife, Mireddys González, and her sister. The lawsuit alleges “unauthorized transfers” of funds from corporate accounts related to El Cartel Records and Los Cangris into personal accounts belonging to Mireddys and her sister.

In a statement shared by Daddy Yankee’s legal team, they revealed the artist had been trying to gain clarity over his finances for the past year and a half. His repeated requests for access to his financial status were reportedly ignored.

“For approximately a year and a half, in good faith, Mr. Ayala had been requesting access to his companies and their financial status from the González women. However, his requests were disregarded,” the statement read.

Press release from Daddy Yankee’s legal office. Credit: People.

The lawyers emphasized that Daddy Yankee had no choice but to take legal action due to Mireddys’ alleged mishandling of funds.

“The limited information provided has prevented Mr. Ayala from having knowledge and transparency about corporate dealings, finances, and any commitments made in his name and with his brands,” the statement continued.

The legal team further accused Mireddys of “imprudent financial management” and significant unauthorized withdrawals, which, according to them, jeopardize the financial stability of Daddy Yankee’s business ventures.

Mireddys González Responds to Daddy Yankee’s Lawsuit

Shortly after news of the lawsuit broke, Mireddys González took to Instagram to share her side of the story. In a temporary Instagram story, Mireddys confirmed the divorce but pushed back against what she called “defamation.”

“I inform you, with the integrity and truth that I live day to day in God’s path, that due to irreconcilable differences with Ramón, we are in this divorce process. I will never allow defamation against me, no matter who it comes from,” she wrote, as cited by People.

Mireddys added a pointed reflection on “transformation,” possibly addressing the drama surrounding the accusations:

“I understand that true transformation isn’t about appearances, but about living a new lifestyle in harmony. That’s what truly matters—not attempts, but actions.”

She ended the statement by asking for respect during this “delicate” moment.

What Led to Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González’s Split?

The announcement of Daddy Yankee’s divorce shocked fans in early December. According to CiberCuba, Mireddys filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Their split marks the end of nearly three decades together—a relationship that began in high school and seemed unshakable through Daddy Yankee’s meteoric rise to fame.

For years, Mireddys played a pivotal role in Daddy Yankee’s success. She served as his manager and business partner, helping oversee his label and career.

While the divorce initially appeared amicable, the recent legal drama suggests tensions are high. Daddy Yankee’s legal team has framed the lawsuit as a necessary step to regain control of his finances.

“Due to prior actions, the imprudent financial and administrative management of entities, and specifically the unauthorized withdrawals of large sums of money that affect the stability of the entities and Mr. Ayala’s rights, we had to seek judicial protection,” the legal team stated, per People.