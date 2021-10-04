Cardi B Is Officially The Queen Of Paris Fashion Week And These Are Her Best Looks

Fierce

Photos: Fucci/Twitter; Getty Images

France may have abolished their monarchy over 200 years ago, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a reigning queen of Paris Fashion Week. And that Queen is Cardi B. In the past, Paris Fashion Week has been a time when Cardi B gets truly creative with her aesthetic. Cardi may have come from humble beginnings, but her appreciation for high fashion rivals Anna Wintour’s.

In her post-baby coming-out tour, Cardi B has been sashaying through the streets of Paris, husband Offset in tow, in jaw-dropping ensembles that prove that this mama of two still has it. With the help of longtime stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi is proving to be the star of Paris Fashion Week.

Here are Cardi B’s best looks from 2021’s Paris Fashion Week!

Cardi kicked off Paris Fashion Week by attending the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition in a stunning vintage Mugler haute couture creation that gave off strong Jessica Rabbit vibes.

Later that same night, Cardi changed into another vintage Mugler creation, this one made of leather with an uber-cinched waist.

The next day, Cardi spent the day shopping in an show-stopping Schiaparelli ensemble with matching gold accessories including a beautiful and unusual gold headpiece.

Cardi & Offset arriving at a party tonight in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0bCRYvQDan — Cardi B Updates 💎 (@BardiGangUpdate) September 29, 2021

Next up, Cardi went a little more casual during a night on the town with her hubbie. Still wearing Schiaparelli, Cardi opted for a throwback 90s look with a long black coat, small sunglasses and très chic beret.

In one of her most daring looks yet, Cardi donned a studded and spiked leather Richard Quinn trench coat with matching paper boy hat.

Cavalli on me Margiela on him pic.twitter.com/vPooshj06W — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2021

In another Paris outing, Cardi opted for something more classic and simple. The platinum rapper wore a tiger-print Cavalli skirt, black turtle neck, and black beret. Her hair and makeup appeared to be channeling Old Hollywood glam.

(via Getty Images)

Cardi B walked the Balenciaga red carpet in another trench coat, this time with a twist. Tabloid photos plastered the surface of this trench coat — a wonderful ode to the gossip industry that Cardi B single-handedly keeps in operation. She completed the look with an ultra-wide brimmed statement hat.

Cardi B and Offset tonight at Paris pic.twitter.com/OUUZFlFA4s — CardiBArchive💎 (@cardibarchive_) October 3, 2021

Once again, Cardi B kept her night-on-the-town outfit a little more low-key than her red carpet get-ups. Arm in arm with Offset, Cardi rocked a multicolored sequined blazer with a glittery net veil and chunky silver earrings.

Cardi B is seen on Place Vendome on October 03, 2021 in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/DHpx3Ohpg9 — CardiBArchive💎 (@cardibarchive_) October 3, 2021

Even though she’s been in Paris for days now, Cardi B isn’t slowing down. Cardi went big by wearing this monochrome green Richard Quinn ensemble that covered almost every inch of her body, including her feet and hands. She completed the look with a face-framing bonnet and green-framed sunglasses.

via Getty Images

In another monochromatic Richard Quinn outfit, Cardi attended the Messika jewelry show in an all-lavender matching set, iced out in a Messika necklace and earrings.

There are still a few more days left in Paris Fashion Week, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to see if Cardi keeps slaying the red carpet.

