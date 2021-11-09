How To Double the Bag and 8 Other Essential Life Lessons As Explained By Cardi B

Fierce

Screenshots via TikTok When you think of Cardi B, you may think of a GRAMMY-winning Dominicana rapper from the Bronx. And all that, of course, is true. But what you may not know is that Cardi B is also, unofficially, a life coach. Okay, she may not exactly be a life coach, but Cardi definitely gives some of the best advice out there. After coming from nothing to being one of the most successful rappers in the game, Cardi B knows a thing or two about winning in the game of life. Over the years, Cardi has used her platform to drop gems of wisdom to her fans — she’s never afraid to tell it like it is and we love her for it. Here is a roundup of Cardi B’s greatest life lessons. 1. Get that bag to double the f— up. @they.are.celebs cardi b taking about how she gets payed equally. #fyp #foryou #cardib #bardigang #partywithcardi #equality #share #interview #celebmoments ♬ original sound – cardi b 🤎

“I get paid equally. Wanna know why? As I came up and everything, I used to see some male rappers, right, shows together, and I used to ask, ‘Bro, why this man making more money than me when I’m the one bringing out all the b—–s?’ But he’s always still getting paid more than me. So you know what? I said ‘I’m gonna stop taking bookings until y’all start paying me more.’ And that bag doubled the f— up.”

It’s true that Latinas make $0.54 for every dollar their white male peers make. But Cardi didn’t let that stop her. In an interview she gave at Beautycon NYC, she explained that she has driven a hard bargain and advocated for herself in order to get equal pay.

2. Do what your heart feels like doing.

Cardi B has some advice for Khloe Karadashian when it comes to men: "Do what your heart feel like doing. At the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they date deacons and pastors and their relationship is perfect." https://t.co/WWNYgy1gQ5 — E! News (@enews) April 14, 2018

“Just do what your heart feels like doing. Do what your heart feels like is right. At the end of the day, everybody wants to act like they’re dating deacons and pastors and their relationship is perfect and you don’t know what type of things are going on in their relationship.”

When Cardi B was asked about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show, she gave her opinion, being no stranger to infidelity in the public eye. Despite public pressure to leave Offset, Cardi B remained in the relationship. And while some might not love that decision, we applaud her for doing what’s best for her in spite of other people’s opinions.

3. Make sure you’re still making money as you follow your dreams:

“Sometimes your dreams leave you in a chokehold, know what I’m saying? Like, my dream was always to be a rap artist, right? But I had to get a job. So I had to focus on my job. And then I made money to follow my dream. Always, as you follow your dreams, make sure you’re making money.”

If there’s one thing Cardi B is an expert on, it’s money. Cardi has been painfully honest about the struggle she had to endure in order to reach the level of success she has today. While Cardi never took her eye off the prize, she knew she had to be realistic and financially stable on the way up.

4. The best revenge is working your a*s off.

“The best revenge is to work your ass off and show these people s–t .”

As Cardi B said above, the best way to deal with haters is by becoming a success. So when other people criticize you and your decisions, just use that as fuel to work even harder. In the end, you’ll be the one having the last laugh.

5. Personality and friendship is the key to a 🔥 dating life.

“What’s going to keep [a relationship] interesting is the personality and the friendship. Because, it’s like everything else, he could find somewhere else. But that friendship and that bond, he can’t find it. Some guys could be bored with their girl for a very long time, but they will never find that bond and that loyalty that he have with you.”

If there’s one thing Cardi knows, it’s the pay off that comes with being authentic. From career to dating life, authenticity will bring you more happiness in the end than trying to be someone else. After all, you want your partner to fall in love with you, not someone you’re pretending to be.

6. “Know how to budget, heux.”

Let's not act like @iamcardib hasn't been teaching the girls about money management. This was a few years ago, and my girl is still just as humble now as she was then. Monetary gain doesn't necessarily equate to a lack of humility. But keep riding for your fave. I understand. pic.twitter.com/kiAXK7H0eP — Juanya' (@JuanyaMoss) January 29, 2020

Ever since she was coming up, Cardi B knew that financial independence comes with knowing how to manage your money right — and learning how to budget. She advocates for hiring business managers, accountants and advisors if you’re not super financially savvy, because there’s no shame in employing someone who is. It will pay off in the long run!

7. No matter what career path you’re on, take a business class so you can one day become a jefa.

“If you’re in college, take a business class. I have to hire a business manager and pay extra money. So I depend on someone else to run my business. Sometimes the career that you study for will not make you happy one day, and you’ll want to become your own boss.”

You can make all the money in the world with your fancy degree, but in the end, none of that will matter if you don’t know how to manage it. Are you sensing a theme here? Cardi really wants you to be financially literate.

8. Your dreams aren’t going to fall from the sky.

“Life is about making your dreams come true, but in order to make your dreams come true, don’t think that it’s gonna come and fall from the sky to your lap. You gotta network. You gotta become great at what you do. You gotta be able to take criticism — believe it or not, y’all be saying I don’t take criticism, but yes I do… I practice and practice so I can become better and better.”

Here, Cardi B puts on her inspirational speaker hat and let’s you know that your dreams are achievable if you put in the hard work. After all, who would’ve thought a rough and tumble girl from the Bronx would’ve become a GRAMMY-winning multi-millionaire?

9. On how to get through tough times as a kid:

“Whatever is happening right now to you is not going to matter in a couple years. Especially if you in high school. People bullying you, picking on you? Those people are not going to matter in two years or right after you get out of high school. You have a boy, he don’t like you? He’s gonna be ugly to you in a couple years. Trust me.”

This piece of advice bears repeating. When you’re struggling or in a dark place, think of your future self and the distance you’ll have from your current problems. Take comfort in the fact that time heals all wounds and your future is filled with bigger and better things.

