Bad Bunny Is Making His Mark on Hollywood With First Major Movie Role on ‘Bullet Train’ With Brad Pitt

Bad Bunny is no stranger to accomplishments: the Puerto Rican singer and rapper has won four Latin Grammys, one Grammy, and eight Billboard Music Awards, while cementing his status as one of the most streamed artists on Spotify in the world.

On the cover of magazines like Rolling Stone and Playboy, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is on top of the world — making appearances in fun videos for Vogue like this “Macarena” challenge, or living out his dreams by winning the WWE 24/7 Championship. There’s clearly nothing “El Conejo Malo” can’t do — and now he’s adding yet another achievement to his repertoire.

In a move that comes as a surprise to many, Bad Bunny is making his Hollywood debut by scoring a role in the movie “Bullet Train” opposite stars like Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

The action-thriller film revolves around five assassins aboard a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka, and is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka. All about stealing an important briefcase on the train, the movie is completely in English, making Bad Bunny’s role all the more impressive. While the film won’t arrive in theaters until July 15, we do have a trailer — and it’s epic.

Partially set to “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees, Bad Bunny’s appearance in the trailer involves a fight scene with none other than Brad Pitt.

Bunny takes out a knife and stabs Pitt’s character Ladybug, but stabs an object inside his shirt instead. The two continue to fight, Ladybug using a briefcase in self-defense, until Bad Bunny’s character says: “I will ruin your life the way you ruined mine.” Pitt replies, “dude I don’t even know you!” before being tossed over the train’s bar.

While “Bullet Train” is Bad Bunny’s first major film role, he has acted in the past.

He famously appeared in “Narcos: Mexico” in 2021 as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, one of the “Narco Juniors.” The character was based on the real-life cartel leader Everardo Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a major drug trafficking kingpin. Apart from that, Bunny is also set to star in “American Sole” with Camila Mendes and Offset. While the movie is still in pre-production, it is about friends who try to escape college debt by reselling sneakers.

“Bullet Train” will be Bad Bunny’s first time acting in a fully English-language production, which is just another accomplishment to add to his growing tally.

The “Yonaguni” singer has been vocal about his love of the Spanish language, and his pride in being Boricua: he once told SPIN, “I’m always proud to be Latino, to be from Puerto Rico, and to be from the Caribbean, and it’s always an honor to represent that worldwide.”

He continued, “for me, Spanish is fucking cool, more than English… I don’t need to change anything about myself — not my musical style, not my language, not my culture — to go far. That doesn’t mean I’ll never sing in English.”

While the artist is fiercely proud about his Puerto Rican roots, he continues to step further into the U.S. market to prove that Latinos can do anything they want. And while we’re sure a Bad Bunny track in English will come eventually, we’re ecstatic that he started with a film role instead — in true, always surprising, Bad Bunny fashion.

