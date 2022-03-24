Bad Bunny Is Putting His Tour Truck on Airbnb for Three Nights for Fans To Rent

We all know that Bad Bunny is the king of brand collabs, but his newest one might just take the cake. On Wednesday the Boricua reggaetón star announced he is teaming up with Airbnb to rent out his notorious tour truck to his fans.

Bad Bunny made the announcement on Airbnb’s website. “I’m wrapping up my tour in Miami and I’m opening the doors to my truck to share with my fans what life on the road is like during the tour,” he wrote, adding: “Espero que lo disfruten!”

In a separate statement, Bad Bunny explained that he was inspired to offer his fans this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in his truck so that they could feel more personally connected with him.

“Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible,” he said. “I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck, I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them.”

Bad Bunny paired the Airbnb announcement with several awe-inspiring photos of the truck, which he affectionately calls El Último Big Rig.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

The photos show the boldly decorated truck interior, which is complete with a small bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining area. And in case you’re in the mood, El Último Big Rig also comes with a drum set and guitar to practice on.

According to Bad Bunny’s announcement, the decor of the big rig is inspired by the imagery of some of his most popular music videos, including “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Una Vez,” and “Si Veo a Tu Mama.”

Courtesy of Airbnb

But when you stay at El Último Big Rig, you’ll be doing more than just staying the night. If you’re lucky enough to book the “room,” your stay will include VIP tickets to Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo, a photoshoot with the truck, a virtual greeting recorded by Bad Bunny himself, and a tour of Bad Bunny’s favorite stops in Miami.

Additionally, Bad Bunny shared that Airbnb will be making a one-time donation to Fundación Good Bunny — the singer’s organization which “works to improve the quality of life in Puerto Rican youth through the support of youth arts and sports initiatives.”

In the announcement, Bad Bunny also clarified staying at his truck is not a “contest,” but a promotion. That means that guests are “responsible for their own travel to and from Miami.”

Courtesy of Airbnb

The truck will be available for “three stays” on April 6, 7 and 8 — implying that each night will room a different person or group of people. Each night will cost $91 — a nod to Bad Bunny’s 9.1 billion Spotify streams in 2021.

Booking for El Último Big Rig starts at 11:00 AM CST on March 29 at airbnb.com/badbunny. But make sure you hurry! If Bad Bunny’s previous collabs have taught us anything, these rooms will go fast.