Cardi B Responds to Dalai Lama Video: “This World is Full of Predators”
Cardi B took to Twitter on Monday to call out the Dalai Lama as a predator. Although she doesn’t refer to him directly, her tweet is obviously a response to a controversial video of the Dalai Lama kissing a young boy on the lips and then asking him to suck on his tongue.
The video surfaced online earlier this week. However, the incident happened in February of this year at the Tsuglakhang temple, located in Dharamshala, where the Dalai Lama lives. The leader was answering questions from a crowd he invited to speak with him.
Cardi B isn’t going to let this one go…and the rest of the internet agrees
If you haven’t yet seen the original video of the Dalai Lama, take a quick look:
Cardi, however, refuses to stay silent. In her tweet, she wrote:
Her tweet came just a few hours after the Dalai Lama’s official Twitter account also responded to the video. However, pretty much everyone is rejecting his “apology.” Especially because he isn’t really apologizing at all.
However, Cardi isn’t the only one lighting up the Dalai Lama on social media. Not even close.
One user even pointed out that sticking out one’s tongue is, however, a Tibetan custom. But having a child suck on the tongue is most definitely not.
However, the rapper faced criticism for her history of predatory behavior
As for Cardi, some people are pointing out a bit of hypocrisy. To them, Cardi talking about predatory behavior is interesting coming from someone who also drugged and robbed multiple men at one point in her life.
In 2019, Cardi faced criticism for a 2016 Instagram Live video where she admitted to drugging men and taking their money while she worked as a dancer. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she responded to the criticism, writing, “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive.”
Although Cardi owned up to her actions, it wasn’t enough for some, some of whom compared the rapper to Bill Cosby. The comedian previously served three years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women over the course of multiple decades.
Cardi referenced the criticism in a follow-up tweet, but refrains from specifying what the critics are saying. After the original tweet about predators, she then wrote:
However, multiple tweets and comments under her post make it clear that people don’t always forget things easily.
However, she did respond to the accusations of predatory behavior on Instagram. Still, a lot of people just weren’t buying it.
One person shared his own experience with a similar incident, saying he “lost all agency over my body” and has lingering PTSD because of it. However, Cardi fans immediately swarmed the poster, leading him to delete the tweet soon after.
