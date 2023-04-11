Cardi B Responds to Dalai Lama Video: “This World is Full of Predators”

wearemitu

Cardi B took to Twitter on Monday to call out the Dalai Lama as a predator. Although she doesn’t refer to him directly, her tweet is obviously a response to a controversial video of the Dalai Lama kissing a young boy on the lips and then asking him to suck on his tongue.

The video surfaced online earlier this week. However, the incident happened in February of this year at the Tsuglakhang temple, located in Dharamshala, where the Dalai Lama lives. The leader was answering questions from a crowd he invited to speak with him.

Cardi B isn’t going to let this one go…and the rest of the internet agrees

If you haven’t yet seen the original video of the Dalai Lama, take a quick look:

JUST IN: The Dalai Lama affectionately plants a kiss on the lips of a young Indian boy. "Suck my tongue." pic.twitter.com/3vsHcQOa7U — The Herald Post (@TheHeraldPostUS) April 9, 2023

Cardi, however, refuses to stay silent. In her tweet, she wrote:

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

Her tweet came just a few hours after the Dalai Lama’s official Twitter account also responded to the video. However, pretty much everyone is rejecting his “apology.” Especially because he isn’t really apologizing at all.

However, Cardi isn’t the only one lighting up the Dalai Lama on social media. Not even close.

The Dalai Lama is a pedophile. The child was assaulted. No sane person is okay with what he did to that child and the worst part is this happens to so many kids cuz y’all normalize predatory behavior in close family members. — Spicy Sagitterrorist (@adoseofmars) April 10, 2023

Who the hell is defending the Dalai Lama? He’s outed himself as a sick pervert – apparently one with pedophilic instincts. Disgusting! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 11, 2023

One user even pointed out that sticking out one’s tongue is, however, a Tibetan custom. But having a child suck on the tongue is most definitely not.

The usual suspects tried to say what the Dalai Lama did is culturally Tibetan. It is true that sticking out one's tongue is a greeting or show of respect in Tibet. However, the fellow on the left is displaying Tibetan greeting, while his "Holiness" is doing sexual assault pic.twitter.com/cFqC2bmWdy — @garibaldi_the_great (@flamingarrow98) April 11, 2023

However, the rapper faced criticism for her history of predatory behavior

As for Cardi, some people are pointing out a bit of hypocrisy. To them, Cardi talking about predatory behavior is interesting coming from someone who also drugged and robbed multiple men at one point in her life.

In 2019, Cardi faced criticism for a 2016 Instagram Live video where she admitted to drugging men and taking their money while she worked as a dancer. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she responded to the criticism, writing, “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive.”

Although Cardi owned up to her actions, it wasn’t enough for some, some of whom compared the rapper to Bill Cosby. The comedian previously served three years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women over the course of multiple decades.

Cardi referenced the criticism in a follow-up tweet, but refrains from specifying what the critics are saying. After the original tweet about predators, she then wrote:

Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

However, multiple tweets and comments under her post make it clear that people don’t always forget things easily.

stop drvgging men — ameria (@ameriaslearning) April 10, 2023

However, she did respond to the accusations of predatory behavior on Instagram. Still, a lot of people just weren’t buying it.

Cardi B has admitted to drugging and robbing men in the past. I have zero sympathy for her. She should be arrested. https://t.co/VFrYykvCtV — Anita 🇺🇸 (@RealAnitaM) April 10, 2023

Cardi b admitted to drugging and ROBBING. Bitch you are a predator. Doesn’t matter if the men were old and wanted PUSSY. You’re a predator too for preying on them DUMMY. No matter what it was you were drawn to them for. No matter if you had sex with them or NOT — LE RON 🧏🏽🧏🏽‍♀️▶️ (@Leron_518) April 10, 2023

One person shared his own experience with a similar incident, saying he “lost all agency over my body” and has lingering PTSD because of it. However, Cardi fans immediately swarmed the poster, leading him to delete the tweet soon after.

