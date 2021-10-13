Cardi B Got a Mansion In the Dominican Republic From Offset For Her Birthday

Entertainment

Cardi B is having possibly her best birthday yet. The Bronx-born rapper and entrepreneur turned 29 on Monday, and if you’ve been following her on social media, you know she’s been having the time of her life. In between partying and dancing, Cardi has been getting gifts. Lots of gifts. And while both her and her husband Offset are known for the extravagant gifts they give each other, this year, the Migos rapper took his generosity to another level.

On her Instagram page, Cardi B revealed that Offset gifted her with a mansion in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday–a dream that, according to her, she’s had for a while.

On her Instagram page, Cardi posted what appeared to be a real estate video-slash-birthday tribute from Offset. The video showed off a beautiful island property with a sky-blue pool and aerial footage captured the extensive beachfront property surrounded by palm trees and luscious greenery. Additionally, the interior of the house appeared to be as gorgeous as the exterior. The home’s decor was reminiscent of a high class hotel.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations),” Cardi B wrote under the Instagram video. “But I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments.”

Later, a video surfaced on the internet of the video presentation Offset made to surprise Cardi with the news during her birthday. “I done bought you everything, so this year I wanted to get you something for having my beautiful son,” he said. “So, I bought you a house in the DR. Yessir, that’s how we coming – pool on the roof. God is good.”

But although Offset previously pretended he wasn’t interested in an investment property in the DR, it turns out he had been planning to surprise her with a gorgeous mansion all along.

“Well, I was wrong,” Cardi continued in her IG caption. “I just can’t believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack…”

As for the third point? Cardi is overjoyed that Offset is teamed up with her Dominican father, Carlos Almanzar, to realize the project. “…And three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this,” she said. “You and my dad (and the [baby emoji]) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”

This isn’t the first Dominican celeb to invest in a rental property in the DR. In August, Amara La Negra revealed that she launched a luxury rental property business in Samaná, Dominican Republic.

“During the pandemic, I decided to not put all my eggs in one basket, do my research, do a little bit of homework,” she told Essence about her decision to expand into real estate. “I’ve always been curious about real estate. I’ve always been a big believer in generational wealth. I don’t come from it because I come from a very poor family. So I wanted to break that generational cycle and be like, ‘Well, then I’m going to sacrifice. I’m going to learn.’”

Here’s to both investing and building generational wealth! We love to see Latinas continuing to build their business empires.

