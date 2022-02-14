AOC Calls Conservative Commentator Charlie Kirk a ‘Weirdo’ for Complaining That This Year’s Halftime Show Was ‘Sexual Anarchy’

wearemitu

This year, the Super Bowl halftime show was met with near-universal acclaim. The generational hip-hop talents of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige acted as an unifying force for the NFL audience who has been inundated with racial controversy over the past few years.

But not everyone applauded the halftime show. Conservative commentator and political activist Charlie Kirk took to Twitter to complain about how provocative the show was. “The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy,” he wrote. “This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”

The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2022

Many people took issue with Kirk’s assessment of the halftime show, considering very few of the performers had any skin bared and the dancing wasn’t very sexual — compared to past halftime shows. Not to mention, many people found the phrase “sexual anarchy” amusing.

One of the people who criticized Kirk’s comments was none other than New York Congresswoman Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez. AOC retweeted Kirk’s tweet along with her own caption: “Like I said, weirdos.”

AOC’s comment seemed to be a callback to a comment she made a few weeks earlier about Republicans being sexually “deranged” and “fixated” on her.

At the time, former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes, took to Twitter to criticize Ocasio-Cortez’s boyfriend for his physical appearance. “Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals,” wrote Cortes on Twitter alongside a picture of AOC and her boyfriend vacationing in Miami.

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wrote in response. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird”

And like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, many other Twitter users took to Twitter to call out Charlie Kirk for his perceived prudish behavior.

“Did we watch the same halftime show?” asked one Twitter user. Another wrote: “Dude, I’m a 52 year old lady and I thought it was great entertainment. Is there anything in life that you actually enjoy? This attitude is bad for your mental health. Let it go man.”

And there were quite a few people who let Kirk know that his take was a bad one. Like this user pointing out that Snoop Dog’s blue patterned track suit was the peak of sexual degeneracy.

Or this user suggesting potential halftime performers that aren’t likely to offend Kirk:

This person pointed out that NFL cheerleaders are just as racy (if not more) than the performers were on Sunday. Yet that’s not a talking point for Kirk.

To some, one is blasphemous, the other is as wholesome as apple pie. Why? pic.twitter.com/MbMGeCuawj — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) February 14, 2022

This person pitched a new album for Sunday’s halftime performers:

Can’t wait for the supergroup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem to drop their debut album called “Sexual Anarchy”. — JTP (@SnaferDaWafer1) February 14, 2022

It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com